The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of April 30 to May 6:
• Frankie Junior Henderson, 53, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Omar F. Luis, 20, Eastview Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Samira Willey, 21, North 19th Street, Philadelphia, Penn.; disorderly conduct.
• Cassandra Thornton, 54, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; driving without a falid license, no insurance.
• Rahsaan Lateef Davis, 38, Weatherstone Circle; Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Jermiah Jewel-Johnson, 19, Hardin Street, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Rickie Lewis, 42, Tribble Gates Drive, Loganville; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Juwan Deionte Graham, 25, Camp Creek Parkway, College Park; probation violation.
• Damon Wilfred Hale Jr., 69, Ga. Highway 212, Conyers; dumping/burning or desposit of waste.
• Reberto Herrera, 36, Hamler Road, Lawrenceville; driving without a valid license.
• Joy Jones, 37, Lakeview Drive, Conyers; destruction/removal/concealment/encumbrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Yokie Green, 51, Westchester Parkway, Conyers; forgery, theft by taking.
• Raymone Eugene Henderson, 58, Creekview Court, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Robert Antonia Jackson, 52, Adel Drive, Loganville; theft by taking.
• Paul Michael Keavy, 33, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; failure to appear, battery.
• Daniel James Kelly, 28, Ga. Highway 212, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, burglary, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Madison Victoria Littell, 31, Oak Hill Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, burglary, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Patrick R. Singleton, 39, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; theft by receiving property stolen in another state, fleeing/attempting to elude, stop sign/yield sign violation, no seat belt.
• Terry Tyrone Harris, 46, North Main Street, Conyers; reckless conduct, discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
• Dominique Sanchez Collier, 27, Janmara Drive, Decatur; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Norman Wright, 23, Wesley Club, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Jose Lopez-Hernandez, 42, Karla Circle, Conley; failure to appear.
• Dorsie Jamal Burse, 33, Barshay Drive, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Mildred Johnson, 48, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• James Stone, 35, Gran Crique Drive, Roswell; probation violation.
• Nakia Johnson, 49, Highland Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Raheem Shaquan Dalhouse, 22, Green Way Court, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Dwayne Haynes, 33, Lake Ridge Circle; Conyers; probation violation.
• Lloyd Sean Foster, 43, Pawnee Drive, Rex; simple assault, robbery.
• Michael Donald Schildt, 41, Herds Creek Road, Monticello; hunting without permission, hunting without fluorescent orange.
• Elicia Arelia Howard-Bailey, 41, Amanda Drive, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Quaterius D. Smith, 32, Winnstead Place, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, open container, no tag.
• George Alveeno Underwood, 34, Centennial Drive, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Tatyanna Emon’nala Ashley, 22, S. Main Street, Conyers; failure to appear, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no insurance.
• Joshua Paul, 37, Silver Spur Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Ahkeem King, 23, St. James Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Adrian Dashonne Smith, 29, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; DUI - alcohol, wrong way on one-way street, improper headlights.
• Allie Marie Lockwood, 27, Woodcrest Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement, stop sign/yield sign violation, open container.
• Byron Keith Melton, 61, Conley Downs Lane, Decatur; impersonating a public officer or employee, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicle, illegal parking.
• Carlton George Scott, 34, Weathen Wood Place, Conyers; probation vion violation.
• Christopher Boss, 39, Jockey Club Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• David Wayne Lee, 57, Hi Roc Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Andre Clive Morrison, 45, Hampton Hill Court, Lawrenceville; public indecency.
• Jessica Ashley Wills, 31, Crooked Creek Way, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Michael Juante Franklin, 26, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
• Arthur Porter, 58, Edenfield Drive, Lithonia; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
• Quan Penn, 20, Old Salem Road, Conyers; aggravated battery.
• James Melford, 51, Lucky Place, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Calvin Edwards Jackson, 60, Smyrna Road, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Markell D. Redmond, 36, Tree Trail Parkway, Norcross; probation violation.
• Tyree R. Williams, 30, Trelawney run, Covington; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tarrance Christopher Barnwell, 40, Amble Side, McDonough; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Cornelius Solomon, 34, Westbury Road, Riverdale; failure to appear.
• Raeshawn Cunningham, 23, Ajo Way, Dallas; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/revoked license.
• Alexander Luciano Wilson, 23, Murphy Street, Midville; failure to appear.
• Jaiwan Ware, 24, Berkshire Bend, Conyers; operating motor vehicle wile license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, improper window tint.
• Chase Martin, 20, Alcovy Forest Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Heaven Mahogany Hodges, 19, Fairview Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Destiny Graham, 17, Salem Chase Way, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Nickolas Steven Johnson, 22, Lakemont Close, McDonough; criminal damage to property, probation violation.
• Ondre Kareem Young, 28, Falk Trace, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Luther Timothy, 26, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Alfred Ja’lea Johnson III, 23, Camary Court, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Jatanza Sanford, 29, Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem; DUI - alcohol.
• Stephen Gerod Sidwell, 56, Union Grove Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• John David Slaughter, 56, Park Circle Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, no seat belt.
• De’Juan Najahliq Llanos, 20, Oak Villas Court, Conyers; loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Zacarriea Stubbs, 20, Rockmoore Drive, Stone Mountain; financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, unlawful to possess/display or use any false/fraudulent/altered identification document, criminal conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Tiarrieon Beaugard, 19, Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville; obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged in official duties which results in serious harm, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction cart fraud, driving without a valid license, unlawful to possess/display or use any false/fraudulent/altered identification document.
• Marcia Newell, 59, Cornerstone, Conyers; battery.
