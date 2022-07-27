The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 19 — July 25, 2022.
• Harrison Kinsler, 17, Green Gate, Conyers; obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of pistol/revolver by person under age, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, hands free Georgia act, speeding, expired tag, improper headlights, false statements/writings.
• Rodney Deshawn Blayde, 19, St. James Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, false statements/writings.
• Dwain Ladell Baldon, 26, Lee Road, Snellville; probation violation.
• Dantavious R. Clark, 39, Streamside Court, Decatur; theft by taking - six counts.
• Sophia Laurice Saba, 28, Crestridge Lane, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Mario Lynn Brent, 21, High Gate Lane, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Carlos Antonio Johnson, 43, Miller Woods Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Zavier Ramel Moreman, 23, Gable Lane, Atlanta; loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of tools for commission of a crime, financial transaction card theft - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor - seven counts, forgery - 12 counts, theft by taking - seven counts, no seat belt.
• Nyair Shalyn Holloman, 24, Richmond Street, Atlanta; display of license plates, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, false statements/writings, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, hads free Georgia Act, loitering and prowling, theft by taking, possession of tools for commission of a crime, financial transaction card theft - three counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor - seven counts, no seata belt, forgery - 10 counts, theft by taking - eight counts.
• Sadie Ashley Chevers, 24, Peaks Landing, Conyers, probation violation, theft by taking.
• Brent Alexander Nash, 31, Factory Shoals Drive, Mableton; probation violation.
• Laviathan Smith, 25, Old Covington Road, Conyers; obstruction of law enforcement officer, simple battery.
• Aja Jackson, 43, Boring Road, Decatur; disorderly conduct.
• Danasia Johnson-Pickett, 30, Fairway Court, Conyers; battery.
• Daniel Clayton Davis, 54, Sugarplum Place, Conyers; sodomy.
• Ledon Lamar Jackson, 39, Hampton Trail, Conyers; armed robbery, impersonating an officer.
• Keisha Lashun Davenport, 37, Bob White Lane, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Emanuel lee Lundy, 25, Locomotive Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tonya Diane Reddick, 39, Travis Street, Fayetteville; theft by conversion.
• Jermane Williams, 31, Belmont Circle, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, battery, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency call, aggravated assault.
• Amanda Lee Howell, 35, Little Haynes Drive, Loganville; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
• Isaac Stone, 23, Windscape Lane, Norcross; child molestation.
• Henry Castellon, 33, Blacksmith Court, Norcross; failure to appear.
• Herzon A. Bermudez, 21, Salem Church Road, Conyers; failure to appear - three counts.
• Gary B. Gavin, 56, Summerland Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Tory Andrew Newell, 32, Santana Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Calvin Cyril Cody Jr., 19, Briar Creek, Conyers; aggravated assault - four counts.
• Jodi Lanigan-Ledrew, 33, Westminister Lane, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Lendon Jerrell McCoy Jr., 61, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Security; simple battery.
• Anthony Maldonado, 40, Oakridge Drive, Lithonia; aggravated assault, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of certain crimes.
• Derrick Dabney, 55, Kings Row, Conyers; cruelty to children - two counts.
• Shawn Lavelle Vanderhorst, 48, Salem Woods Drive, Conyers; open container, expired tag or revalidation decal, DUI - alcohol, failure to yield right of way, probation violation.
• Raymond Anthony Johnson, 35, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault - two counts.
• Breonna Renee Bell, 25, Spring Valley Drive, Covington; theft by conversion - two counts.
• Demittius Lamont Odom, 27, Indian Trail, Norcross; probation violation.
• Julian Spencer Inabinett, 35, Village Circle, Okatie, S.C.; probation violation.
• Melissa Renea Butler, 38, Francis Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Damani Jovan Teague, 21, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2 - four counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first officer.
• Raven McCrary, 21, White Crest Circle, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Mary Frimpong, 22, Almand Branch Road, Conyers; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Scott Lowes, 35, Brighton Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Barrett J. Burdett, 24, Parker Road, Conyers; driving wihle license suspended.
• Bradley Hudgins, 34, Walnut Drive, Social Circle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jeffrey Smith, 24, Meadow Point Drive, Snellville; simple battery, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, willful obstruction of law enforcement, terroristic threats and acts, interference with government property.
• Bruce Jerome Bernhardt, 46, Briarwood Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Malcolm Snell, 17, Latta Drive, Conyers; entering auto, loitering and prowling.
• Darryl McGuire, 17, Robins Road, Conyers; entering auto, loitering and prowling
• Daryion Claybon Cooper, 17, Amherst Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Devin Jefferson Shaw, 21, Cherokee Valley Terrace, Lithonia; loitering and prowling, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Maura Campbell, 40, Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Gerald M. Robinson, 38, Haravest Grove Lane, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Tariq Rashawn Wiggins, 24, Wellbrook Court, Conyers; no tag, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jason Lamar Parks, 39, Francon Court, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no license on person.
• Heaven Verlissa Rogers-Jefferson, 31, South Fork Drive, Snellville; DUI - alcohol.
• Juan Elias, 47, no address given; criminal trespass.
• Michael Junior Grider, 52, West Reynold Street, Ozark, Ala.; theft by shoplifting.
• Robert Powell, 33, Woodlake Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Willie Lee Collins Jr., 59, Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Matthew Benjamin Wilson, 29, Treadway Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Marquis Ameer Thomas, 28, Nugget Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Fred Matthews, 51, Park Place, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Alecia Ameda Marie Jones, 27, Amber Drive, McDonough; battery.
• Phillip CB Stringer, 40, Springside Way, Decatur; probation violation, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, no seat belt.
• Tecora S. Footman, 27, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; battery.
• Raven Saunders, 17, Michelle Way, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Nijay Kion Willis, 19, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
