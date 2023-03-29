The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of March 19 to March 25, 2023:
• Khaleed Kirby, 20, Ashley Creek Circle, Stone Mountain; forgery, no turn signal, expired tag, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing ID of vehicle, reckless driving, learners permit violation.
• Margaret Marrero, 33, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Daniell Joaquin Lewis, 31, Harmony Trace, Lithonia; simple battery.
• Deanna Michelle Newman, 39, Parkside Drive, Conyers; simple assault.
• Quimer Lamar Carson, 23, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or registration, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing ID of vehicle, disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
• Neil Steven Battles, 32, Dirby Shire Trace, Atlanta; criminal trespass.
• Keion Dwayne McLemore, 26, Wesley Providence Parkway, Lithonia; disorderly conduct.
• Willie Junior Miller, 46, Clay Court, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Marcus O’Neal Russ, 43, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jailon Javon Gray, 21, Sugar Creek Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault, felony murder, probation fiolation.
• Edwin Johnson, 36, Dunning Keep, Covington; theft by taking.
• Antoine Mapp, 31, Dell Court, Riverdale; failure to appear.
• Dalvin Devante’ Allison Bailey, 28, McGiboney Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Divinski Lafontae Johnson, 37, Kingswood Trail, Decatur; violation of temporary protective order.
• Marco Davis, 42, Willow Way, Burford; aggravated battery.
• Whitley Diane Phillips, 23, Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta; criminal trespass.
• Aaron C. Amos, 27, Lakeside Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Alberto Corona, 22, Pinelake Court, Conyers; battery.
• Wilbur S. Davis, 30, Burks Road, Forest Park; probation violation.
• Corey Christmas, 19, Pine Log Road, Conyers; interference with government property.
• Kisha L. Sally, 49, Glenwood Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Charles Earnest Hargrove, 61, Memorial Drive, Decatur; contempt of court.
• Joshua Lloyd McMillan, 35, homeless; forgery, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violtion.
• Hannah Marie Torrens, 43, West Hightower Trail, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jocelyn Gadson, 46, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; reckless conduct, maintaining a disorderly house.
• David Harrison, 45, Heritage Club Circle, Dallas; armed robbery.
• Kehinde OJ Taiwo, 29, Mission Park Drive, Loganville; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Damien Joel Williams, 23, Leland Place Lane, Lawrenceville; failure to appear.
• Michael Michaek, 33, Clairmont Lane, Atlanta; driving without a valid license, failure to obey traffic control devices or police by pedestrian.
• Damaius Deuntea Cobb, 19, Kestrel Circle, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael James Bowker, 18, Rolling Acres Drive, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts, affray.
• Charles Christopher Johnson, 54, Cowan Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Brian Nelson Jackson, 63, Honeycomb Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Kimberly Dianne Cannon, 29, Hi Roc Circle, Conyers; possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, loitering and prowling.
• Michelle Denise Secrist, 39, homeless; theft by shoplifting, theft by deception.
• Matthew Paul Griner, 47, Henderson Mill Road, Covington; expired tag, driving while CDL suspended, no insurance.
• Jasmine Kadeeja Funna, 26, South Main Street, Conyers; affray.
• Quincy Jamison, 24, Springdale Road, Atlanta; criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for commission of a crime, entering auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Pamela Nicole Hillman, 32, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• Keyasias Parks, 23, Lacy Street, Monroe; theft by conversion.
• Gianni Tazmali Grant, 23, Cedar Lake Drive, Conyers; burglary.
• Francisco Delgado-Rodriguez, 29, Cedar Brook Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Jeffrey Shaquille Kinslow Jr., 29, Renaissance Way, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Roger Kevin Lee, 33, Loudon Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, expired tag, no proof of insurance.
• Zaynaah Lavon Griffin, 28, Wesley Club Drive, Decatur; criminal trespass.
• Lamakrus Thomas, 30, Silver Street, Okolona, Miss.; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, no seat belt, firearm used by convicted felon during commission of felonies, Hands Free Georgia Act, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Brandon James Hughes, 25, Eastmont Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, traffic signal.
• Tahir Prophet, 27, Gardner Road, Stockbridge; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no tag, no insurance.
• Dominique Kiyo Ross, 33, Winterberry Way, Conyers; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Jamyah Douglas, 23, St. James Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• James Phillip Dodson, 44, Cedar Lake Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine.
• Darius Q. Woods, 35, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; battery, aggravated assault.
• Brenton Gilkerson, 36, Nugget Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Carlos Aranda-Majano, 24, Oak Forest Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Richard Arturo Aranda-Majano, 23, Oak Forest Drive, Conyers; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Jazel Lewis, 18, Cedar Creek Drive, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Michael J. Tierney, 52, Deer Run Circle, Newborn; contempt of court.
• Tyanna Hankins, 30, Fairway Court, Conyers; theft by deception, theft by taking.
• Cordelia Gaines, 51, Ash Grove Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Allison Marie Swift, 42, Hannah Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Kayla Marie Thomason, 30, Colima Way, Snellville; probation violation.
• Marvin Montgomery McKenzie, 48, Walnut Street, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Kristopher Woullard, 17, Snapfinger Way, Decatur; willful obstruction of law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Nandi Alexis Jacobs, 29, Country Club Drive, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Veasley, 18, Willowmeade Drive, Snellville; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper window tint, no seat belt, improper headlights.
• Devante L. Sudderth, 30, Ridge Court, Conyers; stop sign/yield sign violation, driving without valid license, no seat belt, DUI - alcohol.
• Curtis Flanigan Jr., 57, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, driving without headlights at night.
• Silvano Alfonso Lopez-Martinez, 33, Braswell Lane, Loganville; driving without valid license, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles, driving without headlights at night.
• Dilon Heck, 29, Highbridge Road, Covington; battery.
• Jenny Sue Gower, 38, North Hicks Circle, Conyers; battery, obstruction or hindering person make emergency telephone call.
• DeAngelo Terrod Myers, 37, Lake Regency Drive, College Park; probation violation.
• Benjamin Thornton, 48, Stoneleigh Hill Road, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Diamond Jackson, 19, Country Walk Way, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Don Cornelius Hartfield, 45, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; sale of cocaine.
• Idris Joseph Trawick, 23, Taylor Street, Conyres; failure to appear.
• Monica Theresa Crutcher, 54, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; driving without a valid license.
• William Todd Childs, 55, Walnut Street, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Alexis Lea Sisk, 24, Whispering Lakes, Madison; open container, stopping/parking on roadway, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Evans Gomez, 29, Cambridge Drive, Lawrenceville; failure to report an accident.
• Eric Tyrese Bell, 23, Squirrel Woods Run, Douglasville; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Felicia Baker, 47, Rena Court, Conyers; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Torion Devane Wiley, 17, Appleton Trail, Colorado Springs, Colo.; obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged in official duties which results in serious harm.
• Traci Denise Gehrmann, 46, Trickle Lane, McDonough; probation violation.
• Rayne Kelly, 20, Emerson Trail, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Rayne Elizabeth Hicks, 20, Emerson Trail, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Nanya Youngblood, 24, Windmere Drive, Norcross; criminal damage to property, unlawful conduct during 911 call.
• Daniel Somerville, 39, Memorial Drive, Decatur; forgery, identity fraud, financial transaction card forgery.
• Michael Edward Kunz, 65, Robin Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Chase Williams, 32, Victoria Court, Gainesville; speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked.
