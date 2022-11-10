The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:
• Jonathan Harrison, 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Cailen Kip Hodges, 23, Millstone Manor, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Joseph Andrews Miller, 22, Montgomery Court, Covington; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Omar Havard, 44, High Tide Court, Loganville; criminal trespass.
• Gian Ochelle Windham, 36, Forest Brook Drive, Covington; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• James Lamont Martin, 48, Peaks Landing, Conyers; battery, false imprisonment, simple battery.
• Timothy Micah Irving, 19, Mountain Court, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement, violation by pedestrian/cross other than crosswalk.
• Larry Garard, 32, Smoke Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, simple battery, probation violation.
• Raymir Lozis Polynice, 19, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• Timothy Wayne Wilson, 51, Falcon Ridge Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Andre Mauldin, 27, no address given; probation violation.
• Alfred Elias Nunez, 45, Old Monticello Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Garvia Fabian Aguilar, 25, Quacco Road, Savannah; open container, DUI - alcohol.
• Cedric Desmond Walker, 42, Golfview Terrace, Conyers; probation violation, harassing phone calls, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Raymond Thompson, 25, River Chase Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Sebastian Xavier Brinson, 33, Berry Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Jayla D. Jeffries, 20, Winnstead Place, Covington; theft by taking.
• Michael Gonzales, 47, 38th Place, Sunnyside, N.Y.; child molestation.
• Frank Sinatra Waltower, 21, Saratoga, Covington; probation violation.
• Nature Dennard, 18, Belvedere, Decatur; theft by shoplifting.
• Savannah Seldon, 18, Hughes Trace, Stone Mountain; theft by shoplifting.
• Brinton Skylar Buckhault, 19, Shadow Oak Drive, Conyers; sexual exploitation of children, statutory rape, interference with custody - two counts.
• Madelyn Marie Hanson, 55, Boar Tusk road, Conyers; financial transaction card fraud.
• Evette Jackson, 52, Fairway Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Anyee Lewis, 39, Fairway Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Jarell A.G. Hayles, 20, Blue Spruce Lane, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Andrea Jones, 63, Maple Street, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, no insurance, following too closely.
• Jonatan Sanchez-Ruiz, 17, Turner Place, Montgomery, Ala.; loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct.
• Mason Perez, 19, Kings Forest Drive, Conyers; possessio of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, failure to signal.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 66, Mill Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, DUI - alcohol.
• Christopher L. White, 38, Benjamine Benson Street, Greensboro, N.C.; disorderly conduct, public drunk, public indecency.
• Paris Shannelle Williams, 24, Mystic Drive, Greensboro, N.C.; disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Chavez Jesus Gonzalez, 54, Salem Road, Covington DUI - alcohol, driving without a valid license.
• Damon Henderson, 54, Christian Circle, Covington; obscured or failure to display license plate, failure to maintain lane, stop sign/yield sign violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement, DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, open container.
• Taylor Wilcoxson, 27, Max Cleland Boulevard, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Travian Lamar Brotherson, 31, Mountain Springs Drive, Stone Mountain; criminal trespass.
• Miles Julian Griggs, 23, Greg Fox Lane, Orlando, Fla.; probation violation.
• Tye Pottinger, 19, Allgood Road, Stone Mountain; financial transaction card fraud, identity fraud.
• Sawandi Galara, 45, Northwest 41st Terrace, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Lawrence Milton Bell, 41, Rockdale Court, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no license on person.
• Deontate Johnson, 36, West Hightower Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Ernest Newton, 51, Pine Log Road, Conyers; no tag lights, open container, DUI - alcohol.
• Bryant Jefferson Osborne, 69, Locomotive Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
• Montreil Thomas Harris, 19, Villapine Court, Conyers; sexual battery.
• Braday-Cia Jonielle Marcus, 31, Scott Street, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Erica Johanna Ross, 35, Windy Hill, Conyers; battery.
• Shanethia Rena Shannon, 32, Lomesa Lane, Decatur; forgery.
• Charissa Reid, 23, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; theft by taking, battery, cruelty to children, theft by taking.
• Frederick Bernard Palmer, 51, Shore Lane, Lithonia; parole violation.
• Christopher Ernest Jacobs, 40, Lakebirch Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Regina Louise Morgan, 57, Northlake Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Melissa Evans Senator, 46, Harvest Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, distribute or possess with intent to distribute narcotics, sale/distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Darius Huff, 26, Falls Brooke Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct.
