The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 28 to July 4:
• Demarcus Terrell Almond, 29, Pepper Tree Lane, Douglasville; probation violation.
• Darnell M. Brown, 35, East McIntosh Road, Griffin; theft by taking.
• Christopher Moore, 56, Old Covington Road, Conyers; terrorist threats and acts.
• Lonnie Alonzo Midget, 61, Muirforest Way, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Jermaine Webb, 37, Clarendon Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Nicholas Brian Powell, 27, Park Place, Conyers; false imprisonment, simple assault, battery.
• Cierra Janae Howard, 20, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; simple assault.
• James Timothy McWilliams, 65, Concord Drive, Decatur; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kamron Leighton Anderson, 19, Almand Branch Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of drugs, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, criminal damage to property.
• Gemini Lemus, 20, Summerchase Drive, Duluth; criminal damage to property.
• Jordan Smith, 22, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, criminal damage, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Candred Caldell Chester, 39, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; aggravated assault.
• Tashinia Jeneva Steverson, 45, Delk Road, Marietta; theft by conversion.
• Jeffrey Brandon Deaton, 51, Maurice Drive, Wilburn; probation violation.
• Demetrius M. Glover, 59, Jackson Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Edward Smith, 38, Marseille, Conyers; parole violation.
• Kayla Shree Worthy, 36, Troupe Smith Road, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Craig Anthony Sneed, 62, Lyndhurst Way, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jasmine Wade, 31 Crest Valley Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
• Dyajonae Tashia Mouzon, 24 Milstead Avenue, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Brad Frimpong, 18, no address given; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jeremy Lee Bruce, 36, Colt Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jonathan Clinton Dolly, 20, Big Horn Court, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of drugs, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, theft by receiving stolen property, probation violation.
• Randall Jesse Smith, 26, Dogwood Drive, Conyers; probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Jay Salster, 37, Cherry Hill Lane, Conyers; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Stephen Wade Huckaby, 42, Peachtree Street, Griffin; theft by taking.
• Alrick Orlando James, 35, Calumet Farm Lane, Snellville; probation violation.
• Ainsworth Grant, 50, Spring Creek Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Jacqueline Nicole Ducios, 29, Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio; theft by taking, criminal trespass.
• Neal Allen Christian, 27, Rivercrest Lane, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Octavious Tyric Howard, 20, Riverwalk Place, College Park; terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct - five counts, discharge of firearm on or near public highway.
• Jaylin Andarius Rashad Carter, 22, Brickstone Parkway, Covington; theft by receiving, illegal parking.
• Diamond Laister, 17, Morrison Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Larry Houston, 24, Iris Lake Road, McDonough; willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving without tail lights.
• Marquale Lawrence Johnson, 26, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of drugs, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, suspended license.
• Marquez Rasheed Gill, 23, Briar Hill Lane, Coneyrs; failure to appear.
• Julie Ann Nichols, 74, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Joshua Brian Thompson, 29, Lorick Avenue, Columbia, S.C.; probation violation, failure to appear.
• Kenneth James Blash II, 33, Allenwood Road, Milledgeville; theft by taking.
• Ronreaco Wendell Bailey, 31, Seven Islands Road, Madison; probation violation.
• Delia Paulette Redd, 55, Grandview Road, Mansfield; theft by shoplifting.
• Naketah Bounds, 40, Stewart Avenue, Irvington, N.J.; failure to appear.
• Aaron Glenn Haley, 24, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; speeding, reckless driving, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Erik Deon May, 46, Kevin Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Elijah Voughn Jones, 18, Marshall Lane, Conyers; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of drugs.
• Vardy Zeigler, 59, Bluebird Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Omar Fernandez-Bolanos, 22, Woodlake Lane, Conyers; operating motor vehicle without license, no seat belt, failure to appear.
• William Joshua Bilbrey, 41, Dial Mill Road, Conyers; driving with suspended license, theft by taking, failure to appear.
• Ginger Gayle Fletcher, 32, Woodbridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear, theft by taking.
• Robert Dixon, 41, Planter Mill Way, Conyers; speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Jarvis Sinclair Buckson, 37, Odom Circle, Covington; theft by taking.
• Ladizas Brown, 31, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Brenda Toath, 59, First Street, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Gregory Howard, 60, Elm Street, Morton Grove, Ill.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kelvin Usher, 45, Avignon Drive, Conyers, murder, aggravated assault.
• Darrell Buchana Beaver, 52, North Main Street, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Jennifer Renee Wimberly, 39, Windsor Walk, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Ian Brock Wimberly, 37, Windsor Walk, Conyers; probation violation.
