The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, 2022.
• Myles Jay Lance, 30, Clarion Court, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Monica Theresa Crutcher, 54, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Sergio Segura-Salas, 23, Glen Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jaden Rashaad Paulk, 21, Paceville Court, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Maria Teresa Cazares-Cervantes, 336, Kingston Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• DeMarcus Hightower, 27, Lassiter Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Keyonest Rontae Brown, 41, Dogwood Drive, Social Circle; possession of a Schedule II and Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects, false statements/writings; trafficking in illegal drugs, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/distribute controlled substances, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Lashaye Khristen Mells, 41, 64th Avenue, St. Petersburg, Fla.; criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, cruelty to children.
• Brandon Johnson, 36, Jenna Lane, Covington; receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Gregory Ducre, 29, Tree Mountain Parkway, Stone Mountain; speeding, reckless driving, DUI - alcohol, improper lane change.
• Edward Dewey Simmons Jr., 53, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Rogelio Garcia, 58, Wilson Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ronald Arthur Wheeler Jr., 52, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Isaac Powell, 52, Rosemary Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Destiny Orrel West, 25, Rogers Point, Lithonia; theft by shoplifting.
• John Anthony Criswell Jr., 38, Alcovy Road, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Allen Stafford, 50, Lucile Avenue, Atlanta; no seat belt, DUI - alcohol, driving without a valid license.
• Kobie Cunningham, 43, Planters Mill Way, Conyers; simple battery.
• Marere E. Simmons, 41, Bershire Run, Covington; probation violaiton.
• Charles Jermaine Jackson, 37, Velma Court, Ellenwood; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, possession and use of a drug-related objects, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, open container, stop sign/yield sign violation, driving without headlights at night.
• Nathan Robinson, 40, Creekside Place, Cashmore; DUI - alcohol.
• Corey Brandon Moore, 22, Sundew Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Isaac Stone, 23, Windscape Lane, Norcross; statutory rape, aggravated child molestation.
• Lucas Lee Miller, 31, homeless; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Terrell Markecius Crowder, 29, Holmes Court, Covington; theft by taking.
• Terrence Devon Pennamon, 56, Stallings Road, Senoia; contempt of court.
• Rondray J. Barron, 31, Millstone Manor, Conyers; improper window tint, restrictions on use of blue lights, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, probation violation.
• Brannon Amtower, 52, Hicks Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Philip Turel Gordon, 38, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Orlando Demeterius Durham, 34, Vine Street, Athens; failure to appear.
• Quinton Oneal Saxby, 34, Evening Mist Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Brandon Johnson, 36, Jenna Lane, Covington; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, giving false name/address/birthdate, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell controlled substances.
• Amber Lenee Williams, 29, Montauk Place, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol, no seat belt.
• Vance Michael Dawkins, 36, Chambers Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Jason C. Lackey, 43, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; probation violation.
• Lakeisha Denise Miller, 35, North Indian Creek Drive, Conyers; deposit account fraud.
• Efrem Cheban, 18, North Hicks Circle, Conyers; no head or eye protection device, no proof of insurance, fleeing/attempting to elude, no license plate, no brake lights, no license on person.
• Keavin Sharod Irving, 34, Medical Drive, San Antonio, Texas; speeding, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, no seat belt, fugitive from justice, driving without a valid license, open container violation.
• Robert Clifford Stewart, 69, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Terryion K. Anderson-Bobo, 22, Benji Boulevard, Conyers; reckless driving, speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude
• Paul Stanley Poynter III, 42, Long Creek Court, Conyers; no turn signal, DUI - alcohol.
• Oshea Lamarr Tinsley, 44, Chambers Drive, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, giving false name/address/birthdate; willful obstruction of law enforcement, escape, trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking in cocaine, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, failure to keep drugs in their original container, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, loitering and prowling.
• Gerald Wilkins, 58, Eagles Ridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Dyamond My’Keria Tuggle, 22, Fleeta Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jasmine Phillips, 32, West Iris Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Zachary William Bailey, 27, Glen Road, Conyers; false statements and writings, stop sign/yield sign violation, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, display of license plates.
• Ladarius Cortez Carter, 23, Prospect Road, Madison; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol, permits and temporary license.
• Gregg Eugene Watson, 42, Marshall Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tracie Nicole Brundage, 47, Spring Street, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Matthias Lerone Carr, 58, Oakshire Way, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Matthias Lereone Carr Jr., 38, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Brown Harmony, 20, Rolling Acres, Conyers; simple battery.
• Demetrius Lamond Victor, 38, Harville Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kenneth A. Schneider, 40, West Pike Street, Lawrenceville; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call, criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Gary Damon Steele, 34, Manchester Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Church Street Circle, McDonough; theft by receiving.
• Leonel P. Gutierrez, 36, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Julian Quinn Lewis, 54, Fair Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Ashley Monique Roberson, 33, Autumn Chase Drive, Stockbridge; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Jonathan Coble Grant, 26, Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement, speeding, theft by receiving.
• Laquinton L. Peeples, 35, Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Rosalind Cabbell, 41, Lynn Miam Lane, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Nathaniel Bly II, 43, Lakeside, Conyers; theft by taking motor vehicle.
• Juan Rodriguez, 51, Odyssey, Conyers; aggravated sexual battery.
• Olivia Don, 41, Tucker Mill Road, Conyers; simple battery.
