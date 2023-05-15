CONYERS — Rockdale County Jail has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails. Accreditation recognizes Rockdale County Jail’s commitment to providing quality health services for the incarcerated population.
To earn NCCHC accreditation, Rockdale County Jail underwent a rigorous professional assessment in February. During the assessment, an external peer review team of correctional health care experts, experienced physicians, and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in several areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues. During its meeting on April 30, NCCHC voted to accredit Rockdale County Jail for its compliance with NCCHC's Standards for Health Services in Jails.
With its correctional health care service partner, NaphCare Inc., the Rockdale County Jail currently provides quality and efficient health care to 321 inmates.
“I have nothing to compare it to, but from where I sit, I am proud each day to be associated with such a fine team of people,” said Major Miller, chief jailer. “The care they give to our inmates is incredible. The attention and dedication that I see them display to their jobs every single day is remarkable. These deputies and medical staff deserve a pat on the back and much more.”
Sheriff Eric Levett expressed his appreciation to those involved in health care at the jail.
“First, I want to thank the RCSO staff for the extra hard work they dedicated to accomplish this goal along with the day to day challenges they face every day within our jail division,” said Levett. “Secondly, I want to thank our medical provider partner NaphCare and their staff for providing the professional care they provide our inmates 24 hours a day. This shows that we care about our inmates and our jail, and I’m proud of our team. This accreditation is a huge accomplishment and another step closer for us achieving to become a triple crown jail.”
For 40 years, NCCHC’s standards have provided guidance to help correctional health professionals and administrators improve the health of their incarcerated populations and the communities to which they return, increase efficiency of health services delivery, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and reduce the risk of adverse legal judgments. The consensus-based standards are developed in consultation with national experts in correctional health care, mental health, law, and corrections.
"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, Rockdale County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to quality, standards-based correctional health care,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP, NCCHC chief executive officer. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend Rockdale County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge. The health of incarcerated people is a vitally important component of public health.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
