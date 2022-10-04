The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:
• Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Jakhoi J. Hodge, 28, Odyssey Lane, Conyers; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase/possess/have under control cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2.
• Federico Hilario Cordova, 42, New Street, Conyers; child molestation.
• Quintavius Deion Mincey, 28, Summit Creek Drive, Stone Mountain; hit and run, driving without a valid license.
• Marquaie Lawrence Johnson, 26, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; false imprisonment, kidnapping, simple assault.
• Tommy O. Chandler, 48, Great River Parkway, Loganville; probation violation.
• Wonseleah K. Yleah, 27, Creekview Trail, Decatur; false statements/writings, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Chenelle M. Joycely Dustin, 31, Fieldstone Lane, Conyers; theft by conversion, permits unlicensed person to drive, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no address change in 30 days.
• Donte Hunte, 31, High Brook Way, Conyers; no address change in 30 days, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, theft by conversion.
• Gian Ochelle Windham, 36, Forest Brook Drive, Covington; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Phillip Reeves, 45, Conductor Lane, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container, failure to yield right of way, failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving stolen property, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Chelsea Nicole Gorman, 35, Presidential Circle, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Jose Jael Estrada, 19, Presidential Circle, Conyers, simple battery.
• Bobby J. Robinson, 49, Lee Whatley Drive, Lithonia; aggravated assault, simple assault, battery.
• Florencia Loana Modesto, 31, Otsego Street, Encino, Calif.; theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Wynlanda Allen, 28, Thornwood Crest, Stone Mountain; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Lindy Clark, 34, Sharon Church road, Loganville; probation violation.
• Richmond Eugene Boggs III, 40, Virgil Hunt Road, Cleveland, Ohio; probation violation.
• Conroy C. Campbell, 38, Morris Lane, Winder; aggravated assault.
• Nicole Mitchell, 50, Carr Road, Conyers; criminal trespass, simple battery, probation violation.
• Wes Jalen Hampton, 22, Deering Road, Conyers; battery.
• Sammie Young, 33, Burgundy Drive, Columbus; criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
• Benjamin A. Johansen, 21, Cluster Lane, Grayson, failure to appear.
• Sheronda A. Davis, 52, Silver Willow Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Keith Lamar Morgan, 60, Ashford Loop, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• William Joseph Toath, 42, Sissonville Drive, Charleston, W.Va.; operation a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name/address/birthday.
• Shaquille T. Wright, 28, Darro-Russell Road, Shadydale; failure to appear.
• Rovie Marquavious Taylor, 36, Snapfinger Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Osniel Oriol Amaya-Gonzalez, 30, Friarcreek Loop, Round Rock, Texas; theft by shoplifting.
• Eric Lavar Roberson, 39, Lovers Lane road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Sammie Young, 33, Burgundy Drive, Columbus; aggravated assault - two counts.
• Robin Hightower, 65, Sandy Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, reckless driving.
• Mitchell Heard, 32, Guide Post Lane, Stone Mountain; display of license plates, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no address change in 30 days.
• Anastashia Hong Nhung Han, 21, Chestnut Drive, Doraville; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, speeding.
• Deandre Montez Hayes, 35, The Fontainbleau, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol
• Wanda Allison, 47, Cedar Creek Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, simple assault.
• O’Neal Jaquan Robinson, 23, Cedar Creek Drive, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Naim Prince Sayles, 19, Dowing Park Drive, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Derrick L. Spivey, 56, Rockmont Circle, Conyers; violation of temporary protective order, improper lane change, theft by receiving stone property.
• Fenaire Francois, 40, no address listed; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement, cruelty to children.
• Raheem McCollum, 26, Fall River, Conyers; no brake lights, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shaun Maynard Adams, 52, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; false imprisonment, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, cruelty to children.
• Antwan Daniel Ragin, 39, Lake Birch Drive, Covington; kidnapping - if person kidnapped received bodily injury, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault.
• Quinton Obrien Bandy, 31, Surrey Trail, Conyers; simple battery, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct.
• John Doe, no age, no address; simple assault.
• Jasmine Lasha Durrett, 30, Magnolia Way, Atlanta; reckless conduct, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Robert Broughton, 35, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, DUI- alcohol, open container, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Azul Sayyed Karrien, 27, Salem Road, Conyers; handicapped parking, giving false name/address/birthday to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, probation violation.
• Channie William, 31, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container.
• Jacoby Oliver, 18, Al Jennah Boulevard, Locust Grove; loitering and prowling.
• Robert Stith, 32, Toney Drive, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, open container, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without taillights, probation violation.
• Matthew George Oats, 36, Keswick Village, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Wade Randolph Bowen, 55, Roland Manor Drive, Dacula; display of license plates, theft by taking, criminal damage to property.
• Chasity Wright, 31, Camelot Drive, Atlanta; theft by conversion.
• Garrison Blair Shafer, 21, Lakeridge Circle, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, no insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Amaya Shunta Hester, 17, Rountree Drive, Riverdale; theft by deception, identity theft fraud.
• Davineo Bigsby, 33, Rue Fontanie Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Marvin Montgomery McKenzie, 47, Walnut Street, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Marshall Thomas, 28, no address listed, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Barry Joseph, 19, no address listed; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
