CONYERS — Rockdale County Jail has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails. Accreditation recognizes Rockdale County Jail’s commitment to providing quality health services for the incarcerated population.

To earn NCCHC accreditation, Rockdale County Jail underwent a rigorous professional assessment in February. During the assessment, an external peer review team of correctional health care experts, experienced physicians, and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in several areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues. During its meeting on April 30, NCCHC voted to accredit Rockdale County Jail for its compliance with NCCHC's Standards for Health Services in Jails.

