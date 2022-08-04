The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 26 — Aug. 1, 2022.
• Rachael Nicole Barnwell, 42, Crest Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Darrell Butts, 33, Natchez Trace, Marietta; failure to appear.
• Joshua Jabar Smith, 18, Wheelhouse Drive, Monroe; battery.
• Jose Morales, 17, Hollywood Drive, Lawrenceville; battery.
• Zakee Jaqais Vedall Bloodworth, 29, Crown Way, Jonesboro; criminal damage to property.
• Nina June Bailey, 51, Loch Haven Dricve, Conyers; probation violation.
• John Lawrence, 74, Mica Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Shane David Milligan, 51, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kalib Samuel Johnson, 24, Bridgemill Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Anthony Bales, 30, Odyssey Turn, Conyers; theft by taking, entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle.
• Quentin McKenzie Little, 31, Trent Jones Way, Lithonia; entering auto - two countes
• Michelle McGowan, 34, West Fifth Street, Los Angeles; aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
• Neasjah Watts, 19, Petite Point, Lithonia; speeding, no seatbelt, manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess with intent, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Earnest Quintares Clark, 37, Middletonw Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Courtney Drionna Lowe, 27, Park View Extension, Athens, failure to appear.
• Aaliyah Quiana Comeaux, 20, Deer Creek Circle, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Orenthain Daniel, 45, Ridgemere Court, Stone Mountain; parole violation.
• Maurice Irby, 19, Timber Creek Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• Jazmine Sade Austin-Warner, 24, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Sandra Kay Cummings, 28, Center Street, Atlanta; entering auto - six counts.
• Laporchia Lasheema Offey, 29, Irving Bridge, Conyers; False statements and writings, theft by receiving stolen property, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Quentin M. Little, 31, Trent Jones Way, Lithonia; entering auto - six counts.
• Carmen Williams, 41, Potters Walk, Conyers; battery.
• Jalen Lemoine Prater, 20, Topsfield Lane, Lithonia; false statements/writings, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Corvis Snellings, 48, Hunters Chase Drive, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol.
• Ricard Gooden, 39, Abbey Drive, Atlanta; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property, speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute marijuana.
• Zachary Earvin, 61, Garwood Street, South River, N.J.; entering auto.
• Luis Alberto Reyes, 38, Frontier Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Dura Etree Brown, 46, Havenwood Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Walter Bandy Jr., 41, Westchester Parkway, Conyers; probation violation.
• Dewante Trendise Franklin, 34, Rockbridge Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Alvarado Miguel Zendejas, 47, Humphries Road, Conyers; battery.
• Bryan Anderson, 31, West Taylor Run, Alexandria, Va.; DUI - alcohol, open container, stopping/parking on roadway.
• Melissa Lynn Rios-Hernandez, 36, Bonds Lake Road; probation violation.
• Lindsey Pauline Martin, 35, Bryant Drive, Snellville; battery, open container, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealment, improper headlights, no proof of insurance, expired tag or decal.
• Janijah Stephens, 18, no address given; possession and use of drug-related ojects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, willful obstruction, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution, entering auto.
• Darrion T. Cowans, 20, Deep Springs Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ebony Electra Briggs, 21, Rodgers Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Marvin Sanders, 36, Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, Fla.; disorderly conduct, simple assault, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Angelia Lynn Mote, 51, Frontier Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Jahiem Smith, 19, Glynn Mill Drive, Snellville; willful obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Shakira Ni’shay Livingston, 19, Walnut Street, Covington; permits and temporary license, willful obstruction, speeding, theft by receiving.
• Roland Veal, 29, Water Brook Drive, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
• Christopher Denzel Sims, 34, Kirkland Road, Conyers; reckless conduct, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Josie Garra Giles, 48, Hicks Circle, Conyers; simple battery.
• Avonna Adline Love, 22, Holly Hill Drive, Covington; no license on person, improper turn, open container, DUI - alcohol.
• Emmett Gregory Holloway, 52, Huntington Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Wayne Hodges, 62, Chandler Heights, Alto; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, expired tag or decal.
• Marvin Lee Vines Jr., 40, Hunting Creek Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Dantay Demario Hill, 33, Lakewood Trail, Conyers; battery.
• Naila Spence, 40, Patriot Court, Conyers; simple assault.
• Amirah Shaniyah Joseph-Squires, 19, Patriot Court, Conyers; simple assault.
• Rajab Samir Gomez, 39, Wendell NW, Atlanta; driving without taillights, probation violation.
• Albert Collins, 42, Willow Fields Lane, Loganville; DUI - alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, open container, failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Edward Lanier Jr., 59, Ga. Highway 142, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Wendell Earl Chappell, 31, Boysenberry Way, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Emanuel E. Johnson, 24, Buffington Drive, Union City; probation violation.
• Tyler D’Andre Campbell, 22, Trelawney Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Corey Thomason, 37, West Hightower Trail, Conyers; battery.
• Rondray J. Barron, 31, Millstone Manor, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• DeMarcus Hightower, 27, Lassiter Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, open container, posession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Consuela Smikle, 46, Mill Forest Drive, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Darren Elton Moss Jr., 30, Enfield Court, Conyers; criminal trespass.
