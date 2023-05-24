The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 14 - May 20.
• Marius Othello Grimes, 50, Mission Pointe Lane, Covington; stop sign/yield sign violation, DUI - alcohol.
• Kennedy Pelzer, 19, Ridge Court, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Delvin Denham, 31, Village Place Circle, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Haley Faircloth, 43, Green Street, Conyers; DUI - acohol, following too closely.
• Semaj Reynolds, 17, Woods Lane, McDonough; willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving without a valide license, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jahkimo0 Elmes, 17, Coldsprings Court, McDonough; theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/attempting to elude police, being party to a crime.
• Marasarah Kelly, 52, Chelsea Downs Drive, Conyers; interference with custody.
• Fabriel J. Robinson, 18, Peaks Landing, Conyers; battery.
• Chitara Matthews, 36, Piper Mill Road, Lawrenceville; simple battery.
• Corrandess Antonio Spears, 36, Northlake Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• China Lynn Vinson, 31, Indian Ivey Lane, Dacula; DUI - alcohol, too fast for conditions, open container, duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
• Michael Angelo Horton, 61, East Beech Street, Cochran; simple battery.
• Frank James, 45, Fairway Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Javan Seymore, 30, Helen Road, Covington; traffic signal violation, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no tag.
• Lori Ann Snyder, 53, Irwin Bridge Road, Coneyrs; forgery.
• Aquaya Krishonna White, 36, Alcovy North Drive, Mansfield; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Starcha Harris, 32, Peaks Landing, Conyers; simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Terry Andrew Shepherd, 48, Longstreet Drive, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Jordan Richard Lockhart, 27, address unknown; probation violation.
• Akino Rose, 33, Laurel Bay Drive, Hinesville; failure to appear.
• Brandon Cole Pittman, 26, Klondike Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Cortavian La’Ron Winston, 19, Piper road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Izaax Boyaingoitia-Flores, 50, Rosser Street, Conyers; disorderly conduct, noise ordinance violation.
• Ciara Shavanne Walker, 35, Chelsea Downs Lane, Conyers; simple battery, disorderly conduct, disrupt/interfere with public school.
• Rosemary M. Thomas, 41, Parker Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Wayne Brandon Gibson, 32, Candace Lane, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gary Bernard Brantley, 26, Avery Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Torre Tamplin, 21, Ashley Run Court, Norcross; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Vicnuel Alobwede, 29, Baltic Way, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, open container, failure to maintain lane, Hands Free Georgia Act, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license.
• Camerrin Justin Pollock, 17, Riverclub Drive, Conyers; kidnapping - victim is 14 years of age or older, violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, terroristic threats and acts.
• Clifford Jackson, 53, Fyretuck Trail, Murrayville; failure to appear.
• Samuel Johnson, 33, Arthur Langford Jr. Drive, Atlanta; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christopher Aric Willcutt Sr., 39, Presidential Circle, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Jean Normil, 46, Benson Ridge, Conyers; battery.
• Leon Walker Jr., 55, Oak Terrace Road, Conyers; sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, tampering with evidence, receipt/possession or transfer of fireary by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• A’Shonna A. Wright, 20, Coal Shovel Trail, Conyers; contributing to delinquency of a minor, theft by shoplifting.
• Darius McKiry, 18, Rolling Acres, Conyers; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft by shoplifting.
• Emmanuel Kassim, 18, St. James Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Glynn Eric Moody, 47, Johnson Road, Conyers; theft by receiving property stolen in another state, fleeing/attempting to elude police, duty to stop at accident, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Francesca Thomas, 40, Five Forks Trickum Road, Loganville; theft by conversion.
• Christopher Stephen Patton, 33, Ramal Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Terrance James Boykins, 23, Oak Knoll Drive, Conyers; simple assault, cruelty to children.
• Devin Tyric Russell, 20, Rosewood Circle, Jonesboro; aggravated battery.
• Richardo Fallen, 17, Saint Clair Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Patrick Harper, 17, Hickory Bends, Conyers; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rodney Deshawn Blayde, 20, St. James Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Johnny Aburto, 20, S. Hicks Circle, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, traffic signal violation, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Amanda Chavez, 19, Hightower Trail, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Deandre Brown, 39, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jaden Lowers, 18, Calloway Loop, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Brandon Scott Goodman, 42, Barrywood Court, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, impeding traffic.
• Chener Crumble, 48, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; speeding, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Melissa Anne Thomas, 43, Harbour Oaks Drive, Snellville; failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Ryan Russ, 23, Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia; battery.
• Marco Smith, 34, Poplar Street, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Roy Sebastian Pitts Jr., 25, Mill Forest Drive, Conyers; probation violation, theft by taking, battery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Quiana Raven Vinson, 19, St. Clair Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Ruby Lucille Gentry, 36, Millstream Hollow, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Charles Wesley Fowler, 32, Sylvan Road, Atlanta; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Andi Molina, 17, Oak Hill Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, display of license plates.
• Tyreek Grissom, 25, Live Oak Terrace, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Agulera Olvin, 46, Bonnes Boulevard, Austell; driving without a valid license, operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
• Samuel Maurice Brown, 43, Harvest Grove, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anthony James Matthews, 43, Old Atlanta Highway, Newnan; probation violation.
• Kevonshay Donaldson, 25, Grosvenor Drive, St. Louis, Mo.; theft by receiving stolen property, removal of falsification of motor vehicle or engine ID number.
• Brutus Saint Julien, 37, Stallino Trail, Riverdale; theft by receiving property stolen in another state, removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine ID number with intent to defraud.
• Eric Darnelle Hilton, 41, Tiffany Drive, Conyers; theft by taking, criminal damage to property.
• Deborah Joyce Daigle, 52, Oxford North Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Rhonda Denise Grayson, 45, Old House Drive, Conley; identity theft fraud, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Yamonte Quintez Cooper, 25, Fox Chase Court, Conyers; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Jessica Chance, 40, Chance Way, Talking Rock; disorderly conduct.
• Marci Nicole Zacharias, 44, St. Marys Road, Columbus; disorderly conduct.
• Hughaine Anthony Edwards, 22, Pin Oak Lane, Conyeres; forgery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tiara Lewis, 31, Old Dove Lane, Fairburn; disorderly conduct.
• Crystal Saffon Fuller, 43, Rena Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Wayne E. Lawrence, 55, Stone Street, Covington; traffic signal violation, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Kaniyal Deshun King, 25, Cinnamon Court, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children, terroristic threat and acts, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Andrea Spaulding, 22, Hampshire Cove, Conyers; probation violation.
• Abion Demario Harrison, 45, Hollyhock Terrace, Decatur; DUI - alcohol.
• Ricky Lee Kendrick, 36, Pepperdine Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jemonta Marquis Danzy, 28, Conyers Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Rasheen Jarrard Lewis, 43, Spring Lake Terrace, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
