The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2021:
Joe Wayne Kirk♦ , 43, Conyers, aggravated stalking; violation of probation — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct; public drunkenness/intoxication; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Brian Rashad Knighten♦ , 30, Conyers, computer trespass.
♦ Le’Darren Marcel Hall♦ , 31, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Tyree J. Hubbard-McNair♦ , 20, Conyers, criminal trespass; theft by taking — misdemeanor; failure to appear.
♦ Terrence Jermaine Bullard♦ , 48, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Dominique T. Sanderson♦ , 27, Snellville, failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; speeding.
♦ Brian Joseph Pettit♦ , 23, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Maria Lopez-Avalos♦ , 39, Conyers, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Nina Charles Davis♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Amber Anquarnette Hill♦ , 24, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ John Dylanta Johnson♦ , 42, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Riley L. Hunter♦ , 72, Lagrange, failure to appear.
♦ Jabarri A. Hurley♦ , 24, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Kyle David Allen♦ , 33, Snellville, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Makhi Javar Farrington♦ , 17, Conyers, affray (fighting).
♦ Jaylen Dolly♦ , 18, Conyers, affray (fighting).
♦ Jamari Dolly♦ , 17, Conyers, affray (fightting).
♦ Gene Howard♦ , 38, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.
♦ Nicko Brian Robinson♦ , 30, Conyers, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor; failure to appear; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license.
♦ Orlando Demeterius Durham♦ , 31, Athens, theft by shoplifting (less than $300); disorderly conduct.
♦ Quintae Julian Reaves♦ , 19, Conyers, battery.
♦ Anthony Turner♦ , 39, Stockbridge, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Joslyn Smith♦ , 25, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Melinda Sue King♦ , 30, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Sonny Boy Robinson Jr.♦ , 43, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or felony first offense; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Teaundra Buford♦ , 30, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Joseph Michael Beck♦ , 25, Conyers, battery; simple assault — family violence.
♦ Edward A. Williams♦ , 31, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Shawn Jason Kleinkauf♦ , 40, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute/or possess with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance (3 counts); possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Ralph Moise♦ , 47, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ David Daniel Tedder♦ , 47, Loganville, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tavin Carias Brice♦ , 31, Conyers, open container; no insurance; expired tag or revalidation decal; failure to maintain lane; traffic signal; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Kevin Arnell Edmonds, 53, Covington, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct.♦
♦ Orlando Eugene Echols♦ , 36, Decatur, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Jason Alen Crawford♦ , 39, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Catherine R. Crawford♦ , 34, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Timothy Louis Nolley Jr.♦ , Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Toney Allen Smith♦ , 48, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Glenn Cooper♦ , 43, Covington, battery — family violence — 1st offense (misdemeanor).
♦ Terence Leonard Christian Jr.♦ , 32, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Renisha Sinclair♦ , 28, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Edwin Ryan♦ , Conyers, maintaining a disorderly house; contributing to delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor.
♦ Eugene Bass♦ , 59, Snellville, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Michael Dylan Durham♦ , 21, Stockbridge, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; driving without taillights; possession and use of drug related objects; no seat belt (age 18 or older); operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Kimberlyn Pickens-Goods♦ , 51, Covington, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Billie Ray Wilson♦ , 55, Covington, battery.
♦ D’Tallion Markel Davis, 24, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
