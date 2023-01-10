The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:
• Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Walter Kareem Jernigan, 47, no address given; probation violation.
• Shyzaiah Jean Glover, 19, Heritage, Stone Mountain; theft by shoplifting.
• David Scott Broughton, 17, McDonough Highway, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Denasia Wright, 17, Laurel Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Damon Emmanuel Davis, 38, West Morgan Bluff Court, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Myasia Antoinette Dewitt, 27, Vinings Parkway, Smyrna; duty of owner to keep dog under control.
• Quyeriii M. Anderson, 25, Peaks Landing, Conyers; simple battery.
• Taylor Brown, 27, Fieldview Lane, Covington; simple assault, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog.
• Floyd Christopher Pittman, 32, Laurel Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Chrischen Kennedy, 35, McGiboney Place, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher McRae, 28, Willow Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jaide D. Peterson, 30, Buck Creek Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Kim O’neal Dennis, 49, Airport Road, Oxford; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, traffic signal violation, acquiring license plate tor purpose of concealing, littering.
• Jamishia Williams, 18, Mornison, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Ann McCullough, 19, Mornson Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• William August Barnes, 58, Oak Forest Drive, Conyers; battery, criminal trespass.
• Tajana Denee Reid, 30, Claystone Road, Athens; speeding, no licence on person.
• Aderious Kelly, 34, Corners Circle, Lithonia; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Lowell Curtis Brown, 43, Mill Stone Bluff, Monroe; probation violation.
• Bobbie Darlene Lutrell, 48, Rainey Road, Temple; probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Wilson, 51, Falcon Ridge, Covington; probation violation.
• Patricia Griffin, 50, Kingston Lane, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Raymond Thomas Goings, 44, Hampton Place, Covington; fugitive from justice.
• Kassidy Allison Stanley, 23, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; DUI - alcohol, no license on person, open container.
• George William Levett III, 27, Winding Woods Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Wilderness, 37, Marshall Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Akil Al’Hijr White, 34, Weems Road, Tucker; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Tonny Juliao, 35, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
• Matthew Scott, 18, Channing Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Vincent Deandre Miles, 30, Spring Street, Carrollton; probation violation.
• Michael Nathan Jones, 21, Randolph Road, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Jeremiah Clemons, 19, Oak Hill Road, Covington; improper headlights, improper window tint, cracked windshield, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kevin Orlando Ordouez, 23, no address given; public drunk, disorderly conduct.
• Beaugard Isley, 59, Blueberry Lane, Conyers; stop sign/yield sign violation, DUI - alcohol.
• Jamarius K. Washington, 25, Brandy Woods Trail, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Kevin Dewayne Delee, 33, Carr Road, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, battery.
• Chavaris Jarel Redmon, 36, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, improper window tint, driving without a valid license.
• Derrick Oshea Paul Fields, 35, Plantation Boulevard, Conyers; probation violation.
• Alexander L. Wilson, 23, Joy Road, Augusta; failure to appear.
• Antonio Demarcus Cameron, 35, Waldrop Place, Decatur; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, fugitive from justice, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rafael Lashawn Smith, 41, South Hicks Circle, Conyers; probation violation, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Antigus D. Pullum Jr., 23, Brookview Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Marc Anthony Harrell Jr., 43, Pine Ridge Trail, Conyers; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jamal Shaw II, 28, River Road, Ellenwood; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tayla Mullings, 22, Jenna Lane, Covington; giving false name/address or date of birth to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Makayla Marie Grimes, 21, Kriston Place, Covington; battery, simple battery.
• Robert Aiken, 58, FFA FHA Camp Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Arkell Andrus, 17, Renaissance Way, Conyers; simple battery, possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18.
• Gary St. Clair Kinard, 25, Meadowview Court, Conyers; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Sondra Levee, 29, Shelmire Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.; willful obstruction of law enforcement, false statements/writings.
• Kamarkus Lanard Norman, 42, Clubhouse Way, Conyers; cruelty to children, battery.
• Fletcher Paul Smith Jr., 58, Brannen Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Brandon C. Hurst, 33, Maple Street, Conyers; fugitive from justice.
• Charlie Junior May, 33, Barn Oak Court, Conyers; aggravated battery, criminal trespass.
• Marcus Lashawn Rivers, 26, Kenville Lane, Decatur; probation violation.
• Mambala Silliby Jawneh, 30, Brockett Place, Clarkston; probation violation.
• James Goodman, 39, Reflection Creek Drive, Conyers; destruction/removal/concealment/encubrance/transfer of property subject to security interest.
• Brandon A. Jackson-Brown, 29, Johnson Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jason Jay Nelson Jr., 21, Cherokee Way, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Teantjuan Rakethan Hill, 33, Cenie Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Norman K. Amrein, 46, Cambridge Creek, Conyers; failure to appear.
