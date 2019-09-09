CONYERS – A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with an inmate and violation of oath of office.
Aaron Frank, 19, of Conyers, was taken into custody on Sept. 6, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Frank was hired as a jailer on April 22.
According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division was notified of an alleged sexual assault between Frank and a female inmate. The incident was allegedly occurred on Aug. 28 or Aug. 29 inside the women’s annex laundry facility.
Investigators spoke with Frank and several inmates, including the alleged victim and several witnesses. During interviews Frank allegedly confessed to having improper sexual contact with the female inmate.
After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, Frank was arrested for improper sexual contact with an inmate and violation of oath of office.
Sheriff Eric J. Levett stated that he is proud of the way the investigation was handled in a quick and efficient manner.
“In less than 24 hours of notification of this incident Dep. Frank was arrested,” said Levett. “Dep. Frank’s job termination recommendation is pending his administrative due process hearing.
“I cannot express my displeasure and disappointment enough in Dep. Frank’s actions. I hold every one of my employees at a different level of accountability and there is a level of community trust that is associated with this career. “Please know - there is absolutely no exception in any case of misconduct by any employee of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office that will go unanswered.”