The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 10 - Jan. 16, 2023:
• Matthew Ryan Davis, 35, Granite Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, no insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal, passing on hill crest or curve with obstruction.
• Richard Harley Whittington, 21, DeKalb Way, Stone Mountain; burglary.
• Blayne Josey, 21, Northlake Circle, Atlanta, child molestation.
• Alton Decquir, 21, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Daishonna L. Alexander, 30, Cherry Hill road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Ivey Brooke White, 28, Laurel Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Mashaun Lee Sparks, 40, Freeman Lane, Conyers; aggravated stalking.
• Kevin Dewayne Delee, 33, Carr Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jeremiah Thomas, 31, Saddlebrook Lane, Covington; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Matthew Daniel Boswell, 42, Broad Street, Porterdale; theft by shoplifting.
• Howard Walker, 66, Cape Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Santonyo Dontay Robinson, 46, Magnolia Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Valdez Clark, 62, Morgan Park Drive, Stockbridge; aggravated assaul, criminal trespass.
• Joshua Gerault Pittman, 43, Broad Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Nashawana Amena Grant, 34, Southgate Lane, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Timothy Kevin Burke, 44, Fredericks Street, Anderson, S.C.; failure to appear.
• Antoinen D. Hampton, 36, Rand Street, Houston, Texas; theft by taking.
• Eric Eugene Daniel, 34, Bellmont Circle, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Jamal L. Bradford, 38, Marci Street, Snellville; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Robert Alan Anderson, 36, Shoreline Drive, Rome; probation violation.
• Jonathan Lee Herring, 44, Presidential Circle, Conyers; improper U-turn, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, DUI - alcohol.
• Timothy Crenshaw, 24, Sugar Hill Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Stewart T. Gantt, 31, Chadford Road, Irmo, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Kenneth Geroy Wiggins, 58, Perimeter Road, Perry; theft by deception.
• Russell Evans Foster, 60, Magnolia Street, Athens; battery.
• Kristen N. Bell, 28, Eastview Road, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Shavona Jalissa Edwards, 28, Pale Moon Place, McDonough; forgery.
• Tyreek Junius Dunbar, 23, Clubland Circle, Conyers; forgery.
• Roberto Vasquez Jr., 36, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Jaimee Marie Sartor, 27, Coutryside Lane, Covington; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal, failure to drive on right hand side of road, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement, DUI - alcohol, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Vanessa Brandy Bridgeforth, 20, Hewlett Street, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no insurance, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, expired tag or revalidation decale, learners permit/time violation.
• Jerome Lamar Goodwin, 32, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; cruelty to children, aggravated assault.
• Timothy Chad Christian, 42, Windsor Drive, Conyers; possessio nof a Schedule I controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance - three counts, altered/improper transferred tag, failure to maintain lane, expired tag.
• Christopher Anthony Cain, 17, Oak Hill West Road, Covington; homicide by vehicle.
• Morgan Smith, 18, Chateauguay Drive, Decatur; theft by shoplifting.
• Maurice E. Smith, 19, Old Salem road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Calvin Cody Jr., 19, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; purchase/possession/control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic in Schedule II.
• Michael Antonio Nichols, 22, Columbia Drive, Decatur; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Timothy Charles Cronan, 56, Kingston Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, no brake lights.
• Jordan D. Miller, 32, River Overlook Way, Lithonia; no insurance DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
• Mortez Tyshawn Anderson, 20, Almond Drive, Conyers; purchase/possession/control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic in Schedule II.
• Tyrell Reynaldo Marrero, 18, Upper River Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Savonte Antwain Lamont Neal, 28, Brycewood Drive, Decatur; open container, impeding traffic, DUI - alcohol.
• Ayala Juan Pablo Delacruz, 30, Washtenawe Avenue, Chicago, Ill.; DUI - alcohol, driving without a valid license, open container, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Shamiya Shepherd, 17, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Shannon Shuntata Shepherd, 36, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Isaiah Hunter Jr., 63, Carver Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Malachi Thomas Barrett, 20, West Lake Drive, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, stop sign/yield sign violation, failure to signal.
• Rhonda Debra Robinson, 22, Salem Road, Covington; battery.
• Natalia Sorocian, 23, Saint Claire Drive, Alpharetta; speeding, no license on person, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by DUI.
• Cythia Barrow, 27, Fifth Street, Monroe; speeding, DUI - alcohol - concentration is 0.08 G or more within three hours or more.
• Tremayne Ian Fortson, 45, St. James Drive, Atlanta; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance - two counts.
• Gregory E. Gordon, 61, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Kelly Cummings Hubert, 37, Pear Orchard Road, Greensboro; theft by taking.
Recommended for you
Millennials make up a large portion of the workforce in the United States, but different states provide different opportunities. With data as recent as 2016, Stacker compiles a ranking of the worst to best states for millennials to work in. Click for more.How much millennials make in each state
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.