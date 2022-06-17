The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 7-13, 2022:
Jamichael Jones♦ , 33, Lake Street, Conyers, home invasion — 1st degree; felony murder, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor, aggravated assault.
♦ Christopher Conner Jr.♦ , 19, Rock Mill Lane, Conyers, financial transaction card theft; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Tyrae Caprice Newman♦ , 32, College Park, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt.
♦ Jacques Albert Buckingham♦ , 37, Lurline Avenue, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Nicholas Alexander Dearman♦ , 21, Bailey Place NE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; failure to obey traffic officer; reckless driving; failure to drive on the right.
♦ Christy Lynn Thomson♦ , 40, Byron, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possess with intent to or sell/deliver/distribute/manufacture/dispense any controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; standard for brake or turn signal devices.
♦ Robert Smith♦ , 35, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Jakolby Lee Fluellen♦ , 18, Briar Creek, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Daniel Eugene Mahaffey♦ , 48, Clairmont Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Sylvia Graves♦ , 54, Glynnshire Court, Covington, failure to appear.
Carlos Valentin Conesa, 39, Union City, false report of a crime; duty to stop at accident; false statements/writings.♦
♦ Marshawn Fortner♦ , 33, Stone Mountain, fugitive from justice.
♦ Aaron Watson♦ , 26, Monroe, failure to appear.
♦ Christopher L. Gee Jr.♦ , 36, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Selena Sutton♦ , 26, Green Way Circle SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Sean Stewart♦ , 40, Lawrenceville, theft by taking — felony.
Juney Augustin, 53, McCollum Road, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; criminal damage to property 1st degree.♦
♦ Jason Bradley Klinger♦ , 37, Georgia Hwy. 20, Conyers, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Deonte Demetrius Coles♦ , 34, Hinesville, failure to appear.
♦ Laterrian Dewberry♦ , 23, Hogansville, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Joshua Valdez♦ , 20, Suwanee, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
♦ Ronald Umphrey♦ , 64, Peggy Lane, Conyers, aggravated assault; hunting on/discharging weapons across a public road.
♦ Michael Adam Merritt♦ , 40, Decatur, bond surrender.
♦ Cameron Driver♦ , 24, Douglasville, bond surrender.
♦ Christopher B. Aldridge♦ , 24, Loganville, theft by taking — misdemeanor; too fast for conditions; failure to report an accident; failure to appear.
♦ Melvin Alfonso Briggs♦ , 33, Highway 212 SW, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ David Norman♦ , 31, Forest Park, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Santesia Yarbrough-Rose♦ , 25, Lithonia, harassing phone calls, distribution of material depicting nudity or sexual conduct.
♦ Tracy Ann Cazaubon♦ , 39, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Jaamel Goins♦ , 42, no address, Covington, aggravated assault; battery.
♦ Stephen Shane Hulsey♦ , Wesley Way, Covington, no insurance; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Demetrius Jabari Sutton♦ , 32, address unknown, Hands Free Georgia Act; hold for other agency.
♦ Breona Boutte♦ , 21, Ellenwood, simple battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Kera Y. Wyckoff♦ , 49, Gibson Way, Covington, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in urine or blood; reckless driving; leaving the scen of an accident with injury; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Caro Wood Luper♦ , 55, S. Lakeshore Drive, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ Angelia Lynn Mote♦ , 49, Frontier Drive, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Eric Sundman♦ , 56, Lilburn, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Cheryl Ann Keele♦ , 33, Monticello, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Richard Alan Jenkins♦ , 55, Dixie Lane, Covington, computer child exploitation — online; sexual exploitation of children (3 counts); create/etc. or possess with intent to sell visual media which depicts a minor or a portion of a minor’s body engaged in any sexually explicit conduct.
♦ Khalia Hoover♦ , 23, Decatur, criminal trespass; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ William Demetrice Gotel III♦ , 30, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (2 counts); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
♦ Demia C. Grier♦ , 29, Iron Wood Court, Covington, reckless conduct.
♦ Candace Lagail Johnson♦ , 39, Rolling Hills Trail SE, Conyers, destruction, removal, concealment, encumber, transfer, deal with property subject to a security interest with intent to hinder enforcement of that interest.
♦ Carrie E. Seawright♦ , 39, Westbrook Way, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Frank Willie James Bryant IV♦ , 30, Floreson, Mo., aggravated assault.
♦ Bernice King♦ , 64, Jenna Way, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Antonio M. Crawford♦ , 31, Monroe, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction).
♦ Juan Gipson♦ , 53, Lithonia, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Martin Luther Rodgers♦ , 52, Riverside Trail NE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Brittany LaShawn Womack♦ , 33, Millcrest Walk SE, Conyers, arson 1st degree.
♦ Daymond Tramell Moton♦ , 20, Creek Forest Court NW, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; failure to appear.
♦ Taequan A. Shivers♦ , 23, Bridgewater Way, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; failure to keep drugs in their original container; driving wrong side of undivided street.
♦ Leslie Nicole Flowers♦ , 40, Old Salem Road, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; no tag/fail to register title.
♦ Carmiel Wharton♦ , 21, Clubland Drive, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; manufacture/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute any controlled substance; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officers; traffic signal; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Diane Hubbard♦ , 67, Adelaide Drive, Covington, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Deandre Skannal♦ , 35, Stonecrest, identify theft fraud; theft by taking (motor vehicle).
♦ Fredman James Marshall♦ , 58, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ David Brian Dylong♦ , 46, Farmer Road SE, Conyers, contempt of court; wrong class license; no turn signal; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; no tag/failure to register title; no license plate; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving.
♦ Montray Ali Copeland♦ , 22, Sigman Road, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Juan Carlos Juan Torres♦ , 30, Presidential Circle, Conyers, simple assault; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Lukary McCall♦ , 27, Mableton, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Tobias Amundo Hambrick,♦ 44, Riverdale, theft by taking — family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Leander Banks♦ , 25, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; purchase/possess/have under control any controlled substance.
♦ Melissa Renea Butler, 37, Francis Road, Conyers, violation of a temporary protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.