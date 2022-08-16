The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 9 - Aug. 15, 2022.
• Quinton Oneal Saxby, 34, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; violation of family violence order, aggravated stalking.
• Raheem Q. Howard, 34, Elkan Avenue, Macon; failure to appear, fugitive from justice.
• Cordelia Gaines, 50, Ash Grove Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Devin Peter Ravello, 26, Stonemill Way, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• John Marchial McIntire, 39, Heaton Drive, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Joseph Jones, 41, Fairway Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Wilbur S. Davis, 29, Burks Road, Foreset Park; failure to appear.
• Rodrickus Teasley, 31, Nancy Hart School Road, Hartwell; no seat belt, driving without a valid license, open container, disorderly conduct.
• Keely Renee Owen, 39, King Drive, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealment.
• Dawit Tekle Hagos, 25, Melbourne Court, Tucker; probation violation.
• Danikeel Belcher, 36, Harper Road, Atlanta; forgery.
• Jahil Lamonte Ellison, 27, South Broad Street, Fairburn; probation violation.
• Lindsey Pauline Martin, 35, Bryant Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Lonnie Midget, 18, Hunting Creek Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Michael Lemont Frazier, 34, Stone Mountain Road, Lithonia; display of license plates, possession of more than one drivers license, false statements/writings, signatures on citations required, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Roberto Jesus Garcia, 21, Philadelphia road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Javarius Bernard Johnson, 26, River Rush Lane, Conyers; driving without tail lights, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to keep drugs in their original container, no license on person.
• Celita Williams Alston, 57, Berry Street, Covington; obscured or failure to display license plate, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, no insurance, DUI - multiple substances, improper window tint.
• Gabril Cox, 29, Old Highway 13, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Brian Ronald Cash, 50, Lake Crest Drive, Jefferson, failure to appear.
• Shawn Eddy Clement, 33, Forth Road, Valley Stream, N.Y.; failure to appear.
• Brandon Fairley, 26, Hillside Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Queznay Deon Hubbard, 32, Lakespur Trail, Conyers; false imprisonment, simple battery.
• Dominick Alexander Ambroise, 23, Wedgewood Drive, Monroe; simple battery.
• Demario Rayshawn Hollie, 27, Newtons Crest Circle, Snellville; theft by taking motor vehicle.
• Keely Reid, 39, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Jarbar Hector, 38, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Fallon Nicole Springfield, 25, Lakeview Overlook Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, traffic signal, illegal parking.
• Heather Nicole Hightower, 49, Browning Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Quinton Dewayne McBride, 27, Chase Common Drive, Norcross; failure to appear.
• Jesse Nathaniel Jones, 43, Stephens Road, Loganville; probation violation.
• Candis Harris, 26, Jeanette Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper headlights.
• Dequan Reed, 22, Fairington Way, Lithonia; hands free Georgia act, theft by taking.
• Tracey Lavern Morris, 58, Kingsbrook Boulevard, Decatur; probation violation.
• Michael Dylan Durham, 22, Union Church Road, Stockbridge; affixing license plate, no insurance, probation violation.
• Marvin Keith Johnson, 39, Whitaker Street, Atlanta; cruelty to children, battery.
• Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Church Street Circle, McDonough; probation violation.
• Timothy Jordan Whitehurst, 29, David Lane, Conyers; probation violation; failure to appear.
• Earl Dean Wooten, 76, Christian Circle, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, expired tag or revalidation decal, failure to signal.
• Kia Selby, 52, Chicory Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, duty striking unattended vehicle, failure to report an accident.
• David Covington, 41, White Birch Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, no insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Darrel Ja’Kanya Williams, 17, Surrey Trail, Conyers; aggravated assault - three counts, criminal damage to property - two counts.
• Diane Michelle Dean, 40, Iris Drive, Monroe; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive on right hand side of road.
• Joshua Aaron Mincey, 33, Stanton Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• William Crumbley, 41, Hi Roc Road, Conyers; probation violation, criminal trespass.
• Cadarius Lamar Blakely, 27, Odyssey Turn, Conyers; battery.
• Vincent Leroy Burkhalter, 38, Arbor Drive, Loganville; failure to register as sex offender.
• Devin Melyn Gooden, 17, Honey Creek Road, Conyers; theft by taking, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct.
• Careth Rachel Scott, 46, Carlton Drive, Conyers; battery - two counts, aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
• Laporcha Kanise Williams, 33, Mount Zion road, Stockbridge; DUI - alcohol, no insurance.
• Ricky Lamar Brookins, 18, Evans Mill Road, Lithonia; armed robbery.
• Artemus Marcell Mitchell, 50, Oldknow Drive, Atlanta; forgery, false statements/writings.
• Larry Hammond, 48, Harveset Grove Lane, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Shamira Angelique Barnes, 23, Providence Circle, Lithonia; disorderly conduct.
• Jared Rashaad Jackson, 32, Chestnut Hill Circle, Decatur; probation violation.
• Brad Leopold Crooks, 26, Greenvale Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Alonte Demario Gilstrap, 27, MLK Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jonathan T. Langston, 20, Stream View, Conyers; simple battery.
