The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:
• Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• De’Jah Anande Galloway, 21, Tanglewood Drive, Covington; affray.
• Khristian Evans, 22, no address given; failure to appear.
• Jaden L. Henderson, 18, Redmond Street, Conyers; carrying weapon in a school safety zone.
• Karl J. Jones, 27, Bald Cypress Drive, Braselton; failure to appear.
• Daryn Rouse, 27, no address given; fugitive from justice, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, fleeting/attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, duty to stop at accident, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Sherwin Curt Wilson, 33, Woodcrest Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a substance with intent.
• Johnny Williams, 40, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacture/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent drugs.
• Paige Mcintire, 31, homeless; battery.
• Ty’Keece Webster, 24, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Marcus Turner, 31, Avondale Boulevard, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Savannah Hall, 20, Russel Braden Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 58, Starr Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Damon Omar Taylor, 38, Graham Campbell Lane, Statham; probtion violation.
• Shanise L. Jackson, 34, Warwick Court, Kathleen; failure to appear.
• Cruz Adelfo Badillo, 24, Armour Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, following too closely.
• Solomon Smith, 67, Jimson Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Malik Long, 26, Corn Crib Court, Newnan; criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, loitering and prowling.
• Deondre Shayquan Gordon, 30, Panhandle Place, Hampton; failure to appear.
• Michelle Marie Bowen, 45, Log Cabin, Macon; theft by taking.
• Marvin Montgomery McKenzie, 48, Walnut Street, Conyers; public drunk, disorderly conduct.
• Holly Daniel Gonzales, 35, Manatee Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Weslyn Deon Foster, 21, Paladin Drive, Conyers; purchase/possess/control of controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper headlights, no tag lights.
• Kiara Dobson, 23, Waterside Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Marco Smith, 34, Poplar Street, Conyers; probation violation, possession of cocaine.
• Joshua Cross, 37, Ginger Mist Way, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, public drunk, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property - three counts.
• Mya Marie Pinkston, 20, Garden Path, Conyers; simple assault.
• Shechem Sylvester Lafayette, 35, Jakes Trail, Decatur; theft by receiving stolen property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Britney Michole Horton, 30, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Timothy Bernard Davis, 48, Conyers; DUI - alcohol/controlled substance,
• Timothy Lamont Jones, 48, Staffordshire, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Jason Dwayne Strawder, 39, Cedar lane, Conyers; battery.
• John D. Mabry, 34, Quincey Crossing, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jabari Soukoury, 19, Country Trace, Conyers; escape.
• Carolina Velazquez, 23, Landola Drive, Conyers; aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Maikeila Crawford, 29, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear, no license plate, speeding, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Bobby Minor, 36, no address given; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Terrence Mathis, 37, Shady Oaks Trail, Covington; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Christopher George, 29, Ralph Road, Conyers; criminal damage to property, public indecency.
• Griffin Sellars, 44, St. Janes Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, DUI - drugs.
• Alonzo Tremayne Daniel, 48, McDonough Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• William Douglas Whiting, 50, Cobblestone Trail, Avondale, DUI, speeding.
• Kadmiel Alexander Woodford, 31, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers; battery.
• Jerome Lamar Goodwin, 32, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Jordan Lavoll Adams, 28, Pharr Court, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Terrell Johnson, 35, Treadway Drive, Decatur; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; improper window tint, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marquez Bolling, 26, Chandler Trace, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no tag, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michaell E. Teegarden, 59, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, fugitive from justice.
• Tanisha Chanel White, 37, Evergreen Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
Recommended for you
The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. Click for more.PHOTOS: Conyers Rockdale Chamber holds Annual Meeting
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.