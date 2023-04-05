The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of March 26 to April 1, 2023:
• Robert William Ward, 25, McAfee Street, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol.
• Devin Cushman, 30, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; speeding, DUI - alcohol, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Levert Lee Sonnier, 31, Myrtle Street, Kyle, Texas; simple battery.
• Casie Croft, 23, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Casey Croft, 23, Oak Meadow Place, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Aderian Cowins, 35, Madison Drive, Sandy Springs; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, expired tag/not registered.
• Jordan Free, 36, Presley, Flowery Branch; false report of a crime.
• Michael Sean McGarity, 60, Camerous Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Harriet D. Moore, 27, Sweetbriar Walk, Snellville; failure to appear.
• Nanette Ann Maragni, 32, Mountain Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Tarres DeAundre Crowder, 28, Corner Shoals Drive, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, willful obstruction of law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Keziah Derrick Webster, 30, Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta; destruction/removal/concealment/encumbrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Amber Brooke Land, 29, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; theft of service.
• Kelli Lindsay Ruth Helderbrand, 33, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Dontavious Banks, 28, Fields Drive, Lithonia; theft by taking.
• Brandon Todd, 33, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; expired tag or revalidation decal, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shameki Shantrell Swift, 44, Little Fawn Trail, Conyers; burglary.
• Deandre Johnson, 27, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; no brake lights or working turn signals, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• George Alveeno Underwoode, 34, Centennial Drive, Conyers; simple battery, disorderly conduct.
• Gregory R. Ratliff, 18, Pine Log Road, Conyers; public indecency, child molestation.
• Kelli Lindsay Ruth Helderbrand, 33, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Alisa Denise Nabors, 38, Valley Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Terri Iva-Lorraine Turner, 28, Kay Terrace, Conyers; murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, felony murder.
• Jesse Sparks, 31, Corley Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance,
• Thakedus Simmons, 44, Creekstone Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Uriah Zel Myrick, 33, Boar Tusk Road, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no current revalidation decal affixed to license plate.
• Jennifer Marie Clark, 32, Elcar Way, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Syeir Maleik Smith, 23, Sage Court, Conyers; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated battery, discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street.
• Bingzhen Yang, 22, Glenridge Park Atlanta; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Henry Bartolo-Gomez, 19, Oak Hill Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Gene Patrick Curry, 61, Sonya Lane, Snelleville; criminal trespass.
• Kaley Lynn Williams, 39, West Harris Street, Eatonton; cruelty to children.
• Jerediah Richard Thompson, 42, Chris Drive, Oxford; probation violation.
• Brandonth Ortega, 28, Rosa Street, Winston Salem, N.C.; failure to appear.
• Tianna Lawes, 34, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Preston Fletcher, 20, Bershire Bend, Conyers; simple battery, disrupt/interfere with public school.
• Katherine Lynn Hydrick, 38, Taylor Meadow Chase, Roswell; failure to appear.
• Charleston Reid, 29, Greensboro Road, Eatonton; failure to appear.
• Khiry Jamal Jones, 34, Crowns Landing, McDonough; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Yamonte Quintez Cooper, 25, Fox Chase Court, Coneyrs; failure to appear, failure to maintain lane, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, failure to report an accident, striking fixed object, DUI - alcohol.
• Michael George Henry, 52, Odyssey Turnpike, Conyers; forgery, driving without a valid license, possess/display false identification wtih government logo or seal for criminal act, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Brian Rashad Knighten, 31, Saint George Place, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Mack Copeland, 43, Saddlecreek Drive, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Donald Ashe, 38, Deshong Drive, Stone Mountain; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, improper headlights.
• Aundre A. Coley, 52, Hidden Chase, Stone Mountain; criminal damage to property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless conduct.
• Claude Michael Clay, 37, Cherry Laurel Drive, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Grisselle Terry, 47, Madlock Bridge, Norcross; probation violation.
• Mickey Michelle Collines, 42, Holifield Road, Covingotn; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Danado Duhart, 38, Ellington Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Oliver Jackson, 35, Blanche Street, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Demarlo Ardister, 30, Olivia Court, Stockbridge; theft by taking, criminal damage to property.
• Jesse Pritchard, 47, Corley Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Reginald Means, 31, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Cynnyia Tucker, 19, Hairston Place, Stone Mountain; theft of service.
• Craig Randall Hegwood, 18, Mountain View Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• William Hayden, 60, Jackson Lake, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Gregory Lott Jr., 47, Shadow Lake Drive, Lithonia; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Tierra Leigh Coley, 35, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers; homicide by vehicle - first degree, DUI - alcohol, homicide by vehicle - second degree.
• Nterna Ikogor, 19, Baycreek Landing, Decatur; traffic signalk acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing ID of vehicle, no insurance.
• Timorehy Wayne Newton, 22, Oakleaf Ridge, Lithonia; no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or registration, driving without a valid license, improper passing/overtaking and passing.
• Thomas J. Cary, 52, Evelyn Road, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Allen Christopher, 32, Fountain Crest Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Christopher John Thomas, 44, Leafway Trail, Conyrs; failure to appear.
• Khalid Ahmed Nelson May, 37, Brynlyn Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Chainne Woods, 30, Fremont Drive, Ellenwood; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, no insurances, no tag/failure to register title change.
• Willie Crawford III, 49, Summers Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Krystal Mashall Woolf, 36, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Jonathan Paul Winfrey, 35, Coach House Court, Conyers; loitering and prowling.
• Bradley Bernard Roberts, 34, Pitts Chapel Road, Newborn; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Curnelious Lamar Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Tony Hudgens, 24, Faith Cove, College Park; theft by taking.
• Franchez Grier, 20, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; false report of a crime, theft by taking.
• Todd Jerome Council, 54, High Grove Road, Covington; no insurance, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Adonis Depree Bonner, 31, Cindy Lane, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, violation of temporary protective order.
• Malik K. Campbell, 21, Blue Grass Way, Covington; reckless driving.
• Overton Winfred Booth, 22, Wellbrook Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way, following too closely.
• Kimberly Alls, 37, Stag Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
