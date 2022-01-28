The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 18-24, 2022:
Jeffrey Lee Corbin♦ , 41, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Cameron Lackey♦ , 22, Monroe, failure to appear.
♦ Marcus Nie Freeman♦ , 25, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Romiyah N. Johnson♦ , 25, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Moisaiah Andre Chambers♦ , 23, Jacksonville, NC, failure to appear.
♦ Darryl Jermaine James♦ , 44, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Overton Winfred Booth♦ , 21, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Joe Pulliam♦ , 38, Atlanta, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Savalas Mercier♦ , 18, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Bryona Renee Finch♦ , 46, Covington, no insurance; open container, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Charles Hadaway♦ , 43, Athens, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
♦ Donyae T. Vogel♦ , 23, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Kyril Autro Ward♦ , 18, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Raven Janee Buckles♦ , 24, Rex, failure to appear.
♦ Ivey Brooke White♦ , 27, Covington, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Luis Alberto Reyes♦ , 38, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Michael Andrew Lawrence♦ , 38, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brandon Fairley♦ , 25, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ David Dorrall♦ , 53, Decatur, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Keandre Hill♦ , 31, Atlanta, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (2 counts); carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense (2 counts); theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Edward A. Williams♦ , 31, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Kevin Chambers♦ , 48, Ellenwood, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officer.
♦ Paul Wesseth♦ , 27, Decatur, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Carmen Ernesto Perez♦ , 27, Conyers, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; bench warrant.
♦ Kristopher Drake Johnson♦ , 29, Conyers, public drunkenness/intoxication.
♦ Craig Rich Jr.♦ , 44, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Gustavo Adolfo Martinez♦ , 27, Conyers, cruelty to children- 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Marquis O’Neil Glover♦ , 23, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Jowanda Preshette Ellis♦ , 46, Atlanta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tahasia A. Allaway♦ , 27, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Marquez Rasheed Gill♦ , 23, Conyers, display of license plates; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Asa Sisco♦ , 21, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Casey B. Smith♦ , 40, Social Circle, failure to appear.
♦ Vincent Rawls♦ , 22, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/purchase/sell or possess with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Lori Vadnais♦ , 59, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Cairo Thomas♦ , 25, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container; no seat belt (age 18 or older); stop sign/yield sign violation; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Jimarous D. Minor♦ , 37, Conyers, aggravated assault; no turn signal; felony fleeing and attempting elude a police officer; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
♦ Rosalio Perez Martinez♦ , 43, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Amanda Gayle Moster♦ , 30, Conyers, theft of service — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Amir Malik Rice♦ , 24, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Jeremy Luciouse Henry♦ , 25, Loganville, simple battery; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree; cruelty to children.
♦ Felicia Baker♦ , 46, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Derrick Orlando Lynn Brown♦ , 40, Snellville, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Angelia Lynn Mote♦ , 50, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); disorderly conduct (2 counts).
♦ Rodrigo Juan Ruiz♦ , 31, no address, criminal trespass; simple assault.
♦ Anquell Antonio Swanson♦ , 37, Atlanta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
Jermaine L. Kendrick, 46, Stone Mountain, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.♦
♦ Eddie Paige♦ , 31, Conyers, carrying weapon without a license — 1st offense; reckless conduct.
♦ Eleuterio Tello Linares♦ , 43, Conyers, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; obstructing an intersection; improper lane change; failure to signal.
♦ Kenterries Jovan Steel♦ , 32, Fayetteville, failure to appear.
♦ James Harry Elliott♦ , 71, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Samuel Holt Jr.♦ , 37, Ellenwood, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Christian Martinez-Diaz♦ , 26, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jeffrey McKnight♦ , 30, East Point, failure to appear.
♦ Samuel McMillon♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, battery.
♦ Aubrey Savage♦ , 38, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Cinnamon Renee Lewis♦ , 30, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Robert Scotty Michael Moore♦ , 20, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Jefferey Wayne Boston♦ , 28, Conyers, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor).
♦ Paul Hardrick♦ , 53, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Michael Wayne Horne Jr.♦ , 49, Conyers, fail to yield enter/cross roadway; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Mekhir Floyd, 21, Covington, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
