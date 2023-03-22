The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of March 5 to March 11, 2023:
• Xaver Lewis, 46, Redan; disorderly conduct.
• Brittany Shunterria Reed, 26, Sentiment Road, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Robert Louis Savona, 53, Milstead Avenue, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Crissy Lee Martin, 42, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear.
• Amos Wilcoxon, 36, Clarke Cirle, Leeds, Ala.; simple assault, cruelty to children, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic threats and acts.
• Javier Condado, 23, Presidential Circle, Conyers; failure to appear, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Thomas H. Newman, 39, Carlisle Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jashaunda Bettis, 21, Leader Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Kemichael De’Onshay Jackson, 18, Maddox Road, Morrow; violation of Family Violence Order.
• Destiny Oliver, 20, Elm Street, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Clayton Nesmith, 36, Clairmont Avenue, Atlanta; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, expired tag.
• Lee Peters, 41, Bedford Court, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Marcus Rosa-Melendez, 55, Fieldgreen Drive, Stone Mountain; failure to apper.
• Yusuf Akeem Lawson, 19, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Johnathan Coffey, 17, Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shyheim D. Hurde, 28, Jessica Way, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property. operating motor vehicle whilel icense suspended or revoked.
• Precious Ellis, 23, Bellingrath Way, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Zeva Allen, 63, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Cassidera Mack, 30, Brians Creek Drive, Conyers; following too closely, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Gilbert Todd Reaux, 28, North Hairston Road, Stone Mountain; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Tommy Octavius Chandler, 48, Great River Parkway, Loganville; probation violation.
• Dennis Baker, 32, Helen Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Nicholas Clark Warren, 37, Milcrest Walk, Conyers; battery.
• Felicia Baker, 47, Rena Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Kiandria Grant, 28, Treeview Drive, Lithonia; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, expired tag.
• Bryan Black, 40, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, expired tag.
• Sherrl Cooper, 52, Russwood Avenue, Stone Mountain; theft by shoplifting.
• Deena Nichole Palacios-Lugo, 44, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; purchase/possess/control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic in Schedule II.
• Auntreze Johnson, 22, Chandler Trace, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Andrea Charlene Holloway, 38, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Timothy Eugene Thomason, 49, Pleasant Hill Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jailen Tyree Williams, 20, Providence Trail, Stonecrest; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no insurance, display of license plates, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jerrard Burris, 35, Meadow Glen Circle, Ellenwood; speeding in construction zone.
• Jarell Tevin Ray, 32, Chimney Swift Lane, West Columbia, S.C.; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Abraham Roberts, 29, Knotts Pass road, Snellville; felony fleeing and attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to drive on right hand side of the road, traffic signal, failure to signal, speeding, reckless driving, duty to stop at accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
• Tyler Fleming, 26, Glendale Road, DeKalb County; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, operation of motor vheicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, driving without tail lights, knowingly driving on suspended/cancelled registration.
• Jacqueline T. Salters, 56, Kirkland Road, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Malik Lukal Vereen, 23, Fayetteville; failure to yield right of way, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Aaliyah Iyana Williams, 20, Valley Woods Circle, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Tauni Nicole MCCoy, 22, Riverwood Forest Court, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Dontavius Lamar Chancy, 33, Randy Trace, Covington; simple assault.
• Tevin Jon’Pierre Bass, 19, Old Salem Road, Conyers; aggravated assault, felony fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, Hands Free Georgia Act, giving false name/address or birthday to law enforcement, failure to maintain lane.
• Sean Peal Joseph, 23, Lynn Milam Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Joann Vaughn, 63, Rogers Lake Road, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Alexander Keith Brown, 53, identity theft fraud, financial transaction card fraud, forgery, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Carl Lee, 25, Corey Creek Drive, Monroe; speeding, driving commercial vehicle without valid commercial license, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Ty’Mir Carson, 22, Brian Creek, Conyers; improper window tint, no seat belt, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, licence plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, expired tag.
• Rayyell Torren Ybarra, 23, Weatherstone Circle, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Pauline Abby Lovelace, 53, 128th Ave., Jamaica, N.Y.; theft by shoplifting.
• Shane Brown, 24, Hidden Shoals Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• Jeremiah James II, 35, Fireside Trail, Conyers; aggravated stalking.
• Kristopher D. Bridgeman, 27, Almand Creek Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jernorris Antwain Bryant, 32, Parkway Drive, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Gerard Qayyum Cyrus, 38, address unknown; failure to appear.
• Jorge Lopez, 27, Happy Hollow Drive, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, driving without valid license.
• Daishia Singletary, 22, Bellevue Drive, Conyers; no insurance, failure to appear.
• Larry Bernard Bryant, 62, Chestnut Oak Court, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights.
• Darian Merritt, 18, Oak Drive, Conyers; carrying weapons within school safety zones, at school functions or on school property.
• Azaria Donnae Dyson, 19, Hidden Glen Drive, Marietta; probation violation.
• Jose Eduardo Cruz Sanchez, 21, Whitehead Road, Athens; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Michele Yvette Pattillo, 54, Club House Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Tevon A. Francis, 30, Tradition Parkway, College Park; failure to appear.
• Destiny Latrice Kelly, 30, Buxton Court, Morrow; theft by shoplifting.
• Tahjay Daley, 19, Charles Avenue, Jonesboro; criminal trespass, possession of marijauna less than 1 ounce.
• Walter Charles Thurman, 66, Meadow Overlook Drive, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Paulette Moore, 62, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Deja Zane Brown, 22, Torbay Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement, following too closely.
• Jerry Armstrong Jr., 45, Country Club Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting, probation violation.
• Daniel Gonzalez, 23, Winchester Parkway, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• James Edwards, 49, Windsor glen Drive, Douglasville; public indecency.
• Dominique Lee, 40, Smith Street, Petal, Miss.; driving without a valid license.
• Cesilio Guzman Florez, 59, Wilson Court, Conyers; driving without a valid license, failure to yield enter/cross roadway.
• Xzavion Lebron, 20, Herring Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Lasetra Mone Marks, 53, Heaton Place, Covington; failure to appear.
• Edgar Lopez-Diaz, 27, Honey Creek Road, Conyers; driving without a valid license, improper headlights.
• Zaykevius Lamar Clemmons, 20, Fox Chase Court, Conyers; battery.
• Gene Howard Jr., 39, Sugar Maple Lane, Coneyrs; probation violation, failure to appear.
For a seventh consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests ages 21 and older at the club's annual Crowning Courage event held on Tuesday, March 21.
