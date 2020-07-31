The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 23-29, 2020:
Contrell Tyler♦ , 44, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended (2 counts); no proof of insurance (2 counts).
♦ Deborah Lynn Day♦ , 59, Hurst Road, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Kristin Wilson Painter♦ , 25, Robin Road, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Hector Sanchez-Cruz♦ , 41, Frontier Drive, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Timothy Louis Nolley Jr.♦ , 29, Northlake Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery; interference with government property — felony.
♦ Victor Bernard Smith Jr.♦ , 21, Jimi Lane, criminal trespass; simple battery.
♦ Richard Franklin Mapp♦ , 37, Raintree Way, battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree (3 counts).
♦ Marchaun Kristopher Grant♦ , 17 Scenic Brook Trail, aggravated battery.
♦ Markko Jackson♦ , 21, Scenic Brook Trail, aggravated battery.
♦ Thairiq Abdul Sams♦ , 21, Scenic Brook Trail, aggravated battery.
♦ Marston Talley♦ , 28, Monroe, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no seat belt; open container.
♦ Christopher Devontay Hamm♦ , 27, Willow Court, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; open container.
♦ Tumeca Denish Washington♦ , 47, Stockbridge, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Ta’shaunda L. Watkins♦ , 18, Milledgeville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Marquis Joseph Johnson♦ , 23, Lakeridge Drive SE, reckless conduct.
♦ Kevin Deon Gresham♦ , 27, Peaks Landing, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Sedarrius Thomas♦ , 30, Spillers Drive, aggravated assault (2 counts).
♦ Angela Star Chambers♦ , 41, Ashton Drive, aggravated stalking.
♦ Kayla Olivia Lindsay♦ , 21, Medalist Way, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts); violate family violence order.
♦ Chanty Alexandria Hammond♦ , 20, Peaks landing, aggravated assault.
♦ Christian Scott Gilreat♦ h, 28, Oxford, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes (2 counts).
♦ Anthony Devon Davis, 29, Decatur, hold for other agency.
