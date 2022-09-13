The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2022:
• Randy Small, 36, Rockview Lane, Conyers; open container, DUI - alcohol, no license on person, improper lane change.
• Chase Dale Hammonds, 26, Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, Fla.; probation violation.
• Lenorris Culbreath, 36, Bay Leaf Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Javon Dontay Jordan, 25, Willingham Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Iesha Lorm, 22, St. Clair Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Vincent Quarles, 61, Washington Street, Atlanta; forgery.
• Mykaela A. Chaney, 18, Virginia Court, Conyers; simple assault, simple battery against a police officer, simple assault.
• Danjae Kentasha Sutton, 22, Windsor Creek Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Justin Glenn Spell, 39, Moye Street, Barnesville; possession of methamphetamine.
• Cedarrius Rashand Williams, 29, Griffin Mountain Trail, Conyers; battery.
• Geoffrey Jerome Heine, 30, Catina Arch, Virginia Beach, Va.; sexual exploitation of children - five counts.
• Jason Brown, 41, U.S. Highway 280, Smiths, Ala.; rape, aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
• Brittany Nichole Elliott, 25, Cedar Creek Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• David Quintanar, 21, Sandune Drive, Norcross, probation violation.
• Brandon Antwan Roebuck, 37, Chestnut Lake, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Howard Terez Fuller, 32, Embarcadero Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Shelsey Monica Fortner, 21, NW 81 Street, Miami, Fla.; disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice.
• Vladimir Prokhor, 28, Coopers Drive, Lawrenceville; DUI - alcohol.
• Syncere Lashawn Pacley, 18, West 22nd, Erie, Penn; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Hassan J. Simmons, 21, Cook Road, Stockbridge; possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealment, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding.
• Kobe Griffin, 19, Saxony Drive, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana ; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance.
• Ryan Evans, 21, Watershaw Way, Fayetteville; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Torrie Ann Ketchem, 40, Buchanan Circle, Conyers; battery.
• Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, Upper River Road, Covington; aggravated assault, murder, felony murder.
• Uriel Plancarte, 26, Embassy Drive, Conyers; aggravated cruelty to animals, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jasmine Nicole Dean, 34, Crain Drive, Athens; failure to appear.
• Pletto McLarin Jones, 31, Heaton Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Willie Lee Geddis, 32, Brentson Lane, Ellenwood; simple battery.
• Brian Farrell, 35, Lucas Drive, Conyers; theft by taking, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Akilah Jaylin Teague, 23, Nina Court, Jonesboro; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana or K2.
• Plancarta Urial, 26, Armour Drive, Conyers; criminal damage to property, burglary, criminal trespass, cruelty to animals, interference with government property.
• Lawanda Michelle Martin, 46, Chambers Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling.
• Gregory Scott Epting, 58, Walnut Ridge Way, Covington; littering, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding.
• Jasmine D. Duncan, 21, Riley Hunter, Kinglsow; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, fleeing and attempting to elude police, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, driving without headlights at night, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license, driving without a valid license, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Nathen Deion Brown, 32, Eagles Beek Circle, Lithonia; improper lane change, DUI - alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, speeding.
• John Michael Taylor, 59, Cestline Drive, Duncan, Okla.; probation violation.
• Robin Carter, 57, Appaloosa Way, Conyers; deposit account fraud.
• Ketrich Reed, 37, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal trespass.
• Leon Quantez Thomas, 25, Roberts Drive, Atlanta; identity theft fraud.
• Jerry Armstrong Jr., 50, Country Club Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Stephanie Dickson, 41, Oakland Avenue, Conyers; failure to appear, hands free Georgia Act, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Jakya Newbill, 21, Bay Leaf Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Alexus Ariel Connelly, 29, Huddersfield Drive, Snellville; theft by conversion.
• Michael Burney, 21, Wilson Street, Gray; theft by receiving stolen property - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Latroy Hardwick, 18, Lincoln Street, Milledgeville; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Trevion Saulsbury, 18, Allen Memorial Drive, Milledgeville; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jaylen Godfard, 19, Main Street, Macon; theft by receiving stolen property - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement.
• Adrian Kelly Lane, 35, Utoy Circle, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Correy Terrell Robinson, 45, Arden Terrace Conyers; probation violation.
• Deldrick Harris, 29, Turner Street, Conyers; simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Celeberty C. Hamer, 24, Cambridge Woods Drive, Covington; failure to appear, too fast for conditions, speeding.
• Quantesa McDonald, 30, Turner Valley Circle, Conyers; reckless conduct, cruelty to children, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic threats and acts.
• Lacontai Cyncheria Holt, 46, Eloise Court, Atlanta; theft by receiving stolen property.
• John Holmes, 54, Lauren Park Road, Decatur; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, open container, theft by shoplifting.
• Ronald Eugene Cooper, 27, Rangewood Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Christopher Kell, 23, Old Covington Highway, Conyers; possession of cocaine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, theft by taking.
• Michael Lavelle Hudson, 37, Steam Engine Way, Conyers; cruelty to children, battery.
• Aleta Moore, 43, Cinnamon Oaks Circle, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Exie Alvin Glenn, 58, Boywood Court, Conyers; battery.
• Chris Bodiford, 20, Quail Manor Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Armoni Dayquon Gregory, 20, Concept 21 Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Kimberly Moyer, 32, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; theft by taking, simple battery.
• Briona Dwayna Gist, 31, Cowan Road, Covington; battery, sexual battery.
• Andrew Nathan Seagraves, 37, Sycamore Street, Stockbridge; contempt of court.
• Joseph Dacosta, 24, Wittering Way, Conyers; reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no license plate, no head or eye protection device.
• Quentavia C. Cratic, 27, Thompson Street, Griffin; failure to appear.
• Alfred Baker, 48, Brookride Drive, Loganville; failure to appear.
• Jodi Ann Lanigan-Ledrew, 33, Westminister Lane, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Khalil Otis Moon, 22, Middleton Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Brendicia Chanelle Cospy, 28, Nuggett Drive, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children.
• Nicholas D. Peoples, 24, Travers Creek Trail, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, firearm used by convicted felon during commission of felonies, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing ID of vehicle, expired tag, no insurance.
• James Fredrick Bush Jr., 29, Marci Street, Snellville; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Robert Daniel Askew, 26, Garden City Court, Lithonia; simple battery against police officer.
• Treve’l Jahquel Bethell, 24, Cobbs Ferry Drive, Decatur; obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, failure to use due care.
