The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 14-20, 2022:
Brianna McGuire-McDowell♦ , 28, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Gregory Darnell Thurman♦ , 54. Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Ryshawn R. Tines♦ , 34, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Stella Gabrielle Pulliam♦ , 34, Old Atlanta Hwy., Covington, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Oscar Danilo Monroy-Gonzalez♦ , 30, Forest Villa Drive NW, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Marlon Randolph Underhill♦ , 47, Glad Dale Drive SE, Conyers, battery.
♦ Cornell James Harp♦ , 48, Keswick Village Court NE, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; forgery 2nd degree.
♦ Joshua Marrero-Mejias♦ , 23, Adrian Circle SW, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Kevon David Mercurious♦ , 30, Creekside Trail, Covington, criminal trespass; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Jordan Alexander Merriweather♦ , 19, St. George Place, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Duane McKay Haywood♦ , 21, Parr Farm Road, Covington, entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony (6 counts); criminal attempt to commit a felony (2 counts).
♦ Ronald Terry Squires♦ , 62, Hwy. 138, Oxford, violate family violence order; aggravated stalking; hold for other agency.
♦ Daquan Arquavious Dennis♦ , 22, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Matthew Scott Seagle♦ , 33, W. Hightower Trail, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Niema Dominque Graham♦ , 32, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nicholas V. Reindl♦ , 25, Stockbridge, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyson Williams♦ , 18, Picadilly Court, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Marcus Quintrellas Shaffer♦ , 18, Woodbridge Way, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Breanna Marie Calise♦ , 30, Green Valley Drive, Oxford, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; DUI — driving under the influence of multiple substances.
♦ David Babona♦ , 22, Decatur, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Steve Claude Morris Jr♦ ., 23, Knollwood Circle SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; tire requirements; defective equipment.
♦ Jordan Perry Curtis♦ , 34, no address, violation of probation.
♦ Donna Jobe♦ , 58, Jessica Way, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Aneaka Necole Ukah♦ , 37, Tucker Mill Road, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Ishmael Robert Murillo♦ , 37, Sigman Road, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple assault; giving false name/address or birthday to law enforcement officer; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Briana Ja’el Copeland♦ , 26, Carrollton, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; bribery; no seat belt; hold for other agency.
♦ Jamyass Brown♦ , 30, Bridgewater Way, Conyers, aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (4 counts).
♦ Rico D’eric Price♦ , 32, Christian Circle, Covington, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Gary Lanell Brown♦ , 57, McCollum Road SW, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; traffic signal.
♦ Yero Simson♦ , 38, McDonough, traffic signal; obscured or failure to display license plate; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane.
♦ D’Vonte Meco Stewart♦ , 29, Ellenwood, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Kevon B. Brown♦ , 21, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Andrew Morris Hibbert Jr.♦ , 32, Fall River Drive, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud (13 counts).
♦ Jonathan Alexander Baltimore♦ , 31, Lilburn, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Willie James Clark♦ , 64, Cherry Hill Road, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts).
♦ Benjamin Oti♦ , 25, Ebenezer Road, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Ranisha Renee Caliste♦ , 28, Main Street South, Conyers, reckless conduct; discharge of firearm on property of another; discharge of firearm while under influence of drugs or alcohol.
♦ Richard John Knowles♦ , 24, Flat Shoals Road, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; illegal parking, open container.
♦ Deanna Marie Brown♦ , 30, Bridges Way, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Belial Wright♦ , 19, Cherokee Way SE, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony; simple assault; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Joseph Gooden♦ , 37, Milwaukee, Wis., theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; giving false name/address or birthday to law enforcement officer; fraudulent driver’s license or ID card.
♦ Morgan Gary♦ , 59, South Main Street, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Cornelldrick Lavonta Roy♦ , 28, Jonesboro, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol (2 counts); duty striking unattended vehicle; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Karesh Manuel Collins Jr.♦ , 29, Windy Hill Road, Conyers, battery.
♦ Regina Louise Morgan♦ , 57 S. Main Street NE, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Lizziebeth Ann Banks♦ , 34, Decatur, theft by conversion — felony; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Michael Leon Gillion♦ , 47, W. Adrian Circle, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Shaneitra Wood♦ , 30, St. James Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children.
♦ Jason Brandon Jones,♦ 40, Farmer Road NW, Conyers, violation of probation.
♦ Alphonso Philmour Bailey♦ , 33, Havenwest Lane, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Krystal Marshall Woolf♦ , 35, Plantation Boulevard SE, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree; maintaining a disorderly house.
♦ Nathan Edward Glenn♦ , 47, Bridle Creek NW, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer; violation by pedestrian/cross other than crosswalk.
♦ Malcolm Jauval Spears III♦ , 47, Lakeview Drive, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Raymon Catting♦ , 32, College Park, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Darrell Odoms♦ , 31, Country Walk Way SE, Conyers, criminal trespass, hold for other agency.
♦ Robert Adam Bryant, 51, King Court SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency.
