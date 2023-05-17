The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 7 - May 13:
• Jovani Story, 24, Walden Way, Flowery Branch; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Lopez Alirosay Ramirez, 46, Waterside Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• Shantavia Wymbs, 29, Cutters Mill Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Jennifer Parada-Alavez, 21, Old Salem Road, Conyers; stop sign/yield sign violation, fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving without a valid license.
• Tometha Glover, 41, Oak Villas Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kennerly O. Denard, 38, Candler Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Dennis Kearse, 24, Granite Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Shamisha Latina Washington, 33, Waldrop Place, Decatur; keeping a place of prostitution, pimping.
• James Wesley Stephens, 35, Russwood Avenue, Stone Mountain; keeping a place of prostitution, pimping.
• Joseph Ryan Hughes, 36, Susans Way, Snellville; probation violation.
• Chance Austin Harris, 27, Tiffany Drive, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tyler S. Gray, 27, Melody Ridge, Conyers; battery.
• Tonya Pae Felix, 49, Winchester Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jacque Johnson, 22, Kelly Boulevard, Dallas; failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement, furnishing/purchasing and possession of alcholic beverages by persons below legal age, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Luis Gonzalez, 29, Broad Street, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• Yana Renitia Arnold, 45, Exchange Place, Conyers; simple assault.
• Alberto Santiago Avelo, 43, Sarah lane, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Jennifer Parada-Alavez, 21, Old Salem Road, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, no insurance, reckless driving.
• Grayson O. Maness, 18, Mountainview Circle, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Bobby Payne, 35, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Roderick Antrawn Henderson, 44, Fairclivt Drive, Covington; driving within a gore/median or emergency lane, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Amani Johnson, 25, Wren road, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Quentin Xavier Strong, 40, Wisteria Way, Athens; DUI alcohol/controlled substance, open container, driving within a gore/median or emergency lane, traffic signal.
• Deandre Lee Lewis, 32, Chambers Drive, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Robert B. Ellisor, 53, Spring Street, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• David Reyes Domingez, 32, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; speeding, no license on person, following too closely, driving without a valid license.
• Glynn Eric Moody, 47, Johnson Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• David Eugene Ward, 60, Broad Street, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Travis Alton Goodwin, 30, Highland Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Montavious Labrawn Dennis, 37, Chiltren Court, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• William Davis, 37, Pleasant Hill Road, College Park; failure to appear.
• Christopher John Thomas, 44, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Cleveland Jones II, 42, Dana Court, Lithonia; destruction/removal/concealment/encumbrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Kedrick Kenyatta Riley, 34, Providence Circle, Stonecrest; terroristic threats and acts.
• David Mark Bell, 55, Oakdale Road, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Christopher Lashawn Stafford, 39, Orchard Grove, Stone Mountain; identity fraud, forgery.
• Cedric Undray Daniel Jr., 30, Boulder Springs Drive, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Krystal Mashall Woolf, 36, Plantation Boulevard, conyers; probation violation.
• Jayden Isaiah Wilson-Robinson, 18, River Mill Trail, Conyers; financial transaction card fraud - six counts.
• Audrey Steed, 65, Carillon Drive, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Deanne Marie Phillip, 27, Sigman Road, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Hezekiah Rawlins Philip, 30, Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; failure to appear.
• Cordae Jermaine Sweet, 17, Channing Drive, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Harbonius Cornelius Allen, 67, Woodbridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Artura Saavedra-Chavez, 35, Blackburn Way, Duluth; driving without a valid license, illegal parking.
• Dantavious R. Clark, 39, Streamside Court, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Andy Wayne Anderson, 72, Teri Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Amanda Colean Briscoe, 33, Mount Zion Road, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, improper headlights.
• Darnell Glass, 17, Bobwhite Lane, Conyers; violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, battery.
• De’Juan Najahliq Llanos, 20, Oak Villas Court, Conyers; carrying a concealed weapon.
• Kenan Scott Lehmann, 48, Maplewood Drive, Spring, Texas; forgery, theft by deception.
• Jason Michael Cossiboon, 46, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children, probation violation.
• Angel Arenas, 29, Rosemary Lane, Conyers; open container, no license on person, no seat belt, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Christopher Nolley, 19, Blackberry Lane, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, learners permit/no drivers license, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper window tint.
• Ronnie Allen King, 36, Holly Hill Drive, Covington; open container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Lachaunti Tyirashae Simpson, 20, Chesterfield Way, Conyers; carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass.
• Natalie Louise Hearn, 31, Ridgeland Court, Lilburn; failure to appear.
• Monta Lamont Hunter, 30, West Meadows Drive, Salem; probation violation.
• Leah Larraine Hudson, 19, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; simple battery.
• Byron Joel Morris, 43, Sunrise Drive, Nashville, Tenn.; probation violation.
• Cahanna Baht Salter, 44, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; simple battery.
• Solomon Willis, 36, Underwood Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Frederick Cunningham, 60, Scott Street, Conyers; possessio nof cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to drive on right hand side of road.
• Keevan Makai Bailey, 20, Clearwater Terrace, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Etris Burdett, 41, Upland Ridge Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Patrick Lamar Vonner, 36, Private Drive, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Amanda Williams, 26, Beecher Street, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Terry Joe Kudelka, 65, McDonough Highway, Conyers; unlawful conduct during 911 call.
• Yamonte Quintez Cooper, 25, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; disorderly conduct, probation violation.
• Dexter Smith, 53, Mason Turner Road, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cathy Faye Sizemore, 67, Riverclift Drive, Covington; battery.
• Gary M. Davis, 52, Mountainview Drive, Covington; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Neveah King, 18, Blue Mountain road, Anniston, Ala.; battery, cruelty to children.
