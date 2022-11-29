The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2022:
• De’Sean Chapman, 17, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, central lane for turning, bicycles to be ridden on right side of road.
• Dewante Trendise Franklin, 34, Elliot Circle, Conyers; disorderly conduct, probation violation, failure to appear.
• Bryan L. Moore, 47, Winding Stream Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Michael O’Neal, 65, Berkshire Bend, Conyers; simple battery.
• Johnathon Marcel Kirkpatrick, 20, Zinzendorf Drive, Lithonia; theft by taking.
• Kristen Michelle Lloyd, 22, ThronHill Pace, Conyers; probation violation.
• Timothy Bernard Archie, 44, Commercial Avenue, Atlanta; theft by taking.
• Antonio Slayton, 25, Olympian Way, Atlanta; criminal damage to property.
• Seth Morris, 19, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; battery, simple assault.
• Jo’mari Nathan McRay, 20, Christopher Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Johnysha Delshawanda Young, 20, Longwood Court, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Jason Torrey Sorrells, 49, Amicalola Forest Drive, Dawsonville; possession of a sawed off shotgun.
• Brandy Gillard, 24, Jefferson Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Katrina Holloway, 52, North Hicks Circle, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Rashawn Rainey, 34, Golfview Drive, Conyers; incest, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation.
• Deshawn Derrail Hussey, 36, Leeland Road, Decatur; theft by shoplifting.
• Tyrae Caprice Newman, 32, Jimi Lane, Conyers; reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault.
• Gene Howard Jr., 39, Sugar Maple Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Haven Danille Dearing, 20, Buckingham Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Tatyanna Dimali Ivory, 30, Tanglewood Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, endangering a child by DUI, illegal parking, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Jade Fronice Brannan, 38, Hicks Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Rebic Stephen Jr., 59, West Broad Street, Griffin; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Travis Denoma Jones, 35, Tew Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container.
• Emanuel Johnson, 24, Buffington Drive, Union City; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, knowingly driving on suspended license, display of license plates.
• Jarrod Davis, 22, Rabun Road, Morrow; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Andre Jacques Anthony, 61, Brigadier Way, Stockbridge; aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Chasmin Anthony, 33, Brigadier Way, Stockbridge; aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Malik H. Muhammad, 24, Clearwater Drive, Douglasville; trafficking of person(s) for sexual servitude, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Arlinda Shanice Patterson, 33, Bradale Drive, Fayetteville; driving without a valid license, driving without headlights at night, failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Vicktoria Chanel Scott, 31, Ashley Place, Stone Mountain; too fast for conditions, DUI - alcohol, improper lane change, no brake lights, open container, no tag lights, improper turn.
• Justin Camp, 35, Banfield Ridge, Conyers; theft by taking, criminal trespass.
• Chicaree Monique Groomster, 41, Kelly Lane, Montgomery, Ala.; burglary.
• Dohee Kim, 23, Glenhaven Court, Conyers; possess or have in his/her control a counterfeit substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Travis Octavius Nottage, 36, Sigman road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ernest Freeman, 57, Carter Street; theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cynthia Bengle Gilbert, 24, Chase Way, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Annette M. Baptiste, 53, Creek Way, Covington; open container, DUI - alcohol, improper lane change, improper use of signal lights, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jaquavius Marquez Rushin, 25, Clayton Bridge, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Jamar Thomas, 37, Kevin Drive, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, open container.
• Justin Josiah Reid, 20, Wellington Way, Conyers; reckless driving, improper lane change, speeding, no insurance, no license on person, improper turn.
• Isiom Okoh, 44, Rockingham Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Trae Larenz Gross, 22, Lances Lane, Covington; improper lane change, improper window tint, reckless driving, improper turn, speeding.
• Haley J. Pinson, 30, Ridge Court, Loganville; probation violation.
• Nigel Lynch, 29, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; probation violation, failure to appear.
• Montel J. Walker, 25, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; probation violation, failure to appear.
• Terrell Ricardo Carter, 19, Kyndal Drive, Hampton; obstruction of law enforcement, carrying weapon without license, false statements/writings, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Robert Vaught Richardson, 38, Princess Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Maliqueka Christian, 25, Rivercrest Lane, Covington; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person - two counts, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/residents - two counts,
• Paul Auston Jones IV, 33, Amy Boulevard, Temple, theft by conversion.
• Ezrah Smith, 22, Wilson Road, Conyers; criminal damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement.
