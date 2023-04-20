The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of April 9 to April 15:
• Chico Adropoluso Miles, 42, Magna Carta Drive, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Equavas Dion Lackey, 42, Brown Road, Covington; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Joesha Davis, 24, Wincrest Drive, Covington; speeding, DUI - alcohol.
• Sylvia Winfield, 23, David Lane, Atlanta; disorderly conduct.
• Willie James Gipson Jr., 27, Indian Creek Drive, Albany; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights.
• Ralph Dennie Blackman Jr., 53, Carr Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Naterrious Hight, 25, Saint Clair Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Montinez Rodrigus Franklin, 26, Freemont Street, Snellville; theft by taking.
• Joslyn Keyuna Smith, 27, Livingston Lane, Covington; theft by taking.
• Samuel Raines, 36, Hunting Creek, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, terroristic threats and acts, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, probation violation, failure to appear.
• Caleb Demon Roulhac, 21, Saddle Ridge Drive, Lithonia; theft of service.
• Everton E. Lee, 26, Country Trace, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ajanai Patrice Ophelia Cannon, 24, Harper Street, Villa Rica; probation violation.
• Victoria Lynn Canas, 24, Victoria Lane, Stockbridge; criminal trespass.
• Arliee Dwayne Johnson, 42, Miller Bottom Road, Loganville; probation violation.
• Jaalen Brinkley, 21, Cane Avenue, Social Circle; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, speeding, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Skyler Douglas Myers, 23, La Maison Drive, Lawrenceville; theft by taking, reckless conduct.
• Sassama Nadia Funna, 22, S. Main Street, Conyers; affray.
• Jovani Salmon, 25, Covington Highway, Decatur; loitering and prowling, entering auto.
• Fredrick Osric Ivey, 33, Creekside Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Timothy Tyrone Carr Jr., 28, Martin Road, Stone Mountain probation violation.
• William Crumbley, 42, Hi Roc Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Saleh Samaad Mercer, 26, Gateway Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Audrey Faye Martin, 69, Hewlett Street, Conyers; false statements/writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
• Montray Ali Copeland, 23, Pennybrook Lane, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Samantha Lee Adams, 44, Ga. Highway 138, Conyers; battery.
• Angelia L. Hunter, 21, Hinson Circle, Carrollton; probation violation.
• Deon Dorian Watkins, 39, Sweetsberry Drive, Alpharetta; failure to appear.
• Alija Pennamon, 24, Grove Field Place, Lithonia; cruelty to children, battery.
• Kiara Michelle Lockhart, 27, Eastmont Drive, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Bryana Edwards-Dewitt, 30, Pine Log Road, Conyers; battery, aggravated assault.
• Zaria Amir McDowell, 22, Millcrest Walk, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Demario Gregory, 18, Winchester Way, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, aggravated assault.
• Shanekia Shanay Penson, 32, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; driving without a valid license, open container.
• Benjamin Talley, 22, Hastings Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Bruce Barnes, 42, Wiggins Street, Lithonia; theft by conversion.
• Laquan Hugh-Von Lucas, 36, Chapel Hill Lane, Marietta; failure to appear.
• Justin Tyler Beck, 32, Columbia Drive, Decatur; theft by conversion.
• Donnie T. Whatley, 35, Pinedale Circle, Conyrs; failure to appear.
• Morgan Tyler Helms, 31, Lenora Road, Snellville; probation violation.
• Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 32, Rosemary Lane, Conyers; operating motor vehicle wile license suspended or revoked, expired tag or revalidation decal, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Rodney Allen Saylor, 43, Lennox Road, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Christopher Johnson, 49, Elaine Drive, Decatur; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement when engaged in official duties which results in serious harm.
• Nehemiah James Jones, 35, Brookridge Drive, Loganville; failure to appear.
• Michelle Mickey Collins, 42, Holifield Road, Covington; contempt of court.
• Robert Steven Hall Jr., 37, Robin Hood Road, Covington; theft of service.
• Demarcus Deontre Howard, 28, Big Valley Trail, Stone Mountain; disorderly conduct.
• Jakayla Onesha Mary Jones, 17, Old Dover Way, Conyers; battery, disrupt/interfere with public school.
• Carlos Amond Neal, 37, Camelot Drive, Atlanta; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, false imprisonment, armed robbery.
• Charles Powers, 70, Lake Haynes Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Theresa Montgomery, 43, Ousley Court, Decatur; theft by receiving stolen property, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Emanuel Faulk, 58, Memorial Drive, Atlanta; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, display of license plates, failure to signal.
• Leondre Rojas, 25, Carol Circle, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Steven Myles Logue, 34, Lakeshore Road, Pelham; probation violation.
• Romeo Velasco-Torres, 35, Lanecrest Drive, Charlotte, N.C.; DUI- alcohol, traffic signal, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Leonard Burke, 50, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Taevion Ira-Tremell Thomas, 21, Forest Lane, Dallas, Texas; burglary.
• William Martin Fonda, 37, Bethel Road, Conyers; simple battery.
• Jimmy Treadwell, 59, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; driving without valid license, probation violation.
• Jaiwan Ware, 24, Sunset Ridge Drive, Lithia Springs; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Leah Johnae Lewis, 24, Miller Grove Road, Lithonia; traffic signal, no brake lights, willful obstruction of law enforcement, defective equipment, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence.
• Gantry Habersham, 45, no address given; theft by receiving stolen property.
• A’Shanti Gibson, 24, Cindy Lane, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Karrine R. Cooper, 40, S. Main Street, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Quindarius Lamarcus Wright, 20, Meadow View Court, Conyers; simple battery, cruelty to children.
• Marcus Terell Cordy, 37, Oakwood Drive, Covington; open container, DUI - alcohol, no insurance.
• Urandu Bernard Brown, 42, Surrey Trail, Conyers; simple battery.
• Aubrey Darnell Sinkfield, 37, Turnstone Road, Stockbridge; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-relate objects.
• Adrian Jerell Howard, 25, Stoneleigh Drive, Conyers; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Ty’Mir Carson, 22, Camellia Lane, Lithonia; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, willful obstruction of law enforcement, forgery.
• Jennifer Renee Wimberly, 40, Windsor Walk, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jamari Jackson, 23, Gollo Way, Lithonia; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, willful obstruction of law enforcement, forgery.
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.