The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2022:
• Samantha W. Albert, 32, Ridge Court, Conyers; battery.
• Karan S. McDonald, 58, Cole Circle, Bethlehem; failure to appear.
• Victor Bernard Carter, 56, Parkway Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Johnny Leon Anthony, 30, Mountrose Drive, Columbus; armed robbery.
• Brian Lee Gore, 33, Walmack Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Maurice Jeremy Williams, 28, South College Street, Thomasville; probation violation.
• Wendell Albert, 36, Ridge Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Deontay Quintez Brown, 30, Walden Brook Drive, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Lester Rupert Wiley, 28, Saint James Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Champagne Denise Pilton, 27, Tufon Trail Road, Atlanta; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jeremiah S. Lampkin, 21, Tuscan Ridge, Snellville; theft by conversion.
• Michael Couch, 47, Pine Mountain Street, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Rashawn Rainey, 34, Golfview Drive, Conyers; false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement, child molestation, sodomy.
• Cordero Blackshear, 35, Gold Dust Trail, Sautee, N.D; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Chelsea D. Siegrist, 32, Creek Valley Drive, Smyrna; failure to appear.
• Brian Hayes Solomon, 46, Colony East Drive, Stone Mountain; battery.
• Derrick Keith Barber, 52, Hunter Hill Drive, Stonecrest; parole violation.
• Alexis Nicole Dyer, 26, S. Main Street, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Trendevious D. Kellog, 28, Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyron; forgery, financial theft fraud, identity theft fraud.
• Jabari Ahkeem Wilson, 31, Sterling Point Drive, Douglas; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to keep drugs in original container, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Corey J. Wimberly, 41, Amberwood Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jean Nicole Mitchell, 50, Carr Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Carlos Ramirez, 22, Hunting Creek Lane, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Yancey Wesley Williams, 35, South Avenue, Forest Park; DUI - drugs, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no tag, no current revalidation decal affixed to license.
• Bobby Lee Bonner, 33, Sheraton Drive, Macon; failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI - alcohol, too fast for conditions.
• Imari Karem Scott, 43, Cherry Hill road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Tammara Lewis, 23, Evergreen Hollow, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jonathan Rico Douthit, 37, Petite Point, Lithonia; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, stop sign/yield sign violation, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement, no brake lights, no turn signal.
• Ayende Kenyetta Jarvis, 37, Mills Landing, Covington; failure to appear.
• Denzel C. Smith, 25, Lakeview Drive, Conyers; battery, false imprisonment.
• Joshua Antwoin Belcher, 35, White Oak Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Robbie Sims, 31, Richard Road, Decatur; willful obstruction of law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property, forgery, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Litony Harvey, 30, Sapelo Circle, Augusta; identity fraud, forgery.
• Evan Ramsey, 27, Water Walton Loop, Hephzibah; forgery, financial transaction card theft.
• Brandon Fairley, 26, Hillside Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Shanya Nykeriay Hillman, 21, Fields Creekway, Covington; prostitution.
• Michael Davis, 33, Chapman Circle, Stone Mountain; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Thomas Simmons, 56, Lindas Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, striking fixed object.
• Tyler Bercy, 17, Highland Drive, Conyers; disrupt/interference with public school.
• Michael Lee Phillips, 41, Worthington Drive, Powder Springs; fugitive from justice, unlawful to possess/display or use any …. willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Seon McCoy, 32, Sheridan Road, Chicago; Ill; aggravated assault.
• Markelian C. Williams, 25, Tree Leaf Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Moore, 22, Lenora Church Road, Snellville; probation violation.
• Dennis Munford, 32, Goll Visa Circle, DeKalb; obstruction of law enforcement.
• Devron Jameen Hosey, 28, Center Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jessica Shawn Walton, 42, Cleveland Avenue, Madison; contempt of court, failure to appear.
• Lynn Pierre Roberts, 54, Allendale Drive, Decatur; parole violation.
• James Cole Roberts, 27, Robin Hood Drive, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tyvius Lanell Brown, 31, Jimi Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Toney A. Smith, 49, King Court, Conyers; criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
• Nivy Petit, 48, NW Second Avenue, Miami, Fla.; theft by deception.
• Robbie Sims, 31, Richard Road, Decatur; theft by receiving stolen property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, forgery, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Michael Joe Davis, 33, Chapman Circle, Stone Mountain; possession of methamphetamine.
• Litony Harvey, 30, Sapelo Circle, Augusta; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, identity theft fraud, forgery.
• Keishaun Rodriguez Moon, 47, Birch Way, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Demetrius Deon Price, 32, Price Street, Forest Park, probation violation.
• Simpson Jaylin Myles, 23, Screenside, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by bringing stolen property into state.
• Danelle Shy, 26, Jessica Way, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Nikisha Smith, 51, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; simple battery.
• Douglas Michael Puerner, 44, Thurman Baccus Road, Social Circle; theft by conversion.
• Christopher Alexander Strozier, 31, Ginger Tea Way, Conyers; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in Schedule I or II.
• Tommy Lamar Gartrell, 34, Country Trace, Conyers; cruelty to children, battery, false imprisonment.
• Celisa Laquita Hernandez, 39, Winchester way, Conyers; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated assault, robbery.
• Myles Jay Lance, 31, Clarion Court, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Donny Ray Pierce, 54, Fayetteville Highway, Griffin; failure to appear.
• Christopher Jabari Martin-Holmes, 23, Conley Landing, Conley; failure to appear.
• Ericka Tatiana Marie Burns, 33, Ferrite Court, Lawrenceville; failure to appear.
• Joshua Cole Phillips, 28, Celebration Drive, Suwanee; terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Carlton Burns, 34 Lenox Road, Atlanta; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Isom Jones, 45, Appomattox Drive, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Recommended for you
Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best conservative places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources. Click for more.The best conservative places to live in America
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.