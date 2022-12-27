The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 20 - Dec. 26:
• Bruce Jerome Bernhardt, 46, Shoals Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Corey Russell, 32, Pineglen Drive, Riverdale; probation violaiton.
• Juan Sebastian Reyes-Rebollar, 33, Lakeview Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Zachery Marcell Calloway, 19, Barber Court, Ellenwood; terroristic threats and acts.
• Uriah Zel Myrick, 33, Boar Tusk Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Leon Noel Graham, 58, Bellmont Circle, Conyers; home invasion, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, false statements/writings.
• Joshua C. McDaniel, 36, Northwind Drive, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Artisha Araneisha Taylor, 29, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; prostitution.
• Bryan Richard Hegwood, 53, Nantucket Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
• Khamari Devonte Shannon, 18, Windliney Stream Trail, Conyers; false statements/writings, acquiring licen plate for purpose of concealment, expired tag/not registred, possession and use of drug-related objects, being party to a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jonte Norman, 30, 157th Avenue, Pembrook, Fla.; theft by taking.
• Kristian Alexander Stovall, 19, Lowls Farm Road, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Andrew Lee Mitchell, 50, Carriage Court, Atlanta; home invasion, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Charles Austin Lewis Jr., 24, Kelly Lake Road, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Eurskin Levon Thomas, 27, Farmer Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Renard Leroz Johnson, 43, Bridgestone Circle, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Daechaun Butler, 26, Wild Lake Drive, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Quiunca Hardeman, 31, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Deonne Weston Holland, 41, Northern Avenue, Avondale; willful obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunk, escape.
• Dwight Ford, 23, Sableshire Way, Conyers; criminal damage to property, probation violation.
• Myrick Kenyatta Clayton, 25, BB King Road, Indianola, Miss.; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Rodney Eugene Easterwood, 51, Logview Walk, Decatur; theft by taking - two counts.
• Sandra Lou Smith Johnson, 57, Tanglewood Drive, Monroe; probation violation.
• Tyler L. Jones, 33, Hickory Park Court, Antioch, Tenn.; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Pretis Sanders, 26, Oak Knoll Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Rena Florence Zachery, 65, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, tampering with evidence.
• Antonio Jermaine Zachery, 42, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; discharge of firearms on or near public highway, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless conduct.
• Charles Daniel Clinton, 53, Country Club Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Bryan Richard Hegwood, 53, Nantucket Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Eddie Dean Cook, 73, Redmon Street, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Lori Nicole Thomas, 32, Acacia Drive, Pensacola, Fla.; battery, cruelty to children.
• Halley Alexandria Ledford, 27, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; simple battery.
• Raymond Thomas Goings, 44, Hampton Place, Covington; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, improper window tint.
• Jonathan Thomas, 40, Collier Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance, open container, obstructing flow of traffic.
• Chenecia Slater, 25, Hickory Bend, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Andrew Archman Powell, 38, Hannah Haven Drive, Conyers; DUI - drugs, driving without tail lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no license on person.
• Mina Aspasia Adams, 30, Turner Street, Conyers; simple battery.
• Zeth Lee Blalock, 21, Pleasant Hill road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ava Lynne Talley, 33, Marmion Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.; aggravated assault on police officer, obstruct of law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Carlton George Scott, 34, Weathen Wood Place, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass.
• Shantavius Dashai Sturgis, 25, Hewlett Street, Conyers; criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Matthew Davis, 20, Berline Drive, Lithonia; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license, operating motorcycle without headlights, improper headlights.
• Brian Creswell, 60, Parks Trail, Fairburn; DUI - alcohol.
• Matthew C. Figge, 31, Sunset Lane, Toccoa; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Cleshawn Damelle Jackson, 39, Wells Circle, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Shameelah Eva Loveasia Talley, 30, Clenlea Commons, Charlotte, N.C.; simple assault.
• Danielle Duplessis, 19, Sugarmaple Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Timothy Coats, 21, Banana Cay Drive, Daytona Beach, Fla.; criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
• Michael Mitchell, 35, no address given, simple battery, cruelty to children.
• Roderick Austin, 24, no address given, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, traffic signal violation.
• Kendall Durrell Dennis, 33, S. Emory Street, Covington; robbery, aggravated assault.
• Jason Bradley Klinger, 38, West 55th Street, Savannah; theft by taking, failure to appear, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement, forgery, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
