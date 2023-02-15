The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 7 — Feb. 13, 2023:
• Holly Daniel Gonzales, 35, Manatee Drive, Conyers; duty striking unattended vehicle, driving without a valid license.
• Curtis Orlando Ruddock, 44, Panola Road, Stonecrest; probation violation.
• Whitney O. Gunn, 23, Clubland Circle, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, no current revalidation decal affixed to license plate.
• Kathleen Litton Atkins, 45, Rollingwood Place, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Jerediah Richard Thompson, 42, Chris Drive, Oxford; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Rachel Akousa Love, 29, Duke Drive, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Kristopher Adam Smith, 25, Dillwood Crescent Road, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Alexandria Alexis Jackson, 24, Indale Place, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Sean Anthony Muenchow, 48, Michelle Circle, Cusseta; contempt of court.
• John Edward Kendrick, 53, Cannon Drive, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Petty, 43, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Otis Blackwell, 45, Broad Street, Conyers; loitering and prowling, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Jeremy Horton, 17, Kevin Drive, Conyers; carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Robert Demond Moore, 36, St. Andrews Street, Meridian, Miss.; theft by taking.
• Joshua Paul Lietch, 42, Rockdale Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Rianne A. Morris, 18, Uncle Gene’s Way, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 58, Starr Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Damiel Leon Mungin, 40, Adam Street, Lyndon, Kan.; aggravated assault, burglary.
• Tyler S. Gray, 26, Northlake Drive, Conyers; false statements/writings.
• Vincent K. Dudley, 31, Pitts Chapel Road, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Nathan Edward Glenn, 47, Bridle Creek, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kenton D. Mosley, 21, Willow Trail, Conyers; home invasion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• April Marie Lowe, 43, Setters Trail, Conyers; obstruction of law enforcement, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, simple battery against police officer/low enforcement dog.
• Theodore Jey Sherwood, 36, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; driving withoiut a valid license.
• Keyon Dashawn Henderson, 18, Jonesboro Road, Forest Park; simple battery.
• Marieo Bernard Gantt, 31, Allen Circle, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jordan Brock Rogers, 28, Chatly Way, Woodstock; probation violation.
• Jeffery L. Mills, 25, Browns Mill Ferry Road, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Otis Denson, 32, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance - five counts.
• Deandre King, 18, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; sexual battery.
• Nicholas Ward, 35, Kesler Road, Carnesville; operation motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Nicole Lynn Sales, 47, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, move over violation, DUI - alcohol.
• Mya McKenzie Paschal, 24, Stephens Way, Covington; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Derrick Bodie, no age given, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; battery.
• Amy Nichols, 50, Stuart Church Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Tammy Dabbs, 59, Lazy Land, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jesse Bailey, 37, Savoy Park, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Kirk Noble, 44, South Main Street, Conyers; simple battery.
• Joseph Adams, 58, Normandy Court, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Damon Henderson, 54, Redmon Street, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jaquan Johnson, 29, Amherst Trail, Conyers; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, willful obstruction of law enforcement, improper U-turn, failure to drive on right hand side of road, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Antonio Yamonte Cooper, 45, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; to turn signal, DUI - alcohol, improper turn, no turn signal.
• James Williams Jr., 46, River Vista Trail, Ellenwood; DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic.
• Kevin Lee Faber, 42, Francis Road, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Christian, 49, Francis Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Latarasha Shirlette Thomas, 52, Irish Lane, Decatur; probation violation.
• Elijah J. Harris, 18, Marshall Lane, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Curtis Orlando Ruddock, 44, Panola Road, Stonecrest, failure to appear.
