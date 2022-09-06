The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2022:
• Santonio Lamar England, 21, Oxford Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Darryl Kyle Whitehead, 39, Miller Bottom Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Demetrius Deontae Mosse, 26, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Drewey Walter Hendry, 21, McDaniel Mill Road, Conyers; stalking.
• William Poole, 17, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Angelia Lynn Mote, 51, Frontier Drive, Conyers; parole violation.
• Antonio Dewayne Mayes, 52, Montauk Point, Conyiers; simple battery.
• Devarrio Marquis Cortez Burns, 28, Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs; probation violation.
• Gregory Reynolds, 40, Rover Valley Court, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Hannah Hardy, 21, Haynes Circle, Snellville; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Justin James Farmer, 31, Lazy Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Eric Manuel Velez, 36, Napoli Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic, improper headlights.
• Daren Wayne Wallace Jr., 24, Abbot Lake Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jose Murillo-Pimental, 23, Magnolia Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, manufacture/deliver/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
• Brian A. Jefferson, 22, Shore Drive, Lithonia, failure to appear.
• Richard Scott Beckett, 64, Country Oak Road, Lexington, S.C.; failure to appear.
• Chad Julius Jackson, 35, Warbler Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Justin Aaron Burts, 23, Creek Forest, Forest Park; theft by taking.
• Victor Serrato Villa, 37, Armour Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Travers Corwin McCollum, 51, Park Place, Conyers; battery.
• William Poole, 17, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; burglary - smash and grab.
• Mwija Seluioa Manasse, 27, Hickory Street, Conyers; DUI - drugs, child restraint violation, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way.
• Racquel Smith, 31, Briar Creek Court, Covington; battery.
• Theresa Bollinger, 56, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Brian Jahmal Mahone, 53, Cordova Road, Columbus, Ga.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Derek Sean Scott, 53, Chapel Mill Way, Decatur; probation violation.
• Shakeira Stewart, 29, Clubland Circle, Conyers; battery.
• Katherine Lynn Hydrick, 37, Chambers Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, terroristice threats and acts.
• Kristopher Delvaughn Bridgeman, 26, Jessica Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jason Adam Gill, 45, Twin Oak Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Namon Thomas Carlyle, 33, River Street, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Antonio Haidara, 27, Hunters Drive, Stone Mountain; criminal trespass.
• Tyrell Gerard Gibson, 32, Sugar Maple Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kevin Chad Cope, 32, Zingara Road, Conyers; financial transaction card fraud, entering auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Scheduel II controlled substance.
• BJ Lyndon Abraham, 23, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; battery, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, obstruction or hindering person making emergency call, criminal trespass, simple battery, dissemination of information relataing to terroristic acts via computer, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Larressia Monae Wheeler, 26, Inez Drive, Snellville; DUI - alcohol.
• Jeremy Minter, 30, Fox Street, Conyers; battery.
• Jessica Fanecia Minter, 33, Fox Street, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Destiny Nicole Moore, 26, Broad Street, Conyers; forgery, false acknowledgements/statements of appearance or oath by officer authorized to do same, obstruction of law enforcement, open container.
• Joshua Lloyd McMillan, 34, Summer Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Tung Kha Le, 39, Morgan Drive, Tucker; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Alaina Morgan Cain, 23, Mission Ridge Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Deanna Charde Barnes, 37, Lavender Court, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, no insurance, open container, operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, failure to maintain lane.
• Norman Lee Height, 56, Salem Glen Way, Conyers; improper lane change, illegal parking, DUI - alcohol.
• Vincent R. Stanley, 28, Tara Road, Jonesboro, DUI - alcohol, failure to signal, improper turn.
• Albert Javiar Outerbridge, 53, Herschel Road, College Park; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Marquis Tarquez Sims, 25, Sara Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Trinidad Jayquan Jones, 21, Rock Hill Drive, Conyers; defective equipment, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; manufacture/deliver/distribute/or possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
• Seaquoia Nachelle Sims, 30, Rocky Ridge Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Jermaine Smith, 44, Millwheel Drive, Villa Rica; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, traffic signal, purchase/possession/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or K2.
• Steven Rashad Bellamy, 31, Little Spring Drive, Stockbridge; battery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Alicia Hewitt, 39, Cindy Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Kentrell Nicole Terrell, 28, Glendale Road, Scottdale; battery, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, battery.
• Robert Lewis Smith, 17, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Chad Demario Trapp Jr., 17, Salem Kirk Drive, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for commission of a crime, violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
• Robert Daniel Askew, 26, Garden City Court, Lithonia; probation violation, aggravated assault, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Vema Yvette Colzie, 65, Jaywood Court, Stone Mountain; DUI - alcohol, improper headlights, no address change in 30 days.
• Jessica Denise Johnson, 51, Old Concord Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Brandon Lester, 30, Lester Road, Conyers; fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding.
• Roberto Lorenzo Tenorio, 33, Norcross Tucker Road; move over violation, DUI - alcohol, driving without a valid license.
• Michael Casey Cook, 32, North Links Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Jordyn A. Willilams, 19, Claridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Shannon Elizabeth Hollis, 17, Morrison Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, simple battery.
