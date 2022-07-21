The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 12 - July 18, 2022.
• Glenn Keith Phillips, 34, Stonewycke Lane, Stone Mountain; terroristic threats and acts, harassing phone calls.
• Bonnie P. Young, 76, Laurel Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Leon Cordell Clark, 40, Hulon Street, Ellisville, Miss.; speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Jonah Demar Coleman, 22, Cherry Hill road, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Tenesta Cherry Collins, 35, Brentwood Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Kentrell Nicole Terrell, 27, Glendale Road, Scottdale; simple battery.
• Misty Dawn Maza, 45, Edgewood Way, New Haven, Conn.; aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Christopher Jalen Butler, 18, Rockdale Drive, Conyers; littering, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance - two counts.
• Rianne A. Morris, 18, Uncle Gene’s Way, Conyers; littering, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II substance.
• Daniel Davis, 54, Sugarplum Place, Conyers; rape, possession of cocaine.
• Alexis La Shone Smith, 23, Nixon Circle, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Evan Jefferson, 18, Bear Mountain Drive, Conyers; littering, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jordan Camron Flint, 22, Tiller Mill Lane, Conyers; no turn signal.
• Daniel Clayton Davis, 54, Sugarplum Place, Conyers; incest, child molestation.
• Stesha Alissia Green, 31, Peaks Landing, Conyers; probation violation.
• Iesha Ann Billings, 30, Oregano Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tyra Alexis Holt, 24, Westport Lane, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Dadrevious Shanard Fulton, 28, Fenway Circle, Decatur; burglary.
• Zaquan Rahmid Moody, 30, Wold Creek Court, Lawrenceville; simple battery.
• Adrian Jimmaine Burtts, 38, Kathy Lane, Conyers; child molestation - two counts.
• Owen Daley, 26, Bear Mountain Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Samuel Henry Day, 26, Roswell Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Benjamin Allan Helton, 35, Maggie Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Cathy Ann Cordell, 63, Spring Wood Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Lamont Jacques Hallmon, 30, Gar Road, Smoake, S.C., obstruction of law enforcement officer, criminal attempt to commet a felony, loitering and prowling, possession of tools for commission of crime, theft by taking.
• Meagan McKinley Phillips, 31, Hampton Trail, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, DUI - drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shawn Wesley Blocher, 33, Hampton Trail, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Demetrius Garrett, 30, Stillwood Drive, Savannah; obstruction of law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling, financial transaction card theft, theft by receiving stolen property, permits unlicensed person to drive.
• Maurice Jones, 17, Flat Shoals, Conyers; restricted license violation, no seat belt, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no license on person, loitering and prowling, financial transaction card theft, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Deamarkis Barber, 31, Harbor Lakes Parkway, Fairburn; theft by conversion, insurance fraud - eight counts, theft by deception - eight counts.
• Onaje Ade Walter, 33, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Antonio Tekeith Green, 52, Hunting Creek, Conyers; criminal trespass, battery, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 58, Starr Road, Conyers; criminal trespass, probation violation, failure to appear.
• Cecil Lee Ivey, 41, Crest Circle, Conyers; criminal trespass, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Robert Bennett, 36, Emory Street, Covington; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Romauri S. Roquemore, 21, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jeffrey Martez Gould, 39, Ga. Highway 138, Union City; theft by receiving stolen property, no tag lights, no address change in 30 days.
• Marlon Jermaine Warren, 45, Hamilton Court, Sparta; DUI - alcohol, improper lane change, too fast for conditions, unattended vehicle.
• Samantha Robinson, 31, Bryce Drive, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
• Donald Wayne McDaniels, 53, Main Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Hiram Charazz Tidwell, 31, Valencia Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Makeilia Chakhan Fields, 41, Sunflower Lane, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Jacob Wade Reagin, 34, Lakeview Drive, Conyers; theft by receiving stole property.
• Barrett J. Burdett, 24, Parker Road, Conyers; contempt of Superior Court.
• Malcolm Hakim Reddick, 30, River Overlook Way, Lithonia; trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Mustafa Tariq Reddick, 30, River Overlook Way, Lithonia; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Bruce Jerome Bernhardt, 46, Briarwood Circle, Conyers; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Jayla Deandra Kelly, 21, Ninth Street, Cairo; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license, impeding traffic, DUI - alcohol.
• Charles A. Sizemore, 33, Fox Street, Conyers; violation of a temporary protective order, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tara Hughes, 31, Sundale Drive, Lawrenceville; criminal damage to property, battery.
• April Marie Lowe, 42, Settlers Trail, Covington; willful interference with emergency medical service, public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Ricardo Lamar Martin, 37, Riverclift Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Ulantais Bryan Dorsey, 38, Coventry Green, Conyers; criminal trespass, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, simple assault.
• Akilah Natasha Archie, 27, Donegal Way, Snellville; no insurance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, expire tag/not registered, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Jessica Patrice Heard, 49, Fairington Ridge Circle, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Simone Ponzo, 38, Wee Kirk Road, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Tony Walls, 31, Salem Woods, Conyers; battery.
• Demetrius Garrett, 30, Stillwood Drive, Savannah; theft by taking - 20 counts, financial transaction card theft - seven counts.
• DeMarcus Antione Buford, 45, Odyssey Turn, Conyers; failure to register as sex offender.
• Darren Ray Waddell, 39, Odom Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Killingham, 57, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta; probation violation.
• James Ryan Bowie, 30, Weatherstone Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• D’andre Montreal Carter, 37, Line Crest Trail, Ellenwood; criminal damage to property, simple assault.
• Shakira Unique Ashanti Muskelly, 29, Archer Way, Atlanta, theft by conversion.
• Jovaughan Jordan, 34, Quincey Crossing, Conyers; probation violation.
• Eric Thomas Golden, 58, River Tree Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Baxter Tommi Ross, 25, Highland Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Reginald J. Bennett, 31, McCords Corner, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Jones, 17, Flat Shoals, Conyers; child restraint law, theft by taking - 22 counts, financial transaction card theft - eight counts.
• Natasha Denise Bernard, 45, Sandstone Trail, Conyers; simple battery, theft by taking, false statements/writings, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, improper window tint, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jesod Enrico Johnson, 33, Millstone Manor, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
Recommended for you
Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.