The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:
• Chance Austin Harris, 27, Tiffany Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Heather Leigh Strawn, 32, Christian Woods Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ronald Jevon Bell, 24, Key Drive, Pittsurgh, Penn.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Harold Trufant, 49, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; theft by shoplifting, failure to appear.
• Devon Daniels, 25, Presidential Circle, Snellville; loitering and prowling.
• Joya Mazique, 35, Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Kiarra Lashon Johnson, 23, Appaloosa Way, Conyers; simple battery.
• Brandon Lamar Hixon, 32, Wilshire Walk, Douglasville; criminal attempt to commit a felony, public indecency.
• Heather Nichole Agee, 36, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts - three counts, battery, criminal damage to property.
• Brandon Scott Goodman, 41, Berrywood Court, Covington; stop sign/yield violation, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, defective equipment, obscured or failure to display license plate, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, DUI - alcohol, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony fleeing and attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of law enforcement - two counts.
• Sharon Jenkins, 49, Bellevue Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Conroy C. Campbell, 38, Morris Lane, Winder; aggravated battery.
• John Kennedy Robert Gates, 21, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; simple assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Trance Daniels, 51, Surrey Trail, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Clinton Meadows, 42, East Fairview road, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Kayla Shree Worthy, 36, Troupe Smith Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Nicholas Lee Orstad, 33, Albany Road, Waycross; failure to appear.
• Steven Myles Logue, 34, Lakeshore Road, Pelham; probation violation.
• David Thompson, 48, Troupe Smith Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Felicia Baker, 47, Rena Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shamique Butcher, 40, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Quintavius Deunta Wyatt, 32, Harwell Road, Atlanta, theft by taking - two counts.
• Jasmine J. Bell, 24, Nixon Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Dashon Brown, 25, Saint James Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Andrea N. Mentor-Hadaway, 40, Brookstone Circle, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Eric Eugene Kendrick, 39, Belmost Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kevin Demetrius Baker Jr., 24, Chafin Court, Snellville; failure to appear.
• Jana Yono-Weaver, 17, Autumn, Stockbridge; theft by shoplifting.
• Kristian E. Brown, 40, Amberwood Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Bryan Nieto-Maya, 22, Iris Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling.
• Sha-khenya Cheyenne Blakey, 21, Ratliff Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property, public drunkenness.
• Ker Wattana, 20, Cardinal Road, Conyers; reckless driving.
• Za’Keyah Hutchinson, 28, Brentwood Crossing, Conyers; simple battery.
• Stephanie Virginia Burtts, 35, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement - four counts, public drunkenness.
• Jaquashia Victor, 31, Creek Forrest Court, Conyers; following too closely, DUI - alcohol.
• Serenity Nievea Reed, 19, Falcon Crossing, Covington; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Katherine Lynn Hydrick, 37, Chambers Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Roxanna Harrison, 34, Mill Street, Newton; theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance, failure to keep drugs in their original container.
• Ericsha Forbes, 27, Whitfield Court, Stockbridge; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Vanita Dunn, 47, Whitfield Court, Stockbridge; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault.
• Ronald Jurges, 47, Hi Roc Circle, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Alhagi Jagne, 30, Windy Hill Road, Smyrna; striking fixed object, failure to maintain lane, DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jourdann Rogers, 24, Pointers Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, open container, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Brannon Clay Amtower, 52, Hicks, Conyers; battery.
• Daniell Joaquin Lewis, 31, Harmony Trace, Lithonia; disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling.
• Ihsaan Williams, 31, Wellington Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Paul Anthony Williams, 52, Cherry Creek Drive, Conyers; simple assault, simple battery.
• Sandra M. Litardo-Bravo, 43, Old Covington Highway, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Frank Alexander Black, 70, Patriot Court, Conyers; failure to yield enter/cross roadway, DUI - alcohol.
• Gabriel Jesus Costillo, 33, Old Covington Highway, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Stephen Howell Mitchell, 58, Windsor Drive, Conyers; receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Charles Robert Walsh, 44, Pine Log Road, Conyers; maintaining a disorderly house, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jennifer Gilbert, 47, Magnet Road, Conyers; aggravated stalking, loitering and prowling, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement.
• Charles Cory Williams, 35, Conyers Street, Covington; simple battery.
• Bradley David Fulton, 38, Wentworth Place, Covington; purchase/possess or have control of any controlled substance in Schedule II except narcotics, no proof of insurance, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, expired tag or revalidation decal, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Elijah Abraham Cooks, 20, Millstream Hollow, Conyers; theft by deception.
• Steven Nicholas Browner, 23, Panola Mill Drive, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Darryl Jermaine James, 45, Lexington Lane, Leesburg; failure to appear.
