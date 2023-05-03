The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of April 23 - April 29:
• Roy Jackson, 27, Versailles Drive, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Jeffery Kennedy, 38, Melton Way, Covington; failure to appear, driving while susp./controlled substances.
• Casonya Yvette Harvey, 47, Druids Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Hylce Rubi Perez, 50, Flat Shoals Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Keith Walker, 49, Fieldwood Place, College Park; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Cleveland Riley, 39, Cedar Lake Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no tag lights.
• Hugh Talbott, 21, Rolling Hills Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Yogi Immanuel Derry, 29, Silver Springs Court, Decatur; criminal damage to property.
• James Earl Savage, 32, Scenic View Court, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Shawaunna Shamal Sands, 32, Belmont Trail, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, speeding, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Stewart Medevitt, 31, Emerald Drive, Loganville; cruelty to children, robbery, simple battery, obstruction/hindering or person making emergency call.
• Derrick Cross, 61, Walther Boulevard, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Chad Randall Davis, 37, Hugh Drive, Covington; DUI - multiple substances, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, financial transaction card theft, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Andrew Jamal Nembhard, 34, Stonemill Manor, Lithonia; parole violation.
• Yashika L. Johnson, 38, Belveder Square, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Averett Robinson, 39, Cowan Road, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Mohammad Munir Alzear, 31, Venture Parkway, Duluth; theft by taking.
• Delvis Gomez, 28, 176th Street, Bronx, N.Y.; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no seat belt.
• Daneia Chanell Makel, 28, Parkland Drive, Atlanta; theft by conversion.
• Dayvondre Elam, 22, Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain; armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Lenon De’kwan White, 28, Tapanzee Lane, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Fredrick Green, 23, Carolina Place, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, traffic signal.
• Nigeria Chenez Powell, 31, Ridgeview Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting, disorderly conduct.
• Jason Brandon Jones, 41, Farmer Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Terrence Lamar Holmes, 33, Main Street, Porterdale; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Calvin Dixon, 47, Smokecreek Parkway, Snellville; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• John Erick Smith, 47, Ga. Highway 16, Monticello; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, equipment requirements for bicycles, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Pedro Bravo, 46, Easley Drive, Loganville; expired tag, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, altered/improper transferred tag.
• Richard Chambers, 62, Browning Lane, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribution/sale of any controlled substance, fugitive from justice, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Terrence Upton, 49, Browning Lane, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in Schedule I or II.
• Matthew Landry, 38, Hope Drive, Conyers; driving without headlights at night, driving without valid license.
• Dennis Boles, 58, Lakeridge Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Melissa Someone Smith, 31, Chambers Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects, prostitution, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Dedrick Ferguson, 26, Ward Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Delisha Brown, 32, Mountain View Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Toyesha Polite, 30, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; theft by taking.
• Mia Paris McMillan, 19, Mariposa, Covington; failure to appear.
• Roland Anderson, 53, Avondale Boulevard, Conyers; aggravated battery.
• Derrell Davantes, 30, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Richael Lee Munson, 48, Hudson Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Montavius Durnell O’Kelly, 27, Christian Woods Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Garrett Lawrence Green, 32, Hillside Place, Conyers; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
• Ajivana Marie Burgess, 22, Freed Court, Canton, Ohio; disorderly conduct.
• Kajuana Shaneice Opara, 35, Woodberry Place, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Jonathan Alexander Baltimore, 32, Leeamour Court, Lilburn; failure to appear.
• Harold Cleveland, 53, Whippoorwill Road, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Kayla Maran Montanez, 26, White Oak Street, Conyers; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault.
• Viraj Patel, 29, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, no turn signal.
• Jeremiah Antonio Fontaine, 24, Fayetteville Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Brendan Jahi Salters, 30, Charleston Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Maleeka Weatherspoon, 27, Park View Trail, Lithonia; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Jamie Rene Ross, 35, Mountain View Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Richard Eldon Wood, 57, Northside Drive, Conyers; failure to appear, no seatbelt, no address change in 30 days.
• Kenan Scott Lehmann, 48, Maplewood Drive, Spring, Texas; identity fraud.
• Crystal Brown, 51, Clear Stream Run, Auburn; duty to stop at accident, reckless conduct.
• Zyrie Ali Purvis, 25, Busby Mill Court, Ellenwood; traffic signal violation, failure to drive on right side of road, obstruction of law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, stalking, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, robbery.
• Bri’Anna Catrice Stubbs, 27, Mockingbird Drive, Eatonton; disorderly conduct.
• Emina Sheilice, 27, Shadowbrook Trace, Covington driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Heather Hill, 25, Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville; possession of methamphetamine.
• Marco Smith, 34, Poplar Street, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Catricia Rehberg, 47, Old Oxford Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Tayler Joy Domino, 20, Bussel Way, Riverdale; failure to appear.
• Kameron L. Griffith, 21, Jericho Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Oshea Lamarr Tinsley, 45, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jasony Frederica Gainer, 32, Abercorn Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Deandre Tyrez Norman, 28, Buchli Lane, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Jonathan McPherson, 40, Golf Vista Circle, Decatur; driving without valid license, knowlingly driving motor vehicle on suspendend license, display of license plates, no insurance.
• Demitric Andre Lawson, 26, Richard Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Ari Rattliff, 26, Mattewson Place, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Christopher Leon Howard, 38, Mt. Zion Road, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Keyshira Martreona Marble-Foreman, 18, Cohassette Lane, Decatur; driving without valid license.
• Chance Lane Henderson, 35, Eastview Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Daneysia Williams, 18, Palma Drive, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Jenna M. Ray, 25, River Mist Drive, Jonesboro; prostitution.
• Thomas Roberts, 42, Helm Drive, Covington; move over violation, DUI - alcohol.
• Cameron Lowrimore, 22, Stillriver Run Drive, McDonough; prostitution.
• Abraham Rico-Acosta, 52, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; traffic signal violation, DUI - alcohol, driving without valid license.
• Gregory Ford, 30, Smithson Drive, Lithonia; operating motor vehcile while license suspended or revoked, no insurance.
• Willie Stephens, 45, Morgan Lane, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property in another state.
• Paulette Burke, 39, Homeless; disorderly conduct.
• Nakia Charmaine Gates, 39, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; theft by deception, probation violation.
• Jose Estreada Mendez, 39, Sage Lane, Conyers; violation of temporary protective order, criminal trespass.
• Anthony Benard Inman, 38, Chainey Drive, Covington; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Lamarcus D. Watson, 29, Spring Lake Way, Fayetteville; failure to appear.
• David Lee Rogers, 51, Oregano Court, Conyers; probatio violation. willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Roshana Lashell Carter, 37, Kilburn Avenue, Dallas, Texas; disorderly conduct.
