The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 10-16, 2020:
Melissa Renea Butler♦ , 36, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; bond surrender.
♦ Christopher Otis Blackwell♦ , 43, Conyers, violation of probation (felony).
♦ Justin Wayne Morris♦ , 28, Savannah, theft by taking — misdemeanor; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Christopher Ray Moore♦ , 33, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ David Lashell Hannan♦ , 47, Atanta, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Reginia Latrice Brundage♦ , 51, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Harold Bernard Johnson♦ , 58, Monroe, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Lorie Annette Johnson♦ , 56, Monroe, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Pascual Roque Perez♦ , 29, Lawrenceville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; open container; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Joseph Wayne Kirk♦ , 42, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; loitering and prowling; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Curtis Chaney Jr.♦ , 49, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Aaron Green♦ , 34, Bokchito, Okla., fugitive from justice.
♦ JaJa Jonte Walker♦ , 35, Snellville, bond surrender (2 counts).
♦ Anthony Sanchez Vaughn♦ , 28, Stockbridge, escape — felony; theft by taking — felony (2 counts); entering automobile (6 counts); firearm used by convicted felon during commission of a crime; hold for other agency.
♦ Jerry Lynn Ladler Jr.♦ , 32, Covington, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Samuel Raines♦ , 34, Conyers, bond surrender.
♦ Tevon Javier Murphy♦ , 25, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Walter Bandy Jr.♦ , 39, Conyers, bond surrender.
♦ Reshad Lameriz Johnson♦ , 33, Conyers, rape.
♦ Corey Derriell Antoine Wright♦ , 27, Conyers, aggravated sodomy; parole violation.
♦ Anthony Tyrone Anderson♦ , 30, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Nasiha Lorraine Callum♦ , 29, Atlanta, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Raymond Daniel Cole♦ , 39, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass; public drunkenness/intoxication.
♦ Bilal Mustafaa Hewitt♦ , 25, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree (2 counts); criminal trespass.
♦ Devante Leenard Roseberry♦ , 25, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ David Peter Martin♦ , 60, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Yuriy Kanstinoch Dragni♦ , 34, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Dy’mond Simmons-Settles♦ , 18, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Nicholas Ryan Cannon♦ , 29, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Irvin Turner♦ , 29, No address, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Amir Hasan Shabazz♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Sierra Mercedes Bowden♦ , 29, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Cortez Willis♦ , 17, Atlanta, entering automobile; escape — misdemeanor; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Desmond Marks♦ , 21, Pine Bluff, Ark., aggravated battery.
♦ Kimberly Dionne Adams♦ , 45, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Sarah Rachael Johnson, 26, Oxford, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
