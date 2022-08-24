The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2022.
• Walter Edward Dye, 65, Sheppard Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jonathan Alex Murat, 28, Sugar Creek Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Karen Amoy Walters, 50, Millstone Manor, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Michael Gary Smith, 39, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; public indecency, willful obstruction of law enforcement, theft by shoplifting.
• Dandre Lambert, 23, Sandstone Trail, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kariem Bey Yungai, 45, Adams Court, Rex; theft by shoplifting.
• Tianna Lawes, 33, Reflection Creek Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Ashely Allen, 30, Vernon, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Broderil Marquis Simpson, 25, Greenwich Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license, speeding.
• Latarus Stanley, 31, Collier Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Kenneth John Schafer, 61, Morris Drive, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Jamaal Randolph Coleman, 30, Millcrest Road, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Isaiah McLaurin, 17, Scenic Brook Trail, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Antavis Marquez Flanigan, 32, Rock Mount Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Robert Cedricus Brown, 29, Lakeridge Drive, Conyers; probation violation, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Mario Andergous Terrill Vonner, 39, McCollum Road, Conyers; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Dominque Jarell Thomas, 25, Webb Meadows Drive, Loganville; aggravated assault.
• Joshua Michael Stoppelbein, 27, Ga. Highway 138, Stockbridge; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Antonio Castillo, 31, Frontier Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, open container, no insurance, driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lakisha Twanette Franklin, 40, Eastmont Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Jasheene Ward, 18, Society Circle, Atlanta; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute drugs, no insurance.
• Carrie E. Seawright, 40, Westbrook Way, Covington; disorderly conduct, battery, cruelty to children.
• Deana Palacios, 44, Philadelphia Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Edwin Munoz-Arellano, 18, Abbot Lake Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Nickalos Michael Sherwood, 30, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Monica Jackson, 52, Edenfield Drive, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Leon Mincey, 35, Wood Duck Way, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Gregory Lebron Bates, 37, Harbor Landing, Roswell; failure to appear.
• Makal M. Moville, 17, Ridgewood, Conyers; obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
• Kandra Hardy, 43, Chase Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Walter Anthony Collins Jr., 23, Picadilly Court, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Tristen Lavon Walker, 18, Village Place, Conyers; possession of substance with intent to use to manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jaquan Thomas, 19, Robertford Drive, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jayla Renfroe-Johnson, 18, Lehigh Drive, Decatur; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Deszi Marcel Jackson, 19, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Cedric Gerard Parker, Pickadilly Court, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Malik D’Shun Morris, 22, Sycamore Glen, Lawrenceville; DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane.
• Dahlia Lorain Bell, Eagle Way, Stockbridge; operating an unlicensed personal care facility, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Jonathan Andrews Tennant, 29, Rockmill Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Victor Reyes, 19, Misson Ridge Drive, Conyers; homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing/no accident.
• Marquice Ramon Knight, 31, Chelsea Downs Drive, Conyers; financial transaction card theft - two counts.
• Markeyta Ronet Conner, 46, Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio; theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a valid license.
• Sammuel Kayle Rodriguez, 32, Marable Street, Monroe; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Matthew Thomas Beahan, 33, Rosedale Road, Snellville; disorderly conduct.
• Mark E. Roy, 60, Johnson Road, Conyers; aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shaunice Marie Baker, 23, Alcovy Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, obscured or failure to display license plate, failure to maintain lane.
• Deon Watkins, 39, Northlake Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, violation by pedestrians/walking on road.
• Randolph Tyvez Williams, 20, Mountain View Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Cleonise Rena Antenor, 20, Peeks Landing, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, speeding, reckless driving, obscured or failure to display license plate, no address change in 30 days.
• Andrea Charlene Holloway, 37, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Dontavious Demal Jackson, 37, Old Covington Road, Conyers; aggravated assault, simple battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Ashly Domanique Miller, 24, Beresford Circle, Stone Mountain; theft by taking.
• Terrence Anthony Payton, 38, King William Drive, Morrow; probation violation, aggravated stalking.
• Tedric Treion Shepherd, 41, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jessica N. Higginbotham, 32, Bells Ferry Road, Elberton; reckless conduct.
• Christopher Reyna-Diaz, 17, Woodwind Court, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement, loitering and prowling.
• Malcom Pierre Jackson, 32, Peeks Landing, Conyers; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane.
• Taylor Devante Head, 30, Old Mill Trail, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Norris Sylvester Weaver, 63, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Robert Darius Wortman, 30, St. Clair Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Carrie E. Seawright, 40, Westbrook Way, Covington; battery.
• Donald W. Smith, 54, Windridge, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kendriyona Nash, 22, Springfield way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Comell Lamar Keith, 41, 17th Street, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Eric Dean Hilliard, 50, Spring Creek Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Shane R. Jordan, 29, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, violation by pedestrian/cross other than crosswalk.
• Antoine Neville Darden, 47, Travers Creek Trail, Conyers; simple battery.
