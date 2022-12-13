The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 6 — Dec. 12, 2022:
• Andre Pierce, 48, Cambridge Drive, Conyers; theft of service, disorderly conduct.
• James T. Rearden, 52, Carrollton Street, Buchanan; failure to appear.
• Terry Dean Brown, 62, Exchange Place, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Willie Ray Gamble, 34, Brentwood Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Romario Antonio Habib, 28, Cherry Blossom Court, Decatur; probation violation.
• Reuben Phillips, 52, Lake Drive, Snellville; failure to appear.
• Caleb Elijah Williams, 17, Highland Drive, Conyers; simple battery, disruption/interference with public school.
• Joseph Jeffrey Rollins, 44, East Lake Drive, Cony7ers; probation violation.
• Douglas Pritchett, 28, Magnolia Circle, Jonesboro; DUI - alchohol, open container, improper headlights, improper window tint.
• Clint Hunter, 36, Fairburn Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Joshua Jazzi Dacres, 22, Kinnett Road, Covington; expired tag or revalidation decal, possession ofmarijuana less than 1 ounce, tampering with evidence.
• Fredrick Green, 23, Mills Creek Lane, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shuntrice Delores Parker, 24, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
• Joe Albert Jones, 56, Harvell Street, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, no seat belt, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• DeAnthony Bernard Harris, 34, Jester Lake, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Timothy Raymond Campbell, 33, Corson Trail, Taylorsville; probation violation.
• Stacy Ann Gordon, 29, Belmont Circle, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Keith Reginald Martin, 65, Harvell Street, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, improper crossing median on divided highway.
• John Theodore Trumane Fisher IV, 39, Sugar Creek Trail, Conyrs; battery against person who is 65 years of age or older.
• Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Richard Buster, 64, Ralph McGill Way, Atlanta; terroristic threats and acts, battery, cruelty to children.
• Jermarcus L. Gresham, 33, Overlook Turn, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement, failure to yeield right of way.
• Tara Lynn Beavers, 32, Corley Road, Conyers; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Otis Blackwell, 45, Broad Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Horace Lee Allen, 18, Old Know Drive, Atlanta; false statements/writings.
• Zoie Sanai McCallum, 20, Dawn Drive, Decatur; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Derrick Alexander, 17, Woodstone, Lithonia; theft by taking - two counts.
• Christopher Wayne Goff, 43, Fallaw Street, Batesburg, S.C.; parole violation.
• Noe Maldonado Mendez, 38, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; simple battery.
• Robbie Jarrod Smith, 37, Alcovy Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon on felony first offender, willful obstruction of law enforcement, improper window tint, driving without tail lights.
• Devin Tyric Russell, 19, Rosewood Circle, Jonesboro; entering auto, failure to appear.
• Quinnterrious D. Cannon, 17, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; battery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. a controlled substance or marijuana with 1,000 feet of school, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, battery.
• Bruce Danile Alls Jr., 32, Parksrun, Loganville; financial transaction card fraud.
• Joshua Powell, 30, Herring Drive, Grayson; forgery, desposit account fraud.
• Christopher Walker, 56, Stanton Ridge Way, Conyers; no seat belt, DUI - alcohol.
• Quinnesha Bradley, 33, Summit Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement - two counts.
• Gerald Craig Weatherford, 35, Ga. Highway 142, Newton; probation violation.
• Brittany Marie Simmons, 18, Peaks Landing, Conyers; battery.
• Ashley McCambry, 36, Canyon Lake Drive, Atlanta, DUI - alcohol, improper use of signal lights, improper lane change.
• Demicus Quintrel Jones, 41, Geiger Street, Covington; simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct.
• Trevor C. Brewington, 33, Kristen Court, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, failure to signal, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Brittany Nicole Arrant, 24, Sumpter Place, Austell; prostitution, possession of cocaine.
• Derrick Santrez Riley, 39, DalVigney Street, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Jimetra McCrary, 29, Country Trace, Conyers; battery.
• Jaquita S. Howard, 32, Hunting Creek Lane, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, stop sign/yield sign violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Ricky Cordell Davison, 34, Bennett Drive, McDonough; willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery, simple battery against police officer.
• Hezekiah Omari Paige, 18, Sonoma Wood Trail, Covington; simple battery.
• Sunny Shade Riley, 20, Princeton Court, Covington; simple battery.
• Dillan Nigel Hall, 24, Abbott Lake Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Reginald Edwin Robinson II, 30, Yellow River Road, Conyers; failure to appear - three counts.
• Latitia Lamkin, 51, Montaul Point, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Laterrian Dewberry, 23, Forest Road, Hogansville; failure to appear.
• Andrea Leigh Mapp, 43, Crescent Moon Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Zakee Dee Stewart, 39, Harvey Avenue, Covington; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Alyca Ariel Price, 30, HallyBerry Drive, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Akeidra Quierra Traondrece Lowe, 27, Kirkland Road, Covington; failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag or revalidation decal.
