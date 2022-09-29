The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:
• Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty to children, contempt of court, failure to appear.
• Daniel Evert Ream, 55, Hi Roc Circle, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm, theft by receiving stolen property, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Barry Ray Arnold, 36, Goode Road, Conyers; probation violation, theft by taking.
• John Willie Blackwell, 30, Gum Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Paul Branford Anderson, 28, Raintree Way, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Terry M. Harris, 31, High Brook Way, Conyers; battery.
• Kenslo Damonse Hester, 27, Summerset Drive, Monroe; criminal damage to property, aggravated assault.
• Jacqueline Kellie Weston, 62, Hi Roc Road, Conyers; battery.
• Victoria Calloway, 28, Dove Way, Social Circle; serious injury by motor vehicle, endangering a child by DUI, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI.
• Collin Burnette, 17, High Meadows Drive, Stone Mountain; false statements/writings, possession of tools for commission of a crime, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Kelvin Mandel Blackshear, 52, West Shore Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Solomon Noellien, 48, Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw; failure to appear.
• Andrew Payne, 22, Monterey Drive, Atlanta; aggravated stalking.
• Carlton George Scott, 34, Weathen Wood Place, Conyers; probation violation.
• Dominique Renee Dickson, 37, Odyssey Turn, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Willie Oscar Johnson, 49, address unknown; probation violation, criminal trespass.
• Natasha Shanta Collins, 33, Renaissance Way, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Quentin McKenzie Little, 31, Trent Jones Way, Lithonia; entering auto.
• Jaylen Gaines, 29, Club Parkway, Norcross; probation violation.
• Malik Johnson, 25, no address giving, battery.
• Alex Leighton, 23, Arlington Drive, Covington; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, probation violation.
• Kevin Clarke, 42, Mountain Laurel Drive, Pine Mountain; theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for commission of a crime, fales statements/writings, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, giving inmates liquor/drugs/weapons/etc. without consent of warden.
• Arkeyta Williams, 53, Mountain Laurel Drive, Pine Mountain; theft by taking, criminal damage to property, loitering and prowling, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Larry Henry Bigsby, 67, Mountain Drive, Pine Mountain; loitering and prowling, criminal damage to property, theft by taking, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Danthony O’neal Maddox, 20, Ivey Street, Porterdale; possession of tools for commission of a crime, loitering and prowling, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/sawed-off rifle/ machine gun/dangerous weapon or silencer, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear.
• Nickolis Devonta Howard, 27, Fulton Street, Atlanta; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Larry Henry Bigsby, 67, Mountain Drive, Pine Mountain; possession of tools for commission of a crime, false statements/writings, loitering and prowling.
• Agnes Marie Scott, 57, Elsinor Street, East Point; theft by shoplifting.
• Elizabeth Cara Sparks, 46, Corley Road, Conyers; probation violation, aggravated assault.
• Kim N. Chung, 70, Bruce Street, Doraville; keeping a place of prostitution.
• Soon J. Han, 67, Salem Road, Conyers; keeping a place of prostitution.
• Soon C. Aldrich, 74, S.E. Third Street, Moore, Okla.; keeping a place of prostitution.
• Patrick Doloran Masters, 66, Oxford Drive, Oxford; pandering, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Felicia Baker, 47, Rena Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kaylan Janae McHenry, 24, New Orleans Way, McDonough; battery, criminal damage to property.
• Spencer Gabriel Giles, 44, Tony Valley Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Terisha Finch, 39, Hickory Bend, Conyers; criminal damage to property, battery.
• Andrew Hendry, 25, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Anthony Lucas Johnson, 32, Apartment Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding, reckless driving.
• Antonio Slayton, 25, Druids Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Tania Crenshaw, 20, Honey Creek Lane, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• David Earl Pirtle Jr., 56, Berkshire Drive, Covington; failure to appear, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, speeding, no insurance, no tag.
• Lamont Watts, 44, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, public drunkenness.
• Johnathon Hansen, 27, Green Commons Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, driving without headlights at night.
• Samuel Williams II, 48, Bridle Creek Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Eddie Junior McFadden, 63, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; simple battery.
• Chrichon Toney, 24, Stewart Road, Covington; expired tag or revalidation decal, DUI - alcohol, improper headlights, open container.
• James Roberton, 51, Kirkland Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Anthony Colquitt McWhorter, 44, Parkers Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Cedreta Denise Savage, 57, Boulder Drive, Stockbridge; cruelty to children, battery.
• Justin McDowell, 20, Persimmon Way, McDonough; theft by taking, financial transaction card theft.
• Darris Todd McKinney, 25, Pin Oak Drive, Bethlehem; failure to yield right of way, possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/display or provide a minor any drug-related object, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Demario Jenkins, 33, Salem Road, Lithonia; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Michelle Dawen Jaramillo, 28, Roper Drive, Douglasville; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to keep drugs in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Maria Rodriguez, 40, Blair Road, Apison, Tenn.; DUI - alcohol, improper lane change.
• Tynesia J. Stonewall, 34, Dean Court, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Jennifer Gilbert, 47, Kurt Lane, Conyers; aggravated stalking.
• Kimberly Daughtry, 42, Greenview Avenue, Conyers; simple battery, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Andrew Hendry, 25, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; simple battery.
• Dominic Brown, 25, Mountain View Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Paul Kevin Haney, 72, Iris Glen Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Charles Hadaway, 44, Willow Chase Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• Shemika MeLissa Foster, 27, Hickman Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• Alexis Aleshia Hubbard, 25, Sugar Valley Court, Conyers; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Jesse Sparks, 30, Corley Road, Conyers; battery.
• Simone Chantal Lasure Clark, 32, Renaissance Way, Conyers; battery.
• Yhashin White, 35, Brandy McClellon Drive, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
• Angelia Lynn Mote, 51, Frontier Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Gene Patrick Curry, 60, Chambers Drive, Conyers; public indecency, loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct.
• Tyra Turner, 26, West Iris Drive, Conyers; battery.
