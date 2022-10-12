The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 4 - Oct. 10:
• Thapelo Haughton, 48, Lochinver Lane, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Ruiz Sergio, 19, Birch Hill Drive, Alpharetta; driving without a valid license.
• Tavares O’Bryant Barnes, 30, Zingara Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Breon Warren Prad, 29, Snapdragon Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Alaycia J. Francois, 18, Morrison Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Don Kenneth Yother, 63, Jill Lane, Covington; aggravated stalking - two counts.
• Demarco Antwan Chambers, 23, Teri Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Jean-Pierre Jepson, 29, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; battery.
• Troy Donahue Wright, 44, Lackey Street, Covington; theft by taking, criminal trespass.
• Barnabe Cruz-Baltazar, 52, Virgil Pond Lane, Loganville; DUI - alcohol.
• Ernest Lajames Fuller, 32, no address given; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tavares O’Bryant Barnes, 30, Zingara Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Deshaundria M. Farley, 41, Milkstream Lane, Stockbridge; aggravated assault - two counts, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children.
• Caleb L. Nehwon, 36, Cove Lake Road, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Geoffery Michael Fryer, 24, County Lane Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ebony Latrice Dozier, 34, Behlmann Meadows Way, St. Louis, MO; disorderly conduct.
• Shakim Newman, 21, Woodbridge Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, battery.
• Tiron Lee Thomas, 39, Fairing Hill Court, Stonecrest; obstruction of law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - three counts.
• Lontina Davenport, 59, Vineyard Drive, Conyers; battery, simple battery.
• Sha’Pri Reeder, 22, Vineyard Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Rommel Javon Baker, 25, Castlebrook Drive, Greenville, S.C.; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, speeding.
• Graham Brice Fidler, 30, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; probation violation - two counts.
• Carrie Doris Daniel, 39, Redan Circle, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Federico Hilario Cordova, 42, New Street, Conyers; child molestation.
•Danado Duhart, 37, Ellington Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Tiffany Stewart, 35, Elizabeth Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• John Nutter, 44, Bell School Road, Corinth, Miss.; battery.
• Sean Jackson, 34, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Keshawn Taylor, 20, Elm Trace Drive, Loganville; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possesson of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Thomas Louis Craven Jr., 20, no address given; willful obstruction of law enforcement, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
• Mitchell Edward Friel, 19, Barber Road, Covington; illegal equipment, reckless driving, impersonating an officer.
• Kevin Demetrius Baker Jr., 24, Chafin Court, Snellville; no tag, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jarvis Mosley, 39, Roswell Road, Marietta; theft by conversion.
• Jamal Omar Cosby, 27, Belmont Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Kamal Lee Tyler Fleming, 25, Black Forest Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Timothy Lee Rutherford, 41, Randolph Court, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Elizabeth Noelle Kaywood, 29, Dewpoint Lane, Johns Creek; improper lane change, DUI - alcohol.
• Kenisha Tyra Douglas, 28, Riley Avenue, Macon; theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
• Angela Lecounte-Wiley, 62, Bordeaux lane, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Justine K. Asare, 37, White Rocks Way, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rodarious Marshall, 24, Wood Bend Drive, Stone Mountain; expired tag or revalidation decal, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, disorderly conduct, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Deanthony Rayton, 22, Forrest Park Road, Atlanta; disorderly conduct, identity theft fraud, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, identity theft fraud.
• Jasmyne L. Foley, 25, Lakeside Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• Ralston Alver Dyer, 24, Druids Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ian Gerald Chapman, 29, Balmoral Drive, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kimberly Monique Cook, 43, South River Road, Conyers; battery, reckless conduct.
• Michael Daniel Jr., 38, Fairburn Road, Atlanta; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ashley Monique Cook, 23, Forest Park Road, Atlanta; criminal damage to property.
• Tijuana Chermonne Johnson, 25, Cedar Summit Way, Fountain Inn, S.C.; simple assault.
• Brandon Danielle Durden, 37, Haywood Court, Covington; reckless conduct, criminal trespass.
• Lori Thomas, 32, Liz Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Jaleci Echols, 30, West Moreland Circle, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
• Ian Gerald Chapman, 29, Balmoral Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• John Robert Duke, 62, Saint Marlo Court, Conyers; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call, battery.
• Shatara Nicole Johnson, 35, Stonebridge Crescent, Lithonia; stalking.
• William Eugene Reagin, 32, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; forgery.
• Vincent John Resko, 62, August Court, Conyers; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
• Antwan Daniel Ragin, 39, Lake Birch Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Kendra Minis, 42, Cantry Trace, Conyers; battery.
• Dawson Reid Cohen, 24, Ga. Highway 138, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Douglas M. Wheeler, 36, Salem Woods Drive, Conyers; theft by taking, criminal trespass.
• Braxton Hutcherson, 25, Winding Glenn Drive, Lithonia; theft by taking, criminal trespass.
Recommended for you
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Click for more.PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.