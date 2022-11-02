The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:
• Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on right hand side of road, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, DUI - drugs.
• Damian Ahmad Kassim, 19, St. James Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Kanimma Monique Johnson, 36, Glendale Drive, Decatur; simple battery.
• Antwan Gibson, 23, Woodside Court, Jonesboro; expired tag or revalidation decal, driving without a valid license, theft by receiving.
• Takeo L. Langford, 18, Fourwood Drive, Covington; theft by taking - two counts.
• Christian Allen, 30, Cowan Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Joseph Candler Hude, 37, Stoneview Court, Conyers; probation violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Malcolm Deon Jackson, 43, Old Wood Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Christopher Corbett, 34, Cody Circle, Oxford; willful obstruction of law enforcement, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, simple battery, aggravated assault.
• Keith Anthony Cook, 43, Highway 11, Mansfield; duty to stop at accident, open container, criminal damage to property.
• Aubrey Savage, 39, Sara Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Christopher Deshawn Nealey, 23, Medlock Trail Court, Snellville; probation violation.
• Tavin Carias Brice, 29, Harvestwoods Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Roshaun Davenport, 18, Golfview Terrace, Conyers; carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Daniel Eugene Mahaffey, 48, Clairmont Lane, Conyers; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery.
• Vichai Ker, 19, Cardinal Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Maria Patricia Ann Lapuz-Tansengco, 20, Painted Sunset Drive, Las Vegas, Nev.; forgery.
• Brandon Pittman, 25, Nugget Drive, Conyers; expired tag or revalidation decal, willful interference with emergency medical aid, DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, hit and run, failure to obey traffic control devices, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Brittany Partee, 36, Oscar Barton Road, Monroe; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Crew, 62, Klondike Road, Conyers; simple battery.
• Darion Cunningham, 28, Amberland Square, Atlanta; theft by receiving stolen property, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Kimberly Dawn Samms, 51, Lakeridge Circle, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica Ashley Wills, 31, Lakeridge Drive, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag or revalidation decal, no brake lights or working turn signals.
• Brandon Fairley, 26, Hillside Place, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Joanna Vaughn, 62, Rockmill Cove, Ellenwood; disorderly conduct.
• John Blakney, 44, Clifftop Drive, Loganville; theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Charles Lamont Leftwich, 47, Brownlee Drive, Tucker; failure to appear.
• Malika Williams, 33, North Decatur Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Johnathan Samuel Evans, 33, Zelda Drive, Atlanta; parole violation.
• Daniel Gay, 56, Chambers Drive, Conyers; burglary, hit and run.
• Brian Omar Kontor, 25, no address given; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• Steven Jerome Dean, 52, Azalea Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Garry Miller, 47, Queensland Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to yield right of way.
• Stanley Lee Lackey, 59, Barn Oak Court, Conyers; simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Mark Beckermesiter, 54, Michael Court, Conyers; violation of temporary protective order.
• Charlie Junior May, 33, Barn Oak Court, Conyers; simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Stewart Kimberly Lynch, 49, Hampton Trail, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine.
• Albert Williams Jr., 42, Salem Meadow Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Charles Daughtry, 43, Stone Bridge Trail, Conyers; simple battery, cruelty to children.
• Anthony McClure, 36, Milstead Avenue, Conyers; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts - five counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Miguel Lopez-Castillo, 36, Pinelog Road, Conyers; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Milinda Jamea Mitchell, 32, Aves Court, McDonough; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ja Bre Rivers, 29, Grandon Glen Way Conyers; possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jason Demetri Gordon, 28, Golfview Terrace, Conyers; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Larry Sylvester Simpson, 43, Springdale Road, Atlanta; illegal parking, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Ashford Chadwick Hunter, 46, Oxbow Road, Stone Mountain; illegal parking, DUI - alcohol.
• Darius Jamal Anderson, 19, Michael Road, Lithonia; theft by receiving property stolen in another state, fleeing/attempting to elude, no seat belt, willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving without headlights at night, driving on wrong side of undivided street, too fast for conditions, reckless driving.
• Courtney Quanesha Holt, 29, Cascade Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Justin Arnold, 27, Lawton Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Bri’Anna Catrice Stubbs, 26, Mockingbird Drive, Eatonton; operating motore vehicle while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, fleeing/attempting to elude, improper headlights.
• Quentin Jackson, 25, Country Woods Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, following too closely.
• Kelley Stewart Davis, 54, Ga. Highway 138, Loganville; probation violation.
• Cordarly Deangelo Murphy, 35, Cindy Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
