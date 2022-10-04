Rockdale County Jail.jpg

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:

• Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2, possession and use of drug related objects.

