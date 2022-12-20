The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 13 - Dec. 19, 2022:
• Michael Ren Wysolovski, 36, Old Mill Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Charleston Chartez Sparkman, 27, Colser Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, criminal damage to property.
• Archie Hill, 18, Channing Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Cameron Fearn, 19, Scubbers Drive, Decatur; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Gregory Wilson, 19, Homeward Trail, Ellenwood; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution …, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Xavier Maran Ford, 34, Red Maple Lane, Lithonia; forgery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jamey John Dale Lynch, 45, Highland Circle, Conyers; battery, criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Christopher Johnson, 24, Phillips Place, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol.
• Chloe Haven Harper, 19, Hubbard Street, monroe; criminal damage to property.
• Tavin Carias Brice, 32, Harvester Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Rishaunda Jonquil Lewis, 36, Allgood Terrace, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Michael T. Burell, 50, Cherokee Road, Social Circle; theft by shoplifting.
• India Irea Thomas, 21, Bemiss Road, Valdosta; affray.
• Ta’nyan Woodberry, 20, Gaskin Avenue, Douglas; affray.
• Kayla Werring, 32, Irwin Bridge road, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Serenity Nivea Reed, 19, Falcons Crossing, Covington; affray.
• Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Ashley Nicole Morley, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; affray.
• Finola B. Moore, 31, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Tiffany Lynn Lane, 36, Randolph Court, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Bobby Barrett, 33, Fields Drive, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, crossing the guard lines of a jail while in possession of marijuana, crossing state/county guardlines with weapon weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
• William Dowdell, 46, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Tiffany Lynn Lane, 36, Randolph Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Joshua Paul Leitch, 42, Rockdale Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, no brake lights, probation violation.
• Kayla Elise Baldwin, 17, Maggie Drive, Conyers; simple battery, disrupt/interfere with public school.
• Dana Sheree Christian, 40, Smyrna Road, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to signal.
• Robert Lee, 52, Woodland Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Lori Holliday, 46, Country Club Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cameron Joshua Nunley, Collingwood Landing, Covington; probation violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, display of license plates, failure to maintain lane.
• Brandon A. Jackson-Brown, 28, Wild Plum Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Charles Daniel Clinton, 53, Country Club Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Noel Lee Payne, 23, McClanes Court, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Wayne Skinner, 39, Pinelog Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Dalton Washington Foster, 69, Bartlett Avenue, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, crossing guardlines of a jail while in possession of marijuana.
• Stanley Robinson, 31, Bayberry Hills, McDonough; forgery - two counts.
• Andrew Corney, 35, Kristian Court, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Dawon Iamar Marley, 33, Pleasant Hill Road, Lithonia; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, probation violation.
• Juan Acosta-Torres, 38, Glendale Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Deonte’ Jacquel Faust, 22, Chandler Field Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Richard Joseph Slater, 29, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Curtis M. Epps, 55, Turner Street, Covington; speeding, following too closely, DUI - alcohol.
• Kobe Norman, 21, Anheim Court, Lithonia; willful obstruction of law enforcement, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brianna Martin, 25, Pleasantdale Road, Conyers; battery.
• Mahaiyla Gordon, 17, Poplar Fall Street, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kevin Morales Carillo, 22, Flat Shoals Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, improper lane change, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or damage, driving while susp.controlled substances, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
• Richard Curtis Dobbins, 54, Ga. Highway 138, Stockbridge; aggravated assault.
• Andre Vinson Cheers, 42, Morgan Road, Union City; DUI - alcohol, open container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving without a valid license.
• Richard T. Jones, 27, Bedell Street, Jamaica, N.Y.; simple battery.
• Oluwa Pulu-Ojo Kamara, 33, Evans Mill road, Lithonia; theft by shoplifting.
• Tedric Treion Shepherd, 42, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Raul Castro, 43, Gardner Road, Conyers; no brake lights, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol.
• Jamel Jenkins, 46, Tiffany Court, Conyers; battery.
•Shakeira Shaq Latibeaudiere, 29, Fall River Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Emanuel Montgomery, 23, Curry Circle, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe, 22, Brentwood Crossing, Conyers; probation violaiton.
• Latasha Denise Smith, 34, Peggy Lane, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Briana A. Dixon-Colon, 23, Rosebud Road, Loganville; failure to appear.
• Jovan A. Brown, 22, Lakewood Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
•Bruce Earl D. Wallace, 39, Butler Bridge Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Angela Denise Alexander, 48, Scenic Brook Trail, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Ja’Darius Maruise Range, 27, Grandiose Court, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Kye Henry Coleman, 19, Avondale Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Crelinia Harrison-Brown, 27, Trafala Court, Conyers; battery.
• George Gardner, 53, Cameron Landing, Stockbridge; DUI - alcohol.
