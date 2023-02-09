The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2023:
• Anthony Eberechi Adieme, 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, DUI - drugs, loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct.
• Justin Lee Thedy, 19, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; battery - two counts
• Jerome Lamar Goodwin, 32, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; violation of a temporary protective order.
• Cedric Leroy Richardson, 54, Maple Street, Madison; probation violation.
• Amanda Leigh Daniell, 39, Riverside Trail, Conyers; theft by deception - two counts, theft by taking.
• Madison Vaught, 21, White Birch Drive, Covington; battery.
• Brian O. Reed, 18, Falcons Crossing, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Vincent Tyler Lewis, 33, Elm Ridge Way, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Tabitha F. Bussier, 31, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Kenny Gomez, 21, Woodcliff Road, Lilburn; driving without tail lights, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Nia Davis, 22, Wellington Drive, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jameeze Perry, 18, Bramble Trail, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jameel Cloud Jr., 21, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington; felony fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, speeding, reckless driving.
• Gregory Lebron Bates, 38, Harbor Landing, Roswell; probation violation.
• Duval Robinson, 37, Chelsea Downs Drive, Conyers; loitering and prowling, criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lequincy Shepherd, 22, Long Cane Road, LaGrange; loitering and prowling, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, forgery, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Decari Brewer, 23, Country Court, Carrollton; being party to a crime, theft gy taking, loitering and prowling.
• Tristen Lee-Ann Corbin, 20, Miller Road, Hoganville; being party to a crime, loitering and prowling, theft by taking.
• John Bradley Sauer, 25, Crystal Beach Lane, Bluffton, S.C.; loitering and prowling, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Peter Anthony Jackson, 39, Belmont Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Djuante James, 34, Marjorie Road, Snellville; theft by conversion.
• Eric Antwane Radford, 44, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Lakia Gardner, 19, Weldon Drive, Snellville; battery, aggravated assault.
• Darius Nathaniel Simpson, 18, Cambridge Way, Covington; battery.
• Ronald Dyer Jr., 34, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathan Lynn Byrum, 32, Woodbridge Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Villaneuva Jose Luis Castillo, 24, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; driving without valid license, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Zachary Allen Cowe, 25, Jackson Street, Newnan; DUI - alcohol, stopping/parking on roadway.
• Theodore Walker, 19, Raiders Ridge Drive, Lithonia; speeding, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, driving without a valid license.
• Gregory Stephen McCormick, 59, Kirkus Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Almeta Renae Martin, 39, Ray Drive, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Gary St. Claire Kinard, 25, Meadowview Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Breyonna Alexis Stephens, 23, Cochise Trail, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Gary lee Keller Jr., 41, Tucker Mill Court, Conyres; failure to appear.
• Demetrius Montay Martin, 25, Oakwood Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• William Crumbley, 42, Hi Roc Road, Conyers; probation violation, fugitive from justice.
• Alex Reid, 23, Athens Highway, Loganville; criminal trespass.
• Jorge Ivan Gonzalez-Miranda, 36, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; battery - two counts.
• Yemaya Simone Lyles, 26, Riveria Drive, Conyers; forgery, identity theft fraud, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, speeding.
• Jimmy Cordova-Gonzalez, 21, no address given, disorderly conduct.
• Johnny Lewis Goodrum, 33, River Road, Ellenwood; burglary.
• A’shonna Wright, 19, Coal Shovel, Conyers; cruelty to children.
• Arthur Porter, 58, Edenfield Drive, Lithonia; criminal trespass.
• Tameka Marie Major, 42, Sugar Hill Lane, Conyers; battery.
• Cameron Kirksey, 18, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Scheduel I or II controlled substance.
• Averell D. Floyd, 63, Squire Lane, Conyers; duty to stop at accident, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
• LaSheania Yashine Parker, 45, Puckett Street, Covington; false report of theft.
• Jordan Ali Galan, 20, Morgan Park Drive, Stockbridge; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, failure to obey traffic control devices, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Jorge Hugo Gomez, 64, Mar Sha Drive, Anniston, Ala.; disorderly conduct.
• Isabel Gomez, 58, Mar Sha Drive, Anniston, Ala.; disorderly conduct.
• Jatonia Deviena Sanford, 34, Creste Drive, Decatur; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, soliciting money in roadway.
• Kai Amber Hall, 41, Classic Drive, Conyers; reckless conduct.
• Thane Allen Greene, 60, Carrington Circle, Covington; no tag lights, DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement, open container.
• Herbert Hackney, 60, Bell Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Warren Columbus, 53, Cannon Street, Decatur; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of any controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, DUI - multiple substances, failure to maintaine lane, open container.
• Ricardo Martinez Stevenson, 34, Raven Circle, Lithonia; failure to appear, probation violation, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, no address change within 30 days, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license.
• Jerome Edward Sears, 44, Emerson Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Willie Ben Jeter, 36, Thomas Road, decatur; DUI - alcohol, no license on person, reckless driving, following too closely.
• Marvin Lee Vines Jr., 41, Greenfield Way, Covington; contempt of court.
• Jemaly Michel Thelusma, 34, Bridges Way, Covington fales statements/writings.
• Ronald Jurges, 47, Hi Roc Circle, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine.
• Cree S. Nix, 33, Westeria Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Roahan Anthony Fergus, 30, Avondale Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Patrick R. Singleton, 38, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Joshua Cain Gresham-Hall, 32, Leighs Grove Way, Grayson; failure to appear.
• Samad Tyrice Gonzales, 35, Glennwood Drive, Rockhill, S.C.; failure to appear.
• Alberto Acevedo, 49, Peaks Landing, Conyers; theft of lost or mislaid property.
