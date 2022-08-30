The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 23 to Aug. 2, 2022:
• Dontavious Marqus Leigh, 24, Larchwood Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jeffrey Harper, 57, Nix Road, Bremen; theft by taking motor vehicle.
• Ricardo Sanchez, 27, West Iris Drive, Conyers; battery, false imprisonment, criminal trespass.
• Christian Jacob Tabor, 18, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon.
• Tenica Lynton Lackey, 45, Turner Lake road, Porterdale; theft by shoplifting.
• Quanethia Jefferies, 33, Lantana Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jose Pimentel Mendez, 50, Magnolia Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Raul Marquez-Mercado, 41, Sundew Road, Elgin, S.C.; aggressive driving, aggravated assault criminal damage to property.
• Omar Corona, 32, Crosslane Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kenneth Nicholas Laster, 17, Hampshire Court, Conyers; simple battery.
• Tedward Antonio Pursley, 53, Miller Woods Trail, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Keshon Lavontae Johnson, 26, Salem Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Jasmine Alexandria Peters, 26, Stanton Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Christopher Even Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; fraudulent drivers license or ID card, giving false name/address/birthdate.
• Derrick A. Lawman, 42, Old Salem Road, Conyers; violation of temporary protective order.
• Fredis Alexander Guevara, 43, Magnolia Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Calvin Cyril Cody, 19, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; street gang violation - three counts.
• Sergio Villagomez, 54, Boar Tusk Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, no seat belt, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Shakira Elaine Shumate, 38, Reavis Bluff, Conyers; aggravated battery.
• Demario Malik Rodgers, 22, Bouldercrest Road, College Park; armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault, kidnapping.
• Jordan J. Griffiths, 22, River North Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Dondrellious Smith, 25, Broad Street, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement - four counts.
• Austin Jones, 44, Alysheba Drive, Fairburn, theft by taking.
• Monterio Fletcher, 30, Stone Mountain, Lithonia; destruction/removal/concealment/encumbrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Michelle Danielle Harvey, 37, Chambers Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Eric R. Cote, 33, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, battery, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, kidnapping.
• Brian Mendez, 26, Oakdale Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Shannon Horne, 41, Spring Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Trinity Essence Herbert, 21, Leslie Oaks Drive, Lithonia; aggravated assault.
• Rashidah Shebazz, 32, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Shane David Milligan, 51, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; pedestrian under influence.
• Raheem Gaines, 29, Kitty Hawk Drive, Stockbridge; theft by shoplifting, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol.
• Kevin Bradley McQuay, 30, High Tide Drive, College Park; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Myles Jay Lance, 31, Clarion court, Covington; probation violation.
• Quincey Nikel Williams, 44, Old Covington Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Dahasue Iman Standifer, 32, Brandon Glenn Way, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Yunique Lashay Smith, 29, Stedman Lane, Conyers; giving false name/address/birthday, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Emmanuel Y. Asamoah III, 39, White Oak Street, Conyers; disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, open container.
• LaCharles Celista Turner, 46, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Audrey Denise Hart, 45, Mountain Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, battery.
• Demetrius Deontae Mosse, 25, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Shekita Denice Covington; 44, Old Dixie Drive, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Zachary Kyle Aaron, 24, Mt. Zion Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Miya Simone Holt, 25, Serena Cove, Lithonia; reckless conduct.
• David Lee Rogers, 50, East Murphy Lane, Divedille, Ala.; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Daniel Thomas Park, 33, North Hightower Trail, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kimberly J. Digh, 48, Derring Woods Bend, Covington; entering auto.
• Stanley Demetrius Murray, 35, Tara Way, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no brake lights.
• Johnny Lewis Collins, 19, Cedar Creek Court, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, no tag lights.
• Nahkia Collins-Cohen, 18, Fairing Road, Lithonia; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
