The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of April 2 - April 8, 2023:
• Rosario-Valente Luis, 49, Buford Highway, Brookhaven; illegal parking, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Matthew Clark, 19, Sage Lane, Conyers; simple assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Terino Walker, 36, Pebble Lane, Covington; reckless driving, laying drags.
• Spencer Kelly, 44, Arbor Place Drive, Monroe; battery.
• Robert William Loving, 52, Georgetown Road, Norfolk, Va.; forgery, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sean Xavier Franklin, 24, Indian Branch Way, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Dylan Grithen Williams, 25, Wedgefield Court, McDonough; unlawful conduct during 911 call or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report.
• James Edward Collier, 39, Chevy Chase Road, Savannah; probation violation.
• David Jackson, 28, Campbellton Road, Atlanta; battery, simple battery.
• Kelli Lynn Newport, 33, Church Street, Hiram; probation violation.
• Nykia Ashanti Ridley, 20, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; failure to appear.
• Stephon Lee Braxton, 21, Wingfoot Place, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Romeo Le Cotton, 25, Countryfarms Court, Snellville; probation violation.
• Angel Latrice Robinson, 51, Blackwell Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Candler James Berlin Hall, 28, Ga. Highway 138, Monroe; battery.
• Bailey Nicole Houston, 34, Hightower Ridge Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Sharod A. Norman, 26, Loyd Street, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jarius Christian White, 32, Picketts Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Deshon Elijah Durham, 19, Raintree, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, no tag/failure to register title, learners permit/time violation, urchase/possession/manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Kameron L. Griffith, 20, Jericho Drive, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Jakyra Jamila Arnold, 31, Bay Ridge Drive, Riverdale; failure to appear.
• Milton Jenkins, 43, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Songseera Durham, 42, Ridgetop Drive, Ellenwood; failure to appear.
• Jaylen Hampton, 19, Athena Lane, Lithonia; theft by shoplifting.
• Jordan Barrett, 34, Winding Stream Trail, Conyers; following too closely, no head or ey protection device/operating off-road vehicle on road.
• Joshua Samuel Riggins, 37, Stillwater Drive, Riverdale; failure to appear.
• Karen Tuvara Hill, 55, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, expired tag or revalidation decal, driving without tail lights.
• Rodriguez Garvin, 42, Water Brook Drive, Conyers; probation violation, failure to appear, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights or working turn signals, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Sophia Lamour Garvin, 38, Water Brook Drive, Coneyrs; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Johnny Lee Roberts Jr., 23, McHenry Drive, Scottdale; probation violation.
• Kerderick Keon Reese, 23, Lander Mill Court, Oakwood; probation violation.
• Robert William Ward, 25, McAfee Street, Atlanta; probation violaiton.
• Randy Stewart Jr., 42, Fieldstone Lane, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, theft by conversion.
• Linda Marie Ramirez, 31, Knox Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Hector Manuel Bernard, 34, Scarborough Road, Stone Mountain; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, driving without tail lights.
• Desia Gardner, 23, Sandtown Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Taylor Ferguson, 29, Havenwood Lane, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Crystal Lee Carter, 43, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jaquavius Smith, 25, Millville Church Road, Dublin; probation violation.
• Tony Mondragon, 21, Wilson Court, Conyrs; loitering and prowling, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, open container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Diamante Rashard Mallet, 23, Baywood Court, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct, expired tag or revalidation decal, no insurance.
• Derrick Roman Durant, 38, Scott Street, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
• Ta’kerra Lacole Gregg, 25, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers; battery.
• Takeyla Lanesha Kelley, 24, Valley Brook Place, Decatur; simple assault.
• Lenny Ternell Byrd, 43, Glen Echo Drive, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Hokulani Danica Winn, 28, Grayson Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Nickolas Steven Johnson, 22, Lakemont Close, McDonough; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no tag lights, purchase/possess/control any controlled substance in Schedule III, IV or V, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Valdez Clark, 62, Morgan Park Drive, Stockbridge; aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct.
• Ofelio Martinez-Rojo, 57, Sarah Drive, Zion, Ill.; driving without a valid license, no brake lights.
• Lechrsytorpher Gilbert, 33, Emerson Trail, Covington; kidnapping - if person kidnapped recently received bodily injury, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, failure to appear.
• Tyreese Lee Martin, 33, Hillsborogh, Snellville; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault.
• Reginald Arcelions Ford, 50, J.T. Wallace Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Aja Jackson, 44, Boring Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Lindsey Pauline Martin, 35, Bryant Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Richard Blake Chatman, 33, Stewart Lake Road, Monroe; loitering and prowling, no insurance, no tag, no brake lights.
• David Mendez, 47, Crestview Circle, Conyers; aggravated stalking.
• Theresa Elizabeth Sable, 25, Eagle Road, Summerville, S.C.; burglary - smash and grab.
• Jamaico John Benavente, 29, Langley Drive, Summerville, S.C.; burglary - smash and grab, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of tools for commission of a crime, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Sha’Leaka Tate, 35, Brian Creek Court, Conyers; simple assault.
• Rashun Meshalay Morgan, 32, Derby Shire Court, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
