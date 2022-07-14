The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 5 to July 11:
• Nasair Davis, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Cole Henderson, 18, River Crest Lane, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Javarius Riggins, 18, no address given, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jarquiz Barker, 24, Bridgewater Bridge, Stone Mountain, reckless conduct.
• Timothy James Kemp, 55, Duke Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Anthony LeJuan Henderson, 24, Rogers Lake Road, Lithonia; battery, aggravated assault.
• Juan Elias, 47, Chambers Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• James Wyatt, 60, Ridge Drive, Conyers; financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud.
• Kintrell Thompson, 36, Syracuse Lane, Covington; receipt/possession/transfer of firearm, manufacture/deliver/distribution/administer controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Micah Antwan Still, 20, Moury Avenue, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Xavier Lio’Neal Cox, 34, Parkmoor Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Markice William Bonds, 39, Lakewood Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kemicheal Jackson, 17, West Lake Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Xavier Nicole Samuel, 39, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, hands free Georgia Act.
• Keven Bernard Walker, 44, Fleeta Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Shanice M. Johnson, 31, Channing Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, too fast for conditions.
• Jakeia Breanna Morgan, 24, Emory Street, Oxford; financial transaction card theft, theft of lost or mislaid property - two counts, contributing to the delinquency of a minor - four counts, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dexter Lamond McHenry, 29, Eleanor Terrace, Atlanta; theft by receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended.
• William Reid, 19, Valley Lakes Lane, Union City; battery, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container.
• Robert Higginbotham, 31, McLendon Drive, Scottdale; criminal trespass.
• Eddie James Scruggs, 24, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Dunwoody; probation violation.
• Kaleb lee Aaron, 19, Hunters Trace, Covington; failure to appear.
• Franklin Scott Campbell, 39, King Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jose Lopez-Hernandez, 41, no address given, failure to appear.
• Qurran Siamon Whatley, 24, Sir Winston Court, Jonesboro; obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery.
• Joshua Antwoin Belcher, 35, White Oak Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Juhisani Angol, 22, Water Edge Lane, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Rabiq Mumit, 50, Randette Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Daniel Brady Ponder, 24, First Avenue, Albany; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement - two counts.
• Willie Autavius Gordon, 31, Tudor Castle Way, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jawanza Jefferson Hall, 40, Selwyn Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• James Hines Stocks Jr., 43, Hosea L. Williams Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Brandon Fairley, 25, Hillside Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Graham Brice Fidler, 30, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Chrishod Malachi Stephens, 24, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Richard Wayne Ward, 57, Salem Meadow Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Alysa Rene Burks, 26, Willow Fields Court, Loganville; DUI - alcohol, no tag lights, open container, speeding.
• Tarissa Nicole Crutcher, 33, Valley BLF, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Paul Tiant Powell, 26, Coach House Court, Conyers; simple assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Wasiyfa Abdullah Williams, 36, Red Bone Way, Stonecrest; failure to appear.
• Michael Brooks, 62, Hollard Drive, Conyers; forgery, identity theft fraud, financial transaction card forgery, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Baron Gray, 39, Timberloch Trail, Conyers; forgery, financial transaction card theft, identity theft fraud, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property, attempting or conspiring to commit financial identity fraud.
• Nicholas Dale Pierce, 39, Millcrest Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Allontae Lynn-Shannon, 23, Lenox Avenue, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Gregory Orlando Cromartie, 32, Twins Springs Lane, Stockbridge; simple battery.
• David Jemel Jenkins, 41, Melrose Avenue, Griffin; probation violation.
• Ledon Jackson, 39, Charter Lane, Lithonia; false imprisonment.
• Joshua Rideoutt, 23, Wenora Springs Drive, Snellville; receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jose Luis Pomales, 47, Jefferson Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Wendell Albert, 36, Ridge Court, Conyers; failure to appear, theft by taking, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, public drunkenness.
• Justin Camp, 35, Banfield Ridge, Conyers; public indecency, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling.
• Coleman Jonah, 22, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, loitering and prowling.
• Asia Nicole Hunter, 30, Old Mill Trail, Conyers; theft by taking, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents.
• Darrius Deonte Thomas, 31, Callaway Lane, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Stephen Shane Hulsey, 44, Wesley Way, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Cassie Lanita Felton, 35, Zingara Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Thomas Lee Barnes, 37, Gene Gone Road, Butler; theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Frank Willie James Bryant IV, 31, Behlmann Meadows Way, Floreson, MO; aggravated stalking.
• Reginald Nolon Pierce, 36, Island Drive, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Travis Doatavis Shepherd, 34, Pinedale Drive, Conyers; violation of family violence order.
• Ronnie Curgil, 36, Nixon Circle, Covington; simple assault, fugitive from justice.
• Ledon Lamar Jackson, 39, Hampton Trail, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Trebor Yrral Larry, 23, Alice Avenue, Lithonia; criminal trespass.
• David Norman, 31, Needle Drive, Forest Park; fugitive from justice.
• Jordan Camron Flint, 22, Tiller Mill Lane, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
• Alexis LaShone Smith, 23, Nixon Circle, Covington; reckless conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
