The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 21-27, 2022:
Jimmy James Ewings♦ , 32, no address, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Ron Rigars Sanchez Jackson♦ , 43, Kinslow Ridge SE, Conyers, violation of a temporary protective order.
♦ Dante Jordan Casey♦ , 26, Old Hwy. 138 SW, Oxford, battery; terroristic threats and acts; armed robbery.
♦ Wayne St. Aubyn Palmer♦ , 34, Chandler Field Road, Porterdale, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; duty to stop at accident; improper passing/no passing zone; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Carlos R. Quinones♦ , 46, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jontavious Takis Clark♦ , 22, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Shcharansky Tenio-Antoine Cooper♦ , 26, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Khadedria Nicole Parker♦ , 19, North Street NW, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Rodney Dometrius Mitchell Jr.♦ , 32, St. James Drive, Conyers, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Byron Joel Morris♦ , 42, Nashville, Tenn., failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Michael Kendall Pettigrew♦ , 25, Atlanta, failure to appear; fugitive from justice; hold for other agency.
♦ Ari Shamel Manswell♦ , 31, no address, fugitive from justice.
♦ Bianca Olivia Williams♦ , 32, Sugar Hill, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Reginald Bernard Wright Jr.♦ , 28, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Kevin Felipe Pacheco♦ , 23, Access Road, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Vanessa D. Gross♦ , 56, Magnolia Drive, Oxford, failure to appear.
♦ Terrance Jaron Sharp♦ , 29, Parker Road SE, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Demetrius Ponder♦ , 22, Hugh Drive, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Antonie A. Crawford♦ , 47, Douglasville, failure to appear.
♦ William Clyde Blake♦ , 74, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Jeremy Scott Queen♦ , 44, Powder Springs, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Marquize Bernard Warren♦ , 32, Sigman Road, Conyers, no insurance; terroristic threats and acts; following too closely; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; traffic signal; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; child restraint law — eight years of age or under; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Marcus Montell Baisden♦ , 29, Broad Street, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Juan Carlos Torres♦ , 30, Presidential Circle, Conyers, disorderly conduct; simple assault.
♦ Samuel Wallace,♦ 20, Griffin, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; traffic signal; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Willie Junior Miller♦ , 45, Hi Roc Road, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Jose Alfredo Garcia♦ , 23, Atlanta, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Bennie Sims♦ , 40, Oak Villas Court NW, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Kharin Emmanuel Thomas♦ , 21, Willows Creek, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Richard Devonta Lucas♦ , 29, Lithonia, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; theft by taking — felony; simple battery — family violence; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Toney A. Smith♦ , 49, King Court, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; improper headlights.
♦ Dion Ramon Dean♦ , 50, Rodgers Court, Conyers, stop sign/yield sign violation; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no insurance.
♦ Destiny Sierra Peters♦ , 29, H.D. Atha Road, Covington, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer; no license on person (if shows valid license); hold for other agency; improper headlights; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Antius Wilson♦ , 18, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony (2 counts).
♦ Randolf Smith♦ , 47, Lackey Street, Covington, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Cookie Lester♦ , 48, Turner Lake Circle, Covington, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Melyk Elijah Folds♦ , 17, Leigh Drive SE, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ James Anthony Barrett♦ , 69, Hi Roc Circle NE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jason Madden♦ , 25, Derbyshire Terrace, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of marijuana; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal.
♦ Rodrick Brown♦ , 37, Laurel Wood Court, Conyers, avoid/attempt to avoid lawful telecom charges; possession of substance with intent to use to manufacture controlled substance; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic controlled substance.
♦ Brandon Fairley♦ , 25, Hillside Place, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Kynard Lyndsey♦ , 23, Albany, deposit account fraud (bad checks).
♦ Joshaul Yaheem Carter♦ , 24, Stone Mountain, forgery 1st degree.
♦ Tramel Diki Reddick♦ , 23, Albany, forgery 1st degree.
♦ Eldridge Jones♦ , 27, Country Trace, Conyers, aggravated assault; stalking — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Randell Bankston♦ , 52, Chambers Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault; false imprisonment; hold for other agency.
♦ Steve Morton♦ , 26, Lithonia, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to maintain lane.
♦ Anthony Marcelus Roby♦ , 29, Hunting Creek Drive SE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Cecile St. Jean Joseph♦ , 24, Austell, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Erica Babcock♦ , 25, Loganville, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Antonio M. Crawford♦ , 31, Monroe, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); failure to appear.
♦ Michael Bernard Smith♦ , 47, Alcovy Station Road, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; stop sign/yield sign violation (3 counts); improper passing; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; failure to signal; duty to stop at accident; failure to drive on the right hand side of the road.
♦ Bernardo Martinez♦ , 22, Bethlehem, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Kyle Griffin♦ , 18, Aramore Drive, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Sufyaan Duhart♦ , 17, Stockbridge, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Z’Yon Christopher Willis♦ , 19, McDonough, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license.
♦ Brandon Neville♦ , 30, Smyrna, improper headlights; receipt. possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; possession of sawed-off shotgun; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; open container.
♦ Jacob Scott♦ , 36, Stockbridge, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Jerediah Richard Thompson♦ , 41, Chris Drive, Oxford, theft by taking — felony; false statements/writings; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Ellis Dwain Long♦ , 49, Nugget Drive SW, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Carl Brooks Kennedy♦ , 29, Country Club Drive SE, Conyers, receipt. possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony 1st offense; possession of sawed-off shotgun; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Lauren Santiago♦ , 34, S. Main Street, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; simple battery — family violence; public drunkenness/intoxication.
♦ Courtney Anne Holmes♦ , 23, Crestview, Fla., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Anthony R. McIntosh♦ , 24, Hamilton Drive, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Deseray Jazzmine Jada Clark♦ , 23, Augusta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
♦ Gregory McIntosh♦ , 65, Statham, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ahkim Volcy♦ , 29, McDonough, financial transaction card fraud (5 counts).
♦ Diavonte Sington♦ , 28, Stone Mountain, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Frank J. Thomas♦ , 42, Loganville, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Dejon Pitts♦ , 22, Lithonia, simple battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Brittany Roberts♦ , 30, no address, violation of probation.
♦ Corey Derriell Antoine Wright♦ , 29, Forest Villa Drive NW, Conyers, interference with government property — felony.
♦ Bernardo Martinez♦ , 33, Bethlehem, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Joshua A. Rocha-Valdez, 20, Suwanee, battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.