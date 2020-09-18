The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 8-14 2020:
• Ariel C. Blackburn, 29, Salem Road, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Nicholas V. Reindl, 23, Stockbridge, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; speeding.
• George William Levett III, 24, Winding Woods Trail, false imprisonment; cruelty to children 1st degree; battery.
• Preston Scott Peavy, 25, Cannon, parole violation.
• Alissa Marie Tumlin, 20, Macon, failure to appear; bond surrender.
• Keith Hutchenson, 39, Loganville, simple battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree (4 counts).
• McKendrick Chavez Jack, 19, Thornhill Pass SE, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Lamour Lavaughn Lowe, 21, Stone Mountain, hold for other agency.
• Megan Leigh Kochis, 33, Hull Road, criminal trespass; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Tremayne Lennell Anderson, 34, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Robert Shadid Quadir Mickens, 29, South Hicks Circle, simple battery; criminal trespass.
• Rachel Lynn Foley, 39, Village Place Circle, contempt of superior court.
• Lanice Shampaine Mixon, 30, Tucker, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
• Willie James Rice, 42, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Taylin Nathaniel Moton, 22, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; speeding; reckless driving.
• Samuel John Anthony, 44, Jackson, failure to maintain lane; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Trevon A. Walker, 28, Keswick Village, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding, no license on person.
• Robert Colson Domergue Jr. , 25, Christian Circle, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without headlights at night.
• Zareon Marcell Greer, 19, Covington, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (4 counts); financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft (2 counts).
• Craig Mayo, 19, Laurel Ridge Drive, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Jeffery Bernard Allen, 38, Fieldstone View Lane, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; open container.
• Joevaughn Marion Felder, 26, Carissa Drive, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; following too closely; duty to stop at accident; failure to yield right-of-way/intersection; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Jaylan D. Murrah, 18, Cotton Trail SW, criminal trespass.
• Dinal Hodges, 24, Decatur, fugitive from justice.
• Destynni Shanquell Crosby, 30, Sugarplum Court SW, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree (5 counts).
• Jonas Ashton Eugene Cox, 26, Parkmoor Drive, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving.
• Holly Blake Jones, 30, Landmark Drive, simple battery - family violence.
• Demetrius Jerome Shepherd, 51, Buchanan Circle, aggravated assault.
• Princess Ladonna Cato, 39, Bridle Creek Drive, reckless conduct.
• Jerry Tevis, 52, Appaloosa Way, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Gladys Farley, 54, Monticello, improper lane change; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Montrez Sears, Saxony Drive, simple battery - family violence.
• Jawanza Jefferson Hall, 38, Selwyn Drive, trafficking in illegal drugs; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officer.
• Albert Paul Floyd, 59, Sugar Creek, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no proof of insurance.
• Emanuel Romel Stevens, 25, King George Court, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Henry Cathey, Memphis, Tenn., battery.
• Santana Demond Simmons, 48, Keswick Village Court NE, contempt of superior court.
• Jason Gordon, 21, Stone Mountain, hold for other agency.
