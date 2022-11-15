The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2022:
• Ladarius Jamal Thomas, 32, Old Salem Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control devices, no tag lights, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, traffic signal, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alexia Hendricks, 28, Veterans Parkway, Mufreesboro, Tenn.; failure to maintain lane, speeding, reckless driving, DUI - alcohol.
• Cameron J. Starks, 28, Harold Way, Conyers; no license on person, DUI - alcohol.
• Kentavious Dewayne Moss, 26, Trammel Road, Morrow; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, aggravated assault, armed robbery, failure to appear.
• Dyajonae Tashia Mouzon, 24, Milstead Avenuek, Conyers; failure to appear.
• George Sutton, 60, Ellis Street, Atlanta; forgery.
• Christopher Adam Lee, 35, Ambassador Drive, Columbus; burglary - smash and grab - three counts.
• Joseph Duhon, 20, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, failure to appear.
• Keron Rougier, 37, Heritage Post Lane, Grayson; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marquez Zavre Tolbert, 24, Pine Valley, Tucker; entering auto.
• Cailen Kip Hodge, 23, Millstone Manor, Conyers; failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Miles Anderson, 18, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Ronald Leon Seabrooks, 51, Sampson Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Philemon Omesimus Gray, 37, Panola Way Court, Lithonia; simple battery, cruelty to children, battery, stalking, criminal damage to property, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement identity theft fraud.
• Curenlious Lamar Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Keron Rougier, 37, Heritage Pone Lane, Grayson; improper window tint.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 66, Mill Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Deon Montell Javez Chaney, 21, Godby Road, College Park; probation violation.
• Jeffrey James Smith, 44, Eastwood Drive, Decatur; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Just C. Hart, 24, Turner Road, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Harold Marcus, 27, Hamlin Floyd Road, Jeffersonville; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Antonio Slayton, 25, Olympian Way, Atlanta; aggravated assault.
• Katherine Evette Durden, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; theft by taking.
• Israel Medina, 43, Hairston Road, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Ashley Brooks, 35, Broad Street, Porterdale; battery, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Gregory Sidney Ricks, 53, Shale Lane, Conyers; battery, simple assault.
• Angelia Lynn Mote, 51, Frontier Drive, Conyers; burglary.
• Lanaja Payton, 22, Granite Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• Rachael Nicole Barnwell, 43, Crest Circle, Conyers; obtaining a controlled substance by theft, probation violation.
• Kary Leon Starks, 56, Cottonwood Drive, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Terrold Layon Hodges, 35, Deshon Hill, Stone Mountain; theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, driving without a valid license, parole violation, reckless driving.
• Keonte Bruce Cobb, 22, Sable Chase Lane, Atlanta; criminal damage to property.
• Alyssa Marion, 23, Robert Taylor Road, LaGrange; DUI - alcohol, speeding operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
• Jahlahn Jahshua Austin, 26, Hidden Hills Parkway, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault.
• Kenan Bajric, 27, Redan Circle, Stone Mountain; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Dagoberto Pacheco, 33, Smile Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Travis E. Welch, 61, Lighthouse Way, Conyers; battery.
• Dominic Bullard, 19, Mink Livsey, Snellville; statutory rape where the victim is 14 but less than 16 years of age, sodomy where the victim is 13 and less than 16 years of age.
• Lawrence Arthur Michalczyk, 54, Sharon Road, Crawfordville; DUI - alcohol.
• April Johnson, 23, Pine Street, Pelion, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, improper passing.
• Tyvius Lanell Brown, 31, Jimi Lane, Conyers; battery, battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Laverne Bigby, 58, Jimi Lane, Conyers; battery, criminal trespass.
• Derrick Alexander, 17, Woodstone, Lithonia; entering auto - five counts, reckless driving, felony fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, striking fixed object, failure to obey traffic control devices - two counts, failure to yield right of way - two counts, failure to drive on the right side of the road, failure to signal, criminal damage to property, driving without headlights at night, stop sign/yield sign violation, duty to stop at accident.
• Tyree Jeremiah Hubbard-McNair, 21, Veal Street, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Anthony James Howard Jr., 27, Black Forest Drive, Conyers; fleeting/attempting to elude police officer, operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Orlon Andre Mitchell, 44, Concord Corner, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, open container, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• William Fonda, 38, White Oak Street, Conyers; battery.
• Bashaun Ryan Zeno, 21, Mariners Court, Stone Mountain; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving without taillights, open container.
• Quinisha Rashada Lee, 31, Nugget Drive, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• Robert T. Chambers Jr., 45, Rolling Acres Court, Conyers; disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 58, Starr Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Brian Miles Linton, 52, Hewlett Street, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, disorderly conduct.
• Tomorrow Wright, 31, Running Lane, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Lomario Lorenz Marchman, 29, Anderson Mill Road, Austell; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper headlights.
• Viet Hoang Le, 37, Linda’s Circle, Conyers; aggravated stalking - two counts.
• Crishayla Lynch, 36, Ga. Highway 23, Waynesboro; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and sue of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tony Eugene Jackson, 25, Sims Court, Atlanta; probation violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Edward De’Shon McDaniel, 25, Iris Glen Drive, Conyers; possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, improper window tint, display of license plates, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tyjuanna Brinkley, 30, Columbia Woods Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jaylen Nicholas Leonard, 18, Howard Road, Talboton; failure to appear.
• Alicia M. Cathcart, 51, Bridgewood Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Robert A. Delong, 54, Parker Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jasmine Kaneshia Bennett, 28, North Avenue, Atlanta; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Evearton Simms, 41, Heartwood Way, Conyers; violation of temporary protective order, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Reginald Bernard Hall, 38, Main Street, Oakland, Conyers; probation violation.
