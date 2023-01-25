The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:
• Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
• Allen Wayman Harbin, 53, Hammock Creek Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Dmarkus Sherod Allison, 29, Luke Street, Snellville; probation violation.
• Khalil Zhane Norwood, 27, Chandler Walk, Loganville; burglary.
• Ryan C. Lovejoy, 40, Ga. Highway 212, Eatonton; failure to appear.
• Adolphus Banks, 24, Laurel Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Elijah Brian McMonagle, 19, Wade Street, Oxford; duty to stop at accident.
• Shameka Chapple, 52, Iris Glenn Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Aaron Lee Rogers, 32, Sugar Plum Place, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Shabria Latraih Price, 28, Kilkenny Circle, Lithonia; forgery - three counts.
• Frederick P. Hall, 52, Pennington Drive, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol.
• Soloman Demon Lovett, 31, Mill Crest Walk, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, improper window tint.
• Kimberly Delaney-Moyer, 33, Rocky Ridge Drive, Conyers; battery, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jericho Stearnes, 41, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Francisco Herrerra, 38, Atlanta Road, Marietta; theft by conversion.
• Antoine Mapp, 31, Dell Court, Riverdale, disorderly conduct.
• Nina Cherise Davis, 41, Mercer Walk, Conyers; probation violation.
• Melinda Faye Farr, 54, Bruce Lane, Conyers; theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Elijah McMonagle, 19, Sweetwater Court, Conyers; duty to stop at accident.
• Charlie Junior May, 33, Barn Oak Court, Conyers; terroristic threats, aggravated battery.
• Jamie Thomas Alford, 40, Green Acres Drive, Covington; failure to apper.
• Juan Carlos Torres, 30, Presidential Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Daniel James Kelly, 27, Oak Hill Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 66, Mill Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Victor Bernard Smith Jr., 24, Jimi Lane, Conyers; disorderly conduct, improper headlights, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled registration probation violation.
• Jackie Elaine Mann, 30, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; failure to appear.
• Regina Lafaye Franklin, 40, Broad Street, Conyers; battery.
• Joseph Patric Vanburen, 42, Upland Ridge Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Brent Jaier Walters, 17, Old Salem Road, Conyers; possession/manufacture/distribute/etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school.
• Renaldo Antonio Parker, 40, Rawls Street, Hawkinsville; terroristic threats and acts.
• Charles Christopher Johnson, 54, Cowan Road, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Keevin Tywon Anderson-Brown, 30, Benji Boulevard, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jayvian Martin, 22, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Kanyn M. Martin, 26, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Anthony Jody Bender, 23, no address given; theft by shoplifting, giving false name/address or birthdate.
• Holly Blake Jones, 32, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeanne McGee, 31, Mount Zion Road, Stockbridge; public drunk.
• Glenn Edrich Hicks, 43, Hazelhurst Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or cancelled registration, failure to yield right of way, reckless driving.
• Brandon Tyler Knight, 27, Weatherstone Circle, Conyers; probation violation, driving without tail lights, no license on person, driving without a valid license.
• Jordan A. Wilson, 31, Reserve Court, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Jacqueline Claiborne, 55, Jimson Way, Conyers; public drunk.
• Isidro Toscano-Mares, 44, Revel Cove, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Cleveland Joseph Darden, 61, Fair Street, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Emanuel Johnson, 25, Buffington Drive, Union City; probation violation.
• Ikeem Corbin, 26, Bourdon Bell Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Anthony Drew McAlister, 38, McCalla Street, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Noel Velasco Perez, 24, Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol.
• Marshallawn Hayes, 53, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; contempt of court, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Orlando Demeterius Durham, 33, Vine Street, Athens; stop sign/yield sign violation, improper headlights, open container, cracked windshield, DUI - alcohol, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Samir Gladstone Hayles, 18, Blue Spruce Lane, Conyers; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer controlled substances, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2, stop sign/yield sign violation, DUI - drugs, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer, sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Walter Frank Hutton, 58, Patuxent Trace, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol.
• Ja Toria Paige, 17, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zechariah J. Williams, 31, Windsor Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, driving on wrong side of undivided street, striking fixed object.
• Jada Williams, 19, Cheshire Road, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Deandre King, 18, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; theft of lost or mislaid property, financial transaction card theft.
• Kevin Bradley Cartee, 38, Helen Road, Porterdale; possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement, financial transaction card theft.
• Steven Leshun Willingham, 43, Waterbrook Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Jahfari Singleton-Nyah, 28, Panola Road, Stone Mountain; DUI - drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane.
• Maya Williams, 27, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Tahj Jiere Harris, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, driving within a gore/median/emergency lane, disorderly conduct, fleeing/attempting to elude, expire tag or revalidation decal, no proof of insurance.
• Kuerion Brown, 28, Country Club Drive, Hiram; sexual battery, public indecency, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons and residents, stalking, simple battery.
• Demarcus Terrel Elkins, 27, no address given, theft by taking.
• Caesare S. Giles, 40, Sugar Maple Lane, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Quateecia Bell, 36, Brentwood, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, improper lane change, open container.
• Giovonnie Juantaurus Holland, 32, Kathy Court, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Matthew Adam Neely, 36, Shepherds Lane, Loganville; probation violation.
• Johnathan Ruiz, 23, Garden Lake Drive, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Rachael Levanway, 34, Pointers Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kelly Cummings Hubert, 37, Pear Orchard Road, Greensboro; parole violation.
• Edward Senter, 52, Morgans Trace, Ellenwood; simple battery.
• Bimeta Lawrence, 53, Sanctuary Drive, Lawrenceville; theft by conversion.
• Hakeem Hescott, 32, Fernview Drive, Lawrenceville; financial transaction card forgery, theft by receiving stolen property, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Ashton Dont’i Owens, 35, Brandy Woods Trail, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Elijah Donald Thomas III, 36, Waterbrook Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling.
• Lucious Lee Taylor, 35, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• James Anthony Marinelli, 31, Sugar Creek Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Khristian Evans, 22, no address given; battery.
