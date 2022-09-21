The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2022.
• Maxine Nicole Reid, 37, Clay Court, Conyers; simple battery.
• Lenon De’Kwan White, 28, Tapanzee Lane, Lawrenceville; disorderly conduct.
• Sean Anthony Hyacinth, 50, Cotton Trail, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Ronnie Ray Chad Stewart Sr., 45, Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Kathy Lee Mayne, 43, Treelane Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Jalan Venon Swift, 25, Thrasher Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jaymes Edward Jackson, 24, Countryside Way, Snellville; theft by taking.
• Colt L. Chandler, 31, Pleasant Hill Road, Conyers; simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal damage to property.
• Evander Burgess, 23, Highgrove Drive, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Dwayne Dimitrise Center, 31, Tiffany Drive, Decatur; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Antonio Delantay West, 44, Lakeview Trail, Covington; probation violation, burglary.
• Deja Zane Brown, 22, Torbay Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Jodi Lanigan-Ledrew, 34, Westminister Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Timothy Lee Rutherford, 41, Randolph Court, Conyers; battery.
• Pamela Octavia Cooper, 47, Browning Lane, Conyers; criminal damage to property, simple assault, arson.
• Darius Deyone Jenkins, 41, Deerfield Chase, Conyers; aggravated assault, aggressive driving, reckless driving, DUI - drugs, open container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving without a valid license, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, stalking.
• Tarelle Jamal Edmondson, 21, Freemont Street, Snellville; simple assault, battery.
• Mykel Jermaine Taylor, 23, Weatherstone Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Rodney Justice Morris, 55, Stone Bay Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Rashidah Shabazz, 32, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Paul Gillam, 51, Clarecastle Lane, Buford; deposit account fraud.
• Stacey Adams, 33, Oak Knoll Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, illegal parking.
• Charles Zeno, 47, Ladwn Lane, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Chance Allen Griffin, 31, address unlisted; hands free Georgia Act, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing and attempting to elude police, traffic signal violation, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of undivided street, reckless driving.
• Patrick Jonthan Cooper, 22, Harrison Trace, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Erica Elaine Partridge, 28, Northtowne Cove, Stockbridge; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, criminal damage to property.
• Tanasia L. Rayner, 23, Lancaster Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Antonio Delantay West, 44, Lakeview Trail, Covington; burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property.
• Rashad Demario Smith, 43, Comfort Trail, Union City; probation violation.
• Anthony Allan Veasy, 20, Summer Valley Circle, Columbia, S.C.; failure to appear.
• Weyman Hunter Maxson, 35, Fairview Road, Covington; failure to yield right of way, DUI - alcohol.
• Anna Juanita Jacobs, 40, Countryside Lane, Covington; no insurance, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
• Dexter Martrell Patman, 37, Manor Place, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Davon Tremaine Bigsby, 25, Rue Fontaine, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Dermarr L. Porter, 20, Delwood Drive, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Derrick Rashad Hicks, 33, Village Place Circle, Conyers; simple battery.
• Wilber Marshall, 57, Tallulah Street, Atlanta; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Destiny Sade Soucy, 22, Lester Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kenneth Alan Walters, 43, Champion Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Lee Andrew Thompson III, 38, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Robert William Bachman III, 38, Puckett Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jerome Braylock Jr., 35, Lakeside Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Anthony Ward, 30, Odyssey, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Davian Davis, 36, Windbrooke Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Robert Guy Vignati, 20, Shoals Creek Road, Covington; false statements/writings.
• Tajay Hayes, 30, Lake Charles Way, Covington; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, improper headlights, improper window tint.
• Zeva D. Allen Jr., 63, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Dennis Jamal Crawford, 34, Julian Street, Laurel, Miss.; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, failure to appear.
• Favriel Robinson, 18, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; fales statements/writings.
• Tonya Renia Robinson, 59, Millcreset Walk, Conyers; false statements/writings.
• Joseph Wayne Kirk, 44, North Main Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Carlton George Scott, 34, Weathen Wood Place, Conyers; criminal trespass, simple battery, loitering and prowling.
• Regina Lafaye Franklin, 40, Broad Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Richard Joseph Slater, 29, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Karen Shannette Cullins, 42, Candy Creek Parkway, Covington; theft by taking.
• Jamel Lee Hawkins, 27, Bells Landing Drive, Rex; probation violation.
• Tiesha Miata Little, 30, Glenrock Drive, Decatur; acquire/obtain controlled substance by misrepresentation/fraud/forgery/deception/subterfuge/theft.
• Rodney Scott, 56, Karen Ridge, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Crystal Andrews, 33, Waldrop Circle, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jasmine Thompson, 30, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Carshie Williams, 32, Waterfront Drive, McDonough; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, no seat belt.
• Dana Falkner, 32, Patrol Road, Forsyth; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Recommended for you
Some of us have a love-love relationship and others a love-hate relationship with chocolate. From decadent espresso dark chocolate cakes to strawberry chocolate creations, these chocolate desserts will satisfy any sweet tooth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.