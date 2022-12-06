The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2022:
• Simeon Abebe, 38, 3040 Brownmoore Drive, Marietta; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, no seat belt.
• Philip Lamont Heard, 83, Georgia Pacific Road, Monticello; theft by taking.
• Marcea Lynett Chapman, 49, Wellbrook Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Quenta Deshaun Brown Jr., 36, Aleda Drive, Decatur; failure to appear, battery, aggravated assault.
• Sean Jackson, 34, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Danzahna Reed, 28, Stonebridge Trail, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Johnny Aburto, 20, S. Hicks Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Everett Gregory, 49, Lucile Avenue, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Darryl Jamal Dade, 54, Winchester Way, Conyers; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jalen Allen Moses, 22, Emily Court, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sell/possess with intent to distribute counterfeit substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Gregory Banks, 40, Alston Drive, Decatur; destruction/removal/concealment/encumbrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Angela R. Ford, 57, Fosters Mill road, Cave Springs; failure to appear.
• Teresa Renay Charles, 28, Country Walk Way, Conyers; simple battery.
• Tariq Mikal Kindell, 39, Benson Ridge, Lithonia; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Oran Walker, 44, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; theft by shoplifting, financial transaction card fraud, entering auto.
• Ruban Gonzalez, 24, Enchanted Lake Drive, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Saintiny Quincy Simeon, 18, Windsor Creek Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, stop sign/yield sign violation, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Sadira Dakota Dailey-Wilson, 21, Meadow Mist Place, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, speeding, DUI - alcohol, improper slowing/stopping, willful obstruction of law enforcement, improper backing, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog.
• Aaron Firzgerald Frank, 22, Exchange Place, Conyers; probation violation.
• Cedric Wilson-Porter, 40, Muirfield Drive, Covington; failure to maintain lane, DUI - multiple substances, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance in Schedule I or II, purchase/possess or have control of any controlled substance in Schedule II except narcotics, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of more than one drivers license, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Donald J. Brownlee, 44, Beaver Drive, Douglasville; failure to appear.
• Everett Gregory, 49, Lucile Avenue, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Emanuel Hampton, 24, Sugar Maple Lane, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Courtney Fuller, 23, Longstreet Circle, Oxford; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Candace Allen, 26, Old Mill Trail, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Stephanie Rena Bush, 47, Hillside Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Samuel L. Coffee III, 53, River Garden Road, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• David Bookrum, 27, Hampton Lane, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery against police officer or law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, battery, simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged in official duties which results in serious harm.
• Jamarr Mingo, 41, Willowmead Drive, Snellville; DUI - alcohol, speeding, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license.
• Christopher Spaulding, 40, Jonesboro Road, McDonough; probation violation.
• Tristian Caldwell, 30, Bell Road, Conyers; parole violation.
• Donald Antonio Smith, 42, Camden Court, Covington; aggressive driving.
• Toney A. Smith, 49, King Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Finola B. Moore, 31, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; battery.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 66, Mill Drive, Covington; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Donald Thompson, 38, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; battery, criminal trespass, theft by taking.
• Duhart Emexeh Gatson, 22, Tower Drive, Loganville; DUI - alcohol.
• Antonio Stanley, 44, Costley Bridge Drive, Oxford; speeding, DUI - alcohol.
• Zion Nizell Mason, 18, Fairview Road, Beech Island, S.C.; theft by receiving stolen property, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, crossing guardlines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent.
• Jacobi Williams, 22, Wooland Road, Peachtree Corners; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, crossing guardlines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Quanisha Shantel Washington, 24, Hamilton Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Christian Darrell Pope, 36, Justin Court, Covington; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Paegan Lee Megan Treadwell, 23, Bethel Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Romauri Roquemore, 22, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Allen Roy Stafford, 51, Delk Road, Marietta; probation violation.
• Damon Kiandre Fleming, 24, Skylar Drive, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no insurance.
• Damontay Freeman, 18, Parkway Cove, Lithionia; theft by receiving stolen property, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Semaj Adam Workman-McKnight, 18, Justin Way, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
Recommended for you
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state. Click for more.Coldest city in every state
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.